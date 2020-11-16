Sands Capital Management Buys Match Group Inc, Snowflake Inc, iRhythm Technologies Inc, Sells Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Alphabet Inc, Monster Beverage Corp

Investment company Sands Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Match Group Inc, Snowflake Inc, iRhythm Technologies Inc, Square Inc, DexCom Inc, sells Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Alphabet Inc, Monster Beverage Corp, Charles Schwab Corp, Mirati Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sands Capital Management. As of 2020Q3, Sands Capital Management owns 77 stocks with a total value of $46.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: MTCH, SNOW, IRTC, TSHA,
- Added Positions: SQ, DXCM, BABA, MELI, TSM, Z, YNDX, FB, EDU, XP, GLOB, TCOM, PAGS, BGNE, CHGG, BIDU, HCM, NKE, APTV, REGN, OKTA, ABMD, GLPG, BLUE, GOOG,
- Reduced Positions: SRPT, AMZN, GOOGL, MNST, NOW, INTU, SE, NFLX, V, MRTX, ZM, ZTS, ADBE, MSFT, TEAM, TWLO, SHOP, ILMN, ASML, INDA, FND, WMG, GO, COUP, EW, ALGN, UBER, CHTR, TXN, HDB, CRM, LYV, ICE, IQV, DG, EQIX, ROP, ROST, CCI, BSX, ANSS, TDG, UNH, ATVI,
- Sold Out: SCHW, VRSK, MCO,
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 25,682,510 shares, 8.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.89%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 992,301 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.95%
- Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 5,100,827 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.31%
- Visa Inc (V) - 12,525,317 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.29%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 7,636,335 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.04%
Sands Capital Management initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $134.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 10,227,126 shares as of . New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Sands Capital Management initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $217.39 and $259.13, with an estimated average price of $238.1. The stock is now traded at around $237.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 2,381,409 shares as of . New Purchase: iRhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC)
Sands Capital Management initiated holding in iRhythm Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.6 and $238.11, with an estimated average price of $176.49. The stock is now traded at around $253.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 1,905,800 shares as of . New Purchase: Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA)
Sands Capital Management initiated holding in Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.4 and $24.47, with an estimated average price of $23.52. The stock is now traded at around $20.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 794,117 shares as of . Added: Square Inc (SQ)
Sands Capital Management added to a holding in Square Inc by 30.59%. The purchase prices were between $113.39 and $166.66, with an estimated average price of $140.85. The stock is now traded at around $176.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 8,785,371 shares as of . Added: DexCom Inc (DXCM)
Sands Capital Management added to a holding in DexCom Inc by 26.67%. The purchase prices were between $382.03 and $451.79, with an estimated average price of $417.45. The stock is now traded at around $343.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 2,331,658 shares as of . Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Sands Capital Management added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 30.53%. The purchase prices were between $956.62 and $1225.45, with an estimated average price of $1083.57. The stock is now traded at around $1286.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 520,331 shares as of . Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Sands Capital Management added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 30.55%. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $100.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,804,403 shares as of . Added: Zillow Group Inc (Z)
Sands Capital Management added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 28.11%. The purchase prices were between $57.85 and $101.59, with an estimated average price of $77.91. The stock is now traded at around $106.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,249,660 shares as of . Added: Yandex NV (YNDX)
Sands Capital Management added to a holding in Yandex NV by 30.67%. The purchase prices were between $49.49 and $68.23, with an estimated average price of $59.52. The stock is now traded at around $61.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 7,064,647 shares as of . Sold Out: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Sands Capital Management sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $33.02 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $34.79. Sold Out: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)
Sands Capital Management sold out a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The sale prices were between $172.42 and $192.79, with an estimated average price of $182.92. Sold Out: Moody's Corporation (MCO)
Sands Capital Management sold out a holding in Moody's Corporation. The sale prices were between $271.15 and $304.49, with an estimated average price of $285.28. Reduced: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)
Sands Capital Management reduced to a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc by 57.01%. The sale prices were between $127.12 and $172.34, with an estimated average price of $151.84. The stock is now traded at around $141.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.96%. Sands Capital Management still held 1,865,463 shares as of . Reduced: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Sands Capital Management reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 27%. The sale prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1775.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.77%. Sands Capital Management still held 603,072 shares as of . Reduced: Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)
Sands Capital Management reduced to a holding in Monster Beverage Corp by 50.32%. The sale prices were between $69.03 and $86.53, with an estimated average price of $78.91. The stock is now traded at around $83.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. Sands Capital Management still held 3,243,064 shares as of . Reduced: Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX)
Sands Capital Management reduced to a holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc by 38.64%. The sale prices were between $113.26 and $167.27, with an estimated average price of $136.56. The stock is now traded at around $226.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Sands Capital Management still held 1,330,702 shares as of . Reduced: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Sands Capital Management reduced to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 23.97%. The sale prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67. The stock is now traded at around $389.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Sands Capital Management still held 1,070,400 shares as of . Reduced: Ishares MSCI India (INDA)
Sands Capital Management reduced to a holding in Ishares MSCI India by 64.27%. The sale prices were between $29.67 and $34.57, with an estimated average price of $32.71. The stock is now traded at around $36.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Sands Capital Management still held 664,809 shares as of .
