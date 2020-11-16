Lifestyle Hotel Brand TRYP by Wyndham Takes its Inaugural Trip to New Zealand

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,000 properties across 90 countries, today announced plans to introduce its TRYP® by Wyndham brand to New Zealand with the development of two new hotels: the 212-room TRYP by Wyndham Remarkables Park Queenstown and the 76-room TRYP by Wyndham Tory Street Wellington.

Under development by Safari Group, Wyndham's longstanding franchise partner in New Zealand, the design-centric hotels are the latest in a series of new projects for Wyndham's growing lifestyle brand. In just the last year, TRYP by Wyndham has announced new hotels planned for key cities across Australasia including Adelaide, Melbourne and Perth, as well as in key international markets like Orlando, Florida and Manaus, Brazil, to name just a few.

"We are delighted to collaborate with the Safari Group on the launch of our TRYP by Wyndham brand in New Zealand," said Joon Aun Ooi, president, Asia Pacific, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "New Zealand is a beautiful destination that enchants travelers with its stunning scenery and outdoor adventures. Prior to the pandemic, arrivals to the country were on the rise for six consecutive years. As the world reopens, Wyndham will be ready to welcome travelers back with industry-leading brands in the world's most sought-after destinations."

"TRYP by Wyndham, is a perfect fit for Queenstown and Wellington, both lively destinations filled with distinct experiences," said Andy Flaig, vice president, business development, South East Asia and Pacific Rim, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "With its vibrant design, distinct personality, and connection with local culture, TRYP by Wyndham is ideal for travelers seeking authentic, local experiences. Not only will these hotels stand out from the crowd and appeal to a new generation of travelers, they'll make the perfect complement to our established Ramada® by Wyndham and Wyndham Garden® hotels in the country."

Expected to start construction in late 2021 with plans to open in 2023, TRYP by Wyndham Remarkables Park Queenstown is a stylish new hotel that will put guests in the heart of one of the world's most exciting destinations. The hotel will feature a collection of 212 contemporary guestrooms and serviced apartments boasting panoramic views of the mountains and ski slopes. Guests can also expect a range of food and beverage amenities as well as social spaces to mingle after an exhilarating day exploring the scenic region.

The hotel will form part of the mixed-use development precinct Remarkables Park, which will also offer upscale residences, retail outlets, restaurants and office space. Perfectly positioned just two minutes' drive from Queenstown Airport and seven minutes from Queenstown's Central Business District, the hotel is the ideal base for guests to discover the best local experiences the area has to offer.

The TRYP by Wyndham Tory Street Wellington will commence construction early next year and is expected to open in March 2022. The 76-room hotel will reflect a 1920's art deco theme reminiscent of "old Chicago," and offer conference space, a fitness room and a rooftop deck and spa. The hotel is ideally positioned close to the waterfront and is a five-minute walk from Cuba Street's famous entertainment strip of restaurants, bars and vibrant nightlife, for which Wellington was dubbed 'the coolest little capital in the world' by Lonely Planet.

"The launch of TRYP by Wyndham in New Zealand marks another major milestone in the long-term relationship between Safari Group and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts," said Robert Neil, director, Safari Group. "We are incredibly proud to work with Wyndham, one of the world's leading hospitality companies, as we work to advance New Zealand's tourism industry. We look forward to celebrating many more achievements in future."

The above signings mark the latest projects announced in cooperation between Wyndham and Safari Group. Earlier this year, the two companies announced plans to open the LQ Hotel by Wyndham Remarkables Park Queenstown, which will mark the debut of the La Quinta® by Wyndham brand in New Zealand. In 2019, they announced the opening of three Ramada by Wyndham hotels in New Zealand, including the Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Queenstown Central.

TRYP by Wyndham is now present in many of the world's most dynamic urban areas, including New York City, Dubai, Frankfurt, Istanbul and Sao Paulo.

All of Wyndham's hotels in Australasia participate in Wyndham Rewards®, the world's most generous hotel rewards program with more than 30,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide.

About TRYP by Wyndham

Part experience and part destination, TRYP® by Wyndham hotels set the stage for the inside traveler – because there's no better way to get to know a city than experiencing it like a local. With close to 100 hotels tucked in the heart of the world's most exciting cities, from bucket-list staples like Abu Dhabi, Brisbane, Istanbul, Barcelona and New York to must-see travel hotspots and up-and-coming destinations, each TRYP by Wyndham hotel is steeped in the local culture of its city. Hotels offer unique local flavors and amenities, all united by the brand's Mediterranean roots and chic, urban style. For more information about developing a TRYP by Wyndham hotel, visit development.wyndhamhotels.com. You can also follow TRYP by Wyndham on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,000 hotels across approximately 90 countries on six continents. Through its network of 804,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel ® , La Quinta ® , Baymont ® , Wingate ® , AmericInn ® , Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards® loyalty program offers 85 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifestyle-hotel-brand-tryp-by-wyndham-takes-its-inaugural-trip-to-new-zealand-301173215.html

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts