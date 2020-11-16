Byrna Technologies To Host Virtual Annual General Meeting Including CEO Presentation

ANDOVER, Mass., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: BYRN) (CSE: BYRN) ("Byrna" or the "Company") today announced that the Company will hold its 2020 Annual General Meeting and Special Meeting of Stockholders (the "Meeting") on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 10:00 am ET. Due to the ongoing public-health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, recommendations of health officials regarding large in-person gatherings, and the importance of safeguarding the health and well-being of all Byrna stakeholders, the Meeting will be held in a virtual meeting format via live webcast rather than in person.

Information about the Meeting

Attendance and Participation

As described in the previously distributed proxy materials, stockholders at the close of business on October 20, 2020, the record date, are entitled to participate in the Meeting.

The Meeting will be conducted via live webcast at https://web.lumiagm.com/235701649. By logging into the webcast, stockholders of record will be able to participate in the Meeting from any location and electronically vote their respective shares on all proposals to be considered. To participate and vote their shares, stockholders will need to log in to the live webcast using the 12-digit control number included on their respective proxy cards and the password "byrna2020". Other interested parties will be able to listen to the live webcast as guests.

The Meeting will begin promptly at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Online access and check-in will begin at 9:45 a.m. ET and participants should allow time to log in prior to the start of the meeting.

Management Presentation

In addition to the official business of the Meeting, Byrna's CEO, Bryan Ganz will give a presentation providing an overview of the Company's business strategy and recent corporate developments.

Questions

Stockholders who log into the Meeting with the 12-digit control numbers from their proxy materials will be able to submit questions during the meeting by clicking on the "submit questions" button. Stockholders can also submit questions in advance of the meeting by sending them to Fred Buonocore of The Equity Group at [email protected] The questions and answers from the meeting, together with the management presentation will be posted as soon as practicable after the meeting on the Company's investor relations page at ir.byrna.com.

About Byrna Technologies Inc.

Byrna is a technology company specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative less lethal equipment and munitions. For more information on the Company, please visit the corporate website here or the Company's investor relations site here.

