November 17 Marks the Reveal of the New 2021 JeepÂ® Wrangler Rubicon 392

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeep® will unveil the new 2021 Wrangler Rubicon 392 at noon EDT on Tuesday, November 17.



The event will be streamed online and available for public viewing at www.youtube.com/Jeep.

