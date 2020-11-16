Sands Capital Management Buys Match Group Inc, Snowflake Inc, iRhythm Technologies Inc, Sells Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Alphabet Inc, Monster Beverage Corp

Investment company Sands Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Match Group Inc, Snowflake Inc, iRhythm Technologies Inc, Square Inc, DexCom Inc, sells Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Alphabet Inc, Monster Beverage Corp, Charles Schwab Corp, Mirati Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sands Capital Management. As of 2020Q3, Sands Capital Management owns 77 stocks with a total value of $46.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MTCH, SNOW, IRTC, TSHA,

MTCH, SNOW, IRTC, TSHA, Added Positions: SQ, DXCM, BABA, MELI, TSM, Z, YNDX, FB, EDU, XP, GLOB, TCOM, PAGS, BGNE, CHGG, BIDU, HCM, NKE, APTV, REGN, OKTA, ABMD, GLPG, BLUE, GOOG,

SQ, DXCM, BABA, MELI, TSM, Z, YNDX, FB, EDU, XP, GLOB, TCOM, PAGS, BGNE, CHGG, BIDU, HCM, NKE, APTV, REGN, OKTA, ABMD, GLPG, BLUE, GOOG, Reduced Positions: SRPT, AMZN, GOOGL, MNST, NOW, INTU, SE, NFLX, V, MRTX, ZM, ZTS, ADBE, MSFT, TEAM, TWLO, SHOP, ILMN, ASML, INDA, FND, WMG, GO, COUP, EW, ALGN, UBER, CHTR, TXN, HDB, CRM, LYV, ICE, IQV, DG, EQIX, ROP, ROST, CCI, BSX, ANSS, TDG, UNH, ATVI,

SRPT, AMZN, GOOGL, MNST, NOW, INTU, SE, NFLX, V, MRTX, ZM, ZTS, ADBE, MSFT, TEAM, TWLO, SHOP, ILMN, ASML, INDA, FND, WMG, GO, COUP, EW, ALGN, UBER, CHTR, TXN, HDB, CRM, LYV, ICE, IQV, DG, EQIX, ROP, ROST, CCI, BSX, ANSS, TDG, UNH, ATVI, Sold Out: SCHW, VRSK, MCO,