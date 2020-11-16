Suburban Propane and the American Red Cross join forces with country music superstar Martina McBride to urge Americans to give comfort through blood donation

WHIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH), a national distributor of propane, fuel oil and related products and services, has joined forces with their longtime partners at the American Red Cross and country music superstar Martina McBride to remind folks to spread comfort and joy through the vital gift of blood donation this holiday season. The Red Cross needs the help of blood donors across the country now to ensure patients continue to have access to lifesaving blood. This effort is an important part of Suburban Propane's ongoing SuburbanCares brand pillar, which highlights the company's philanthropic and community outreach efforts.

As a thank you for helping meet the need for blood donations from now through Dec. 15, Suburban Propane is offering blood, platelet and plasma donors a chance to win an Outdoor Living Experience, powered by Propane, to enable a lucky winner to enjoy socially distanced celebrations with family and friends this holiday season. The prize includes a propane-powered pizza oven, fire pit, outdoor heater and stipend towards propane*.

"Through our SuburbanCares initiative, giving back to our local communities is a top priority, and what better way to do that than to donate blood. Suburban is delighted to sponsor a Propane Experience Giveaway to help motivate more people to give the gift of life this holiday season," said Nandini Sankara, spokesperson for Suburban Propane.

As the U.S. experiences a new surge in COVID-19 cases, the Red Cross is becoming increasingly concerned about the nation's blood supply and needs the help of volunteer blood donors to ensure patients have continued access to lifesaving blood products.

To help encourage blood donations this holiday season, Martina McBride is reaching out to country music fans and all eligible individuals, "If no one has ever asked you to give blood before, I'm asking you to give blood—especially during this trying time."

Eligible individuals are urged to make an appointment to donate blood now to help patients in need. Find a donation opportunity using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

"Giving comfort to patients by providing lifesaving blood products is fundamental to the Red Cross mission. However, it's not possible without the support of generous blood donors and dedicated partners, like Martina McBride and Suburban Propane," said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president at the American Red Cross. "While we have certainly experienced unparalleled hardships this year, we have also witnessed great acts of kindness—like COVID-19 survivors rolling up their sleeves to share their antibodies with patients battling the illness. Donating blood, plasma or platelets is an act of kindness that truly makes a lifesaving difference."

THE RED CROSS IS COMMITTED TO SAFETY

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control. In accordance with current health guidelines and social distancing policies, the Red Cross added additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive. To find an opportunity to make a lifesaving difference through blood donation and bring comfort and joy to a patient in need visit RedCrossBlood.org .

