Fannie Mae Announces the Results of its Eighteenth Reperforming Loan Sale Transaction

WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) today announced the results of its eighteenth reperforming loan sale transaction. The deal, which was announced on October 15, 2020, included the sale of approximately 6,300 loans totaling $729.6 million in unpaid principal balance (UPB), divided into three pools. The winning bidders of the three pools for the transaction were DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc. (Credit Suisse) for Pools 1 and 3 and JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp. (Chase) for Pool 2. The transaction is expected to close on December 18, 2020. The pools were marketed with Citigroup Global Markets Inc. as advisor.

The loan pools awarded in this most recent transaction include:

Pool 1: 1,503 loans with an aggregate UPB of $243,302,241 ; average loan size of $161,878 ; weighted average note rate of 4.25%; and weighted average broker's price opinion (BPO) loan-to-value ratio of 56%.

; average loan size of ; weighted average note rate of 4.25%; and weighted average broker's price opinion (BPO) loan-to-value ratio of 56%. Pool 2: 3,266 loans with an aggregate UPB of $243,402,785 ; average loan size of $74,526 ; weighted average note rate of 5.17%; and weighted BPO loan-to-value ratio of 51%.

; average loan size of ; weighted average note rate of 5.17%; and weighted BPO loan-to-value ratio of 51%. Pool 3: 1,537 loans with an aggregate UPB of $242,942,311 ; average loan size of $158,063 ; weighted average note rate of 4.25%; and weighted BPO loan-to-value ratio of 65%.

The cover bids, which are the second highest bids per pool, were 104.13% of UPB (39.33% of BPO) for Pool 1, 104.77% of UPB (27.58% of BPO) for Pool 2, and 99.53% of UPB (50.92% of BPO) for Pool 3.

Interested bidders can register for ongoing announcements, training, and other information here. Fannie Mae will also post information about specific pools available for purchase on that page.

About Fannie Mae

Fannie Mae helps make the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and affordable rental housing possible for millions of U.S. households. We partner with lenders to create housing opportunities for families across the country. We are driving positive changes in housing finance to make the home buying process easier, while reducing costs and risk. To learn more, visit: fanniemae.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | Blog

Fannie Mae Newsroom

https://www.fanniemae.com/news

Photo of Fannie Mae

https://www.fanniemae.com/resources/img/about-fm/fm-building.tif

Fannie Mae Resource Center

1-800-2FANNIE

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fannie-mae-announces-the-results-of-its-eighteenth-reperforming-loan-sale-transaction-301173695.html

SOURCE Fannie Mae