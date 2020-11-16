Generation Investment Management Llp Buys Cisco Systems Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Sells Alphabet Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

London, X0, based Investment company Generation Investment Management Llp (Current Portfolio) buys Cisco Systems Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Asana Inc, Acuity Brands Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Texas Instruments Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Generation Investment Management Llp. As of 2020Q3, Generation Investment Management Llp owns 42 stocks with a total value of $18.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: CSCO, ASAN, STE,
- Added Positions: ADI, BDX, SCHW, BAX, AYI, COO, IT, CBRE, AMAT, NTNX, EFX, TSM,
- Reduced Positions: GOOG, VAR, TMO, MELI, TXN, WDAY, CERN, TRMB, CRM, TWLO, AOS, APTV, PANW,
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) - 16,138,170 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%
- Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 29,790,823 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.26%
- Baxter International Inc (BAX) - 11,857,911 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.80%
- Dentsply Sirona Inc (XRAY) - 19,342,916 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41%
- Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX) - 3,568,457 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.26%
Generation Investment Management Llp initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58. The stock is now traded at around $42.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.85%. The holding were 18,434,739 shares as of . New Purchase: Asana Inc (ASAN)
Generation Investment Management Llp initiated holding in Asana Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.8 and $28.8, with an estimated average price of $28.8. The stock is now traded at around $23.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 9,751,944 shares as of . New Purchase: Steris PLC (STE)
Generation Investment Management Llp initiated holding in Steris PLC. The purchase prices were between $150.16 and $176.19, with an estimated average price of $159.77. The stock is now traded at around $195.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 448,817 shares as of . Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Generation Investment Management Llp added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 109.13%. The purchase prices were between $111.94 and $124.5, with an estimated average price of $117.13. The stock is now traded at around $138.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 5,847,065 shares as of . Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Generation Investment Management Llp added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 38.26%. The purchase prices were between $221.16 and $283.68, with an estimated average price of $251.49. The stock is now traded at around $242.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 3,568,457 shares as of . Added: Acuity Brands Inc (AYI)
Generation Investment Management Llp added to a holding in Acuity Brands Inc by 33.80%. The purchase prices were between $88.4 and $111.3, with an estimated average price of $102.63. The stock is now traded at around $106.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 3,571,459 shares as of . Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Generation Investment Management Llp added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 25.05%. The purchase prices were between $55 and $67.62, with an estimated average price of $61.75. The stock is now traded at around $73.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,252,859 shares as of . Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Generation Investment Management Llp added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 158.74%. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $100.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 175,304 shares as of .
