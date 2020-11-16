  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
James Li
James Li
Articles (1379)  | Author's Website |

New Premium Guru Li Lu's 4 Holdings

Himalaya Capital fund manager boosts Facebook and Micron holdings

November 16, 2020 | About: FB +0.06% MU +5.25% BAC +0.78% GOOG -0.01% GOOGL -0.02% BRK.A +1.53% BRK.B +1.59%

Li Lu (Trades, Portfolio), founder of Himalaya Capital, disclosed four positions in his third-quarter 13-F filing: Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), Bank of America Inc. (NYSE:BAC) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Born and raised in China, Lu graduated with a JD at Columbia Law School and an MBA at Columbia Business School. Lu's firm seeks long-term capital appreciation through long-term investments in companies with strong economic moat, embracing the value investment principles of Ben Graham and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) co-managers Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) and Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio).

8d1d824a27f6244ae3980aee08705631.png

According to the firm's website, Himalaya Capital developed its investing philosophy based on a baseball analogy in which a batter should only hit balls that are "slow, straight and right in the middle" of the sweet spot.

Himalaya Capital primarily focuses on publicly-traded companies in Asia with an emphasis on China. Although most of its holdings date back since the firm's 1997 inception, Himalaya Capital resumed filing 13-F reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2020.

As of the end of the third quarter, the firm's $1.31 billion equity portfolio contained four holdings with a turnover ratio of 20% for the recent quarter. The top three sectors in terms of weight are technology, communication services and financial services, with weights of 41.09%, 36.21% and 22.70%, respectively.

cd3689fab41bfcc6d78272de0a20b47a.png

Facebook

Himalaya owns 1.331 million shares of Facebook, up 722,100 shares, or 118.59%, from the second-quarter holding. The shares, which averaged $257.89 during the third quarter, occupy 26.58% of the equity portfolio.

ae80217e72b2e04069cd5e2bf0f0563a.png

GuruFocus ranks the Menlo Park, California-based social media giant's financial strength and profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a strong Altman Z-score of 18 and an operating margin that outperforms over 92% of global competitors.

0c27416a6e5ea8e6eadde4af602c3d71.png

Gurus with large holdings in Facebook include Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio)' Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund and Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio)'s Tiger Global Management.

e721c7bc37760d52a51d2a5968885c4d.png

Micron Technology

Himalaya owns 11,476,523 shares of Micron Technology, up 1,567,100 shares, or 15.81%, from the previous-quarter holding. The shares, which averaged $48.39 during the third quarter, occupy 41.09% of the equity portfolio.

11fe9f5b08ea1aa93aeb3a59f9a1149c.png

GuruFocus ranks the Boise, Idaho-based semiconductor company's profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a five-star business predictability rank and an operating margin that has increased over 20% per year on average over the past five years and is outperforming over 70% of global competitors.

7cc20344f62e4a67025546cc1c32a91a.png

Other gurus with holdings in Micron Technology include PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) and David Tepper (Trades, Portfolio)'s Appaloosa Management.

331fe92b7431042f7e31b05aa852ee81.png

Bank of America

Himalaya owns 12,358,987 shares of Bank of America, unchanged from the previous-quarter holding. The shares, which averaged $24.90 during the third quarter, occupy 22.70% of the equity portfolio.

7b3a4b36d7bb9b5d5140f47eca335f0c.png

GuruFocus ranks the Charlotte-based bank's financial strength 3 out of 10 on the heels of a debt-to-equity ratio that underperforms 64.11% of global competitors and a cash-to-debt ratio that underperforms 56.41% of global banks, suggesting high financial leverage compared to all global stocks.

5d47de531aadde426ca54a4874ea495e.png

Gurus with large holdings in Bank of America include Berkshire and Dodge & Cox.

18dc0ff01f7f5a4a438344555c630a49.png

Alphabet

Himalaya owns 85,900 Class C shares of Alphabet, unchanged from the previous-quarter holding. The shares, which averaged $1,525.89 during the third quarter, occupy 9.63% of the equity portfolio.

dc9096b2ac53041dfa6867012210ce9c.png

GuruFocus ranks the Mountain View, California-based online media giant's profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a four-star business predictability rank and profit margins outperforming approximately 80% of global competitors.

da275158db20ae94bf643836d559aaa4.png

See also

We are pleased to announce that we have added Li Lu (Trades, Portfolio) as one of our Premium gurus. You can search for a guru's profile page by entering the guru's name into the GuruFocus search bar as the following image illustrates.

Disclosure: No positions.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Also check out:

About the author:

James Li
I am an editorial researcher at GuruFocus. I have a Master's in Finance from SMU, and I enjoy writing reports on financial trends and investor portfolios. Follow me on Twitter at @JamesLiGuru!

Visit James Li's Website


Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote)

Voters:
Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by James Li

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)