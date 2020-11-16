Urban League, CSL Behring Partner to Address Community Needs including Public Health, Workforce Diversity, Leadership Development

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. and PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global biotherapeutics leader CSL Behring today announced a community partnership with six Urban League affiliates across the U.S., starting with the Urban League of Philadelphia. The partnership includes CSL Behring providing support to address the most pressing needs of the communities where the six Urban League affiliates serve and where the company has a strong community presence.

Areas of focus will include strengthening Public Health, Leadership Development, Workforce Diversity and Job Creation and Training. The partnership will also work toward the goal of improving understanding and awareness about plasma donation in coordination with CSL Plasma centers in each of the affiliates' communities.

"We are honored to work with the Urban League of Philadelphia and the other National Urban League's affiliates throughout the U.S., with their rich history of serving communities and advancing economic empowerment, equality, and social justice," said Paul Perreault, CEO and Managing Director of CSL Limited (parent company of CSL Behring.) "As a Values-based organization, it is important for us to uphold the Values that are core to our culture and how we engage in our communities. As a global leader in public health, we want to contribute and leverage the unique insights, diversity and resources of our company to improve public health and the futures of those underserved in the communities where we live and operate."

"We are thrilled to join forces with CSL Behring to develop a strategic plan to promote racial equity and parity while addressing critical health issues facing our communities today," said President and CEO of the Urban League of Philadelphia Andrea Custis. "We welcome not only CSL Behring's deep expertise and extensive resources, but also its commitment to uplifting urban and underserved communities in this time of crisis."

CSL Behring, with global operational headquarters in the greater Philadelphia region, will initially pilot this collaboration with the Urban League of Philadelphia, focusing on leadership and career development as well as public health, with specific funding to support the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium.

The company will then also work directly with five other Urban League affiliates -- including Chicago, Detroit, Atlanta, Baltimore and South Florida (Broward County) -- to have CSL Behring leaders volunteer on their respective boards and align on goals and priority areas of support for these regions. An additional CSL Behring contribution will go to the National Urban League Career Services Center to promote talent identification and job placement throughout the U.S.

About the Urban League of Philadelphia

The Urban League of Philadelphia, an affiliate of the National Urban League, is a nonpartisan civil rights organization that has empowered African Americans and other underserved communities for more than a century. Through housing, employment, entrepreneurship, youth development, health and wellness and advocacy, we impact more than 15,000 children, youth and families a year. To learn more about ULP, visit www.urbanleaguephila.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for more information.

About the National Urban League

The National Urban League is a historic civil rights and urban advocacy organization with 90 affiliates serving 300 communities, providing direct services that impact and improve the lives of more than two million people nationwide.

About CSL Behring

CSL Behring is a global biotherapeutics leader driven by its promise to save lives. Focused on serving patients' needs by using the latest technologies, we develop and deliver innovative therapies that are used to treat coagulation disorders, primary immune deficiencies, hereditary angioedema, respiratory disease, and neurological disorders. The company's products are also used in cardiac surgery, burn treatment and to prevent hemolytic disease of the newborn.

CSL Behring operates one of the world's largest plasma collection networks, CSL Plasma. The parent company, CSL Limited (ASX:CSL;USOTC:CSLLY), headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, employs more than 27,000 people, and delivers its life-saving therapies to people in more than 100 countries. For inspiring stories about the promise of biotechnology, visit Vita CSLBehring.com/vita and follow us on Twitter.com/CSLBehring.

