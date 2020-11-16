Protiviti Recognized as One of the 2020 'Best Firms to Work For' by Consulting Magazine

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has been named to Consulting magazine's 'Best Firms to Work For' list for the seventh consecutive year. The global list is compiled based on the survey responses of consulting firm employees who rate their workplace satisfaction across five categories, including culture, career development, client engagement, compensation and benefits, and firm leadership.

Our goal is to ensure that our people have what they need to be successful at Protiviti.

"It's very gratifying to receive this award now, during a time of unprecedented global change and uncertainty, because it represents the unwaveringly positive feelings of our people about their careers with us," said Protiviti President and CEO Joseph Tarantino. "Knowing that our people continue to feel valued and supported is a meaningful endorsement of the many actions we've taken over the past several months to maintain our stability and engender confidence for the firm and for our clients as we face the future together."

"To help our people deal with the effects of the pandemic, we've enhanced our robust benefits program with additional offerings such as extra time off to care for children and for family members affected by Covid-19, and increased financial support for back-up caregiver service. We've also adopted a highly flexible work approach that allows each individual to factor in the needs of both family and clients," said Scott Redfearn, executive vice president, global human resources, Protiviti. "Our goal is to ensure that our people have what they need to be successful at Protiviti, no matter how challenging the external environment may be."

The 2020 Best Firms to Work For were honored with a virtual awards celebration on November 12, 2020. A recording of the online event is available here.

In addition to Protiviti being named to the 2020 Best Firms to Work For list, employees of the firm were recognized with Rising Stars, Top 25 Consultants and Lifetime Achievement awards from Consulting this year.

