Troy Asset Management Ltd Buys Becton, Dickinson and Co, Visa Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Sells Coca-Cola Co, The Walt Disney Co, Thomson Reuters Corp

November 16, 2020 | About: BDX +0.47% V +1.42% PEP +0.3% JNJ +0.15% ADP +2.72% CSCO +2.17% WTM +4.41% NWSA +1.86%

London, X0, based Investment company Troy Asset Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Becton, Dickinson and Co, Visa Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Automatic Data Processing Inc, sells Coca-Cola Co, The Walt Disney Co, Thomson Reuters Corp, Altria Group Inc, News Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Troy Asset Management Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Troy Asset Management Ltd owns 42 stocks with a total value of $3.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Troy Asset Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/troy+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Troy Asset Management Ltd
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,783,547 shares, 15.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19%
  2. Visa Inc (V) - 2,021,728 shares, 11.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.56%
  3. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 2,809,851 shares, 10.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.17%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 262,762 shares, 10.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71%
  5. Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 3,745,064 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.80%
New Purchase: White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM)

Troy Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $757 and $955.48, with an estimated average price of $865.44. The stock is now traded at around $940.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 665 shares as of .

Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Troy Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 733.24%. The purchase prices were between $221.16 and $283.68, with an estimated average price of $251.49. The stock is now traded at around $242.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 663,999 shares as of .

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Troy Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Visa Inc by 37.56%. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $214.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 2,021,728 shares as of .

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Troy Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 48.09%. The purchase prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01. The stock is now traded at around $144.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 200,174 shares as of .

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Troy Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 42.68%. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $150.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 180,537 shares as of .

Added: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

Troy Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 78.87%. The purchase prices were between $128.72 and $150.73, with an estimated average price of $140.27. The stock is now traded at around $176.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 127,000 shares as of .

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Troy Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 55.89%. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58. The stock is now traded at around $42.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 410,000 shares as of .

Sold Out: News Corp (NWSA)

Troy Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in News Corp. The sale prices were between $11.73 and $15.64, with an estimated average price of $13.95.



Here is the complete portfolio of Troy Asset Management Ltd. Also check out:

1. Troy Asset Management Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Troy Asset Management Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Troy Asset Management Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Troy Asset Management Ltd keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

