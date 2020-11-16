Generation Investment Management Llp Buys Cisco Systems Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Sells Alphabet Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

London, X0, based Investment company Generation Investment Management Llp (Current Portfolio) buys Cisco Systems Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Asana Inc, Acuity Brands Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Texas Instruments Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Generation Investment Management Llp. As of 2020Q3, Generation Investment Management Llp owns 42 stocks with a total value of $18.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CSCO, ASAN, STE,

CSCO, ASAN, STE, Added Positions: ADI, BDX, SCHW, BAX, AYI, COO, IT, CBRE, AMAT, NTNX, EFX, TSM,

ADI, BDX, SCHW, BAX, AYI, COO, IT, CBRE, AMAT, NTNX, EFX, TSM, Reduced Positions: GOOG, VAR, TMO, MELI, TXN, WDAY, CERN, TRMB, CRM, TWLO, AOS, APTV, PANW,