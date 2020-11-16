Bell Asset Management Ltd Buys The Toro Co, Zebra Technologies Corp, Fleetcor Technologies Inc, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Henry Schein Inc, Church & Dwight Co Inc

Investment company Bell Asset Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys The Toro Co, Zebra Technologies Corp, Fleetcor Technologies Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Fiserv Inc, sells The Walt Disney Co, Henry Schein Inc, Church & Dwight Co Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bell Asset Management Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Bell Asset Management Ltd owns 60 stocks with a total value of $402 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TTC, ZBRA, FLT,

TTC, ZBRA, FLT, Added Positions: PEP, FISV, HSY, SCI, UNH, JNJ, SBUX, VZ, ABC, ANET, ICLR, EA, HCA, AMGN, BAH, MMC, KR, ECL, CBRE, YETI, TSCO, MCO, ILMN, AVY,

PEP, FISV, HSY, SCI, UNH, JNJ, SBUX, VZ, ABC, ANET, ICLR, EA, HCA, AMGN, BAH, MMC, KR, ECL, CBRE, YETI, TSCO, MCO, ILMN, AVY, Reduced Positions: CHD, BDX, LOW, BKNG, ACN, ALGN, HD, ZTS, CRL, COST, MTD, BR, MA, CL, IDXX, NKE,

CHD, BDX, LOW, BKNG, ACN, ALGN, HD, ZTS, CRL, COST, MTD, BR, MA, CL, IDXX, NKE, Sold Out: DIS, HSIC, ULTA,

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 11,298 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 43,837 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.09% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 80,702 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.38% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 53,826 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84% Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 185,726 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%

Bell Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in The Toro Co. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $85.51, with an estimated average price of $74.79. The stock is now traded at around $88.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 88,644 shares as of .

Bell Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $248.73 and $294.36, with an estimated average price of $268.82. The stock is now traded at around $344.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 26,521 shares as of .

Bell Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $230.57 and $265.79, with an estimated average price of $247.07. The stock is now traded at around $265.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 26,471 shares as of .

Bell Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 70.58%. The purchase prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01. The stock is now traded at around $144.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 58,391 shares as of .

Bell Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 32.52%. The purchase prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57. The stock is now traded at around $108.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 100,500 shares as of .

Bell Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91.

Bell Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Henry Schein Inc. The sale prices were between $56.08 and $70.9, with an estimated average price of $64.09.

Bell Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $191.29 and $240.51, with an estimated average price of $215.37.