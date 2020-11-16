FOOD & WINE Classic At Home: Holiday Edition Virtual Event To Take Place December 5

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's FOOD & WINE will host its second virtual FOOD & WINE Classic at Home event, offering a special culinary experience to celebrate the holiday season on December 5 at 5 pm ET, with tickets on sale now at foodandwine.com/ClassicAtHome.

Hosted by FOOD & WINE Culinary Editor at Large Justin Chapple, the FOOD & WINE Classic at Home: Holiday Edition will include cooking demonstrations by renowned chefs Kwame Onwuachi, Brooke Williamson and Douglass Williams; wine pairings with wine experts Ray Isle of FOOD & WINE and Leslie Sbrocco; and special appearances by Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Linda & Drew Scott, Alexander Smalls, Marissa Mullen, FOOD & WINE Editor in Chief Hunter Lewis and more. FOOD & WINE will make a contribution to No Kid Hungry to further support their mission of ending child hunger. To learn more about No Kid Hungry, visit: www.nokidhungry.org/foodandwine.

Hunter Lewis said, "We're excited to bring the pages of FOOD & WINE to life and partner with our friends in the food world to kick off the holidays in style. No matter how you'll be celebrating this season, we'll offer up smart ideas for holiday cooking, advice for finding the perfect wines to pair and pour, and tips for small-scale entertaining. We'll also be making a donation to an important cause, No Kid Hungry, and we hope that those who are able to will join us in donating to No Kid Hungry to support their mission of ending childhood hunger."

Wine packages are available for purchase to the sip along with the live tastings and to enjoy throughout the holiday season at www.wine.com/classicathome.* The two featured wine seminars with corresponding wine packages available for purchase are Cozy Winter Reds with Leslie Sbrocco and Spectacular Sparkling for the Holidays with Ray Isle.

Tickets for the FOOD & WINE Classic at Home: Holiday Edition are $25/person and can be purchased here by the end of the day on December 4.

The FOOD & WINE Classic at Home: Holiday Edition is created in partnership with the following sponsors: Delicato Family Vineyards, Dewar's, Kerrygold, Chilean Salmon and Santa Margherita.

To check out the first Food & Wine Classic at Home virtual event which took place last summer, visit: https://meredith-foodandwine.brand.live/c/fwclassicathome.

*Deadline to purchase wine is November 25 in order to receive the wines in time for the event. Restrictions apply. Must be 21 or older to order. Wine.com packages are available while supplies last. Please drink responsibly.

