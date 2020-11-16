The Vitamin Shoppe® Launches Extensive Range Of CBD Hemp Extract Products Under The Full Spectrum plnt® And Broad Spectrum Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe™ Brands

SECAUCUS, N.J., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vitamin Shoppe®, an omni-channel specialty retailer of nutritional products, announced today the launch of its first proprietary CBD hemp extract products under its Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe™ and plnt® brands.

Developed to meet the growing consumer demand for accessible, high quality CBD from trusted sources, these new and exclusive tincture and capsule formulas are produced with The Vitamin Shoppe's promise of unrivaled quality, expertise, and value. Both brands are exclusively available at The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements stores, as well as www.vitaminshoppe.com.

"Bringing these new CBD products to market is a decisive milestone in the expansion of our private brands business and The Vitamin Shoppe's commitment to industry-leading innovation. The exceptional skill and knowledge of our product development and scientific and regulatory teams delivered a range of CBD formulas that are second to none in this dynamic product category. Our ingredient purity, unique CBD extraction methods, and rigorous testing guarantees the highest level of quality from farm to lab to shelf. This launch further establishes The Vitamin Shoppe as the trusted national destination for CBD innovation and as a leader in health and wellness solutions," said Sharon Leite, CEO of The Vitamin Shoppe.

The CBD offerings from plnt and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe join over 20 other brands within CBD HQ, The Vitamin Shoppe's exclusive merchandise concept for quality CBD, both in-store and online. CBD HQ currently offers a comprehensive assortment of ingestible CBD formulations in liquid tinctures, capsules, gummies, and beverages, as well as topical CBD products and beauty formulas. The full CBD HQ experience is currently available in 582 locations of The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements, with another 143 locations offering a focused assortment of topical and beauty CBD products.

Both the plnt and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe CBD product lines offer customers an easy-to-understand potency classification system with three tiers of strength, as well as solution-oriented blends that address specific need-states. Priced from $24.99 to $69.99, depending on CBD potency and added therapeutic ingredients, each product offers exceptional value in terms of CBD potency per serving in comparison to leading competitive brands. To shop the complete assortments, please visit www.vitaminshoppe.com/plntcbd and www.vitaminshoppe.com/vthrivecbd.

Each product from plnt and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe is put through rigorous quality assurance steps, and ingredient purity and potency are verified by independent, third-party labs. Consumers can be confident that all products from The Vitamin Shoppe family of brands meet or exceed industry quality standards.

Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe CBD

Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe offers a premium selection of broad spectrum CBD hemp extract products, which contain two or more cannabinoids, plus naturally occurring terpenes and fatty acids, with no detectable THC (defined as <0.05% THC). Each product is created from U.S. farm-grown hemp and refined using Isopropyl Alcohol, or IPA, to remove all detectable THC while leaving minor cannabinoids and terpenes intact.

Additionally, every Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe product is made with clean ingredients, meaning no Magnesium Stearate, Stearic Acid, or Titanium Dioxide, as well as zero artificial colors, flavors or sweeteners.

This brand includes standalone CBD oil in tinctures and liquid veggie capsules, as well as expert-formulated blends that meet specific wellness goals. The tinctures are available in peppermint, chocolate mint, and unflavored versions, with three tiers of potency: mild at 15mg per serving, moderate at 35mg, and strong at 55mg. The CBD liquid veggie capsules offer the same three levels of potency, plus BioPerine® to enhance nutrient absorption.

The solution-focused formulations each provide 35mg of CBD, blended with clinically-studied ingredients at efficacious doses to target the most requested need-states associated with CBD: sleep, stress, and temporary inflammation. These products, available as liquid capsules, include:

Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe CBD + Sleep Blend includes melatonin, Venetron®, and GABA to support relaxation, sleep quality, plus antioxidant support from the melatonin

Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe CBD + Stress Blend includes Zembrin® and Sensoril® Ashwaghanda to manage and reduce stress, and support focus, energy levels, and mood

Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe CBD + Inflammation Blend includes CurcuWIN® and ApresFlex® to support joints, flexibility and mobility, and exercise recovery

plnt CBD

The plnt brand offers a comprehensive assortment of full spectrum CBD hemp extract products, which contain the extensive range of cannabinoids, terpenes, bioflavonoids, flavonoids, and fatty acids naturally occurring in hemp. This includes less than 0.3% THC, and no synthetic ingredients, preservatives, artificial flavors, colors, or sweeteners.

Created from hemp grown on a family farm and harvested by hand in Vermont, plnt CBD is manufactured with a solvent-free extraction process that uses only water and plant-based oils. This environmentally friendly process guarantees greater purity and potency, yielding more naturally occurring hemp-based compounds.

The plnt assortment includes standalone CBD in tincture potencies of 10mg, 20 mg, and 40 mg of CBD per serving, in vanilla and unflavored versions. Vegetarian liquid capsules are available in potencies of 10mg, 20mg, and 35mg of CBD per serving. Additional condition-specific formulas pair 20mg of CBD with efficacious doses of popular organic herbs and adaptogens, available as tinctures or liquid capsules, including:

plnt CBD + Organic Turmeric for cardiovascular, antioxidant, and joint support

plnt CBD + Organic Valerian and California Poppy for sleep and relaxation support

plnt CBD + Organic Ashwagandha for stress management, energy, and vitality support

plnt CBD + Organic Black Seed Oil for cellular and immune support (available only as a tincture)

In states where the sale of CBD is prohibited by state or local regulations, The Vitamin Shoppe is introducing a complete line of eight hemp oil products with phytocannabinoids that share similar formulas and potencies to the plnt CBD line.

