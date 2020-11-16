  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Finance Leaders David Rubenstein, Orlando Bravo and Sam Zell to Keynote SS&C Intralinks' Virtual Alts Summit

November 16, 2020 | About: NAS:SSNC +1.1%

Inaugural Global Virtual Summit 2020 will focus on opportunities in the alternative investments landscape

PR Newswire

WINDSOR, Conn., Nov. 16, 2020

WINDSOR, Conn., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced its featured speakers for the SS&C Intralinks Alternative Investments Global Virtual Summit 2020. The December 10th, 2020 event will feature a discussion with David M. Rubenstein, Founder and Co-Executive Chairman of Carlyle Group, Orlando Bravo, Founder and Managing Partner of Thoma Bravo and Sam Zell, Founder of Chairman Equity Group Investments. SS&C's Chairman and CEO Bill Stone will introduce the session, which will focus on the global industry outlook for 2021. CNBC's Steve Leisman will moderate.

SS&C Technologies (PRNewsfoto/SS&C)

The Alternative Investments Global Virtual Summit 2020, hosted by SS&C Intralinks and produced by Markets Group, brings together the world's leading investment professionals for an expansive exploration of key alternative asset classes. The event is expected to bring together 4,000 professionals worldwide for a day of virtual conversations in North America, EMEA and APAC. Key topics include private equity strategies, fundraising, due diligence, ESG strategies, real estate markets, and more.

To learn more and to register, please visit the Alternative Investments Global Virtual Summit 2020 page.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq:SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.
Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/finance-leaders-david-rubenstein-orlando-bravo-and-sam-zell-to-keynote-ssc-intralinks-virtual-alts-summit-301173524.html

SOURCE SS&C


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)