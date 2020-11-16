Therapeutic Solutions International Appoints Famela Ramos as Vice President, Business Development

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutics Solution International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), announced today the appointment of Famela Ramos as the Company's Vice President, Business Development. Ms. Ramos has worked with the Company as Director of Business Development for the past 3 years. Ms. Ramos is a nurse, a published researcher, and a community advocate. She currently sits on the board of two foundations and previously ran for the US Congress. Ms. Ramos is currently the President of the Right to Try Foundation, which has collaborated with the Company in providing access to cutting edge medicines to end stage patients.

"I am excited for Famela to join the Company's executive leadership team. We have watched Famela grow as a person over the years while working with us. She has the unique compassion of a nurse, the cutting-edge research-focused mind of a published scientist, and an unmatched ability to read public perception. Famela's participation in local and national politics, including securing political party endorsements, speaks volumes about her unique abilities" said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of the Company. "Famela will be instrumental in helping us accelerate our shift towards increasing licensing and collaborations, while continuing to expand on our core-competencies in cell therapy, immunotherapy, and nutraceuticals."

Therapeutic Solutions International currently has two clinical trials listed on the National Institute of Health website1,2, 35 patents and patent applications3, and a license for the use of its JadiCell™ product for brain injury and chronic traumatic encephalopathy4. The JadiCell™ was also shown to possess therapeutic efficacy and safety in a recently published, FDA COVID-19 double blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial5.

"I have collaborated with Famela and published a new technology with her which received FDA clearance6" said J. Christopher Mizer, Member of the Company's Advisory Board. "Famela is highly impressive. She has seven peer reviewed papers, numerous patent applications, and has succeeded in developing a strong community following in politics and on her weekly radio show7. I look forward to working with her on expanding collaborations and entering into licensing relationships for our Company."

"Tim Dixon is a modern-day genius. I have been honored since he and the team chose me years ago to initiate our work, and today I look forward to this exciting new stage of the Company's growth" said Famela Ramos. "Through leveraging collaborations and licenses, we want to enhance shareholder value and provide our new discoveries to patients who need them as rapidly as possible."

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. The Company's corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com, and our public forum is https://board.therapeuticsolutionsint.com/ and Campbell Neurosciences at https://www.campbellneurosciences.com



1 https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04421391

2 https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04606875

3 https://therapeuticsolutionsint.com/patent-abstracts/

4 https://drug-dev.com/therapeutic-solutions-international-obtains-exclusive-license-for-patented-clinical-stage-adult-stem-cell/

5 https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=3696875

6 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3543295/

7 https://theanswersandiego.com/radioshow/8543



[email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/therapeutic-solutions-international-appoints-famela-ramos-as-vice-president-business-development-301173628.html

SOURCE Therapeutic Solutions International