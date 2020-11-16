Finance Leaders David Rubenstein, Orlando Bravo and Sam Zell to Keynote SS&C Intralinks' Virtual Alts Summit

WINDSOR, Conn., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced its featured speakers for the SS&C Intralinks Alternative Investments Global Virtual Summit 2020. The December 10th, 2020 event will feature a discussion with David M. Rubenstein, Founder and Co-Executive Chairman of Carlyle Group, Orlando Bravo, Founder and Managing Partner of Thoma Bravo and Sam Zell, Founder of Chairman Equity Group Investments. SS&C's Chairman and CEO Bill Stone will introduce the session, which will focus on the global industry outlook for 2021. CNBC's Steve Leisman will moderate.

The Alternative Investments Global Virtual Summit 2020, hosted by SS&C Intralinks and produced by Markets Group, brings together the world's leading investment professionals for an expansive exploration of key alternative asset classes. The event is expected to bring together 4,000 professionals worldwide for a day of virtual conversations in North America, EMEA and APAC. Key topics include private equity strategies, fundraising, due diligence, ESG strategies, real estate markets, and more.

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.

