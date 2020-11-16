Troy Asset Management Ltd Buys Becton, Dickinson and Co, Visa Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Sells Coca-Cola Co, The Walt Disney Co, Thomson Reuters Corp

London, X0, based Investment company Troy Asset Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Becton, Dickinson and Co, Visa Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Automatic Data Processing Inc, sells Coca-Cola Co, The Walt Disney Co, Thomson Reuters Corp, Altria Group Inc, News Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Troy Asset Management Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Troy Asset Management Ltd owns 42 stocks with a total value of $3.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,783,547 shares, 15.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19% Visa Inc (V) - 2,021,728 shares, 11.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.56% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 2,809,851 shares, 10.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.17% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 262,762 shares, 10.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71% Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 3,745,064 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.80%

Troy Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $757 and $955.48, with an estimated average price of $865.44. The stock is now traded at around $940.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 665 shares as of .

Troy Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 733.24%. The purchase prices were between $221.16 and $283.68, with an estimated average price of $251.49. The stock is now traded at around $242.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 663,999 shares as of .

Troy Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Visa Inc by 37.56%. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $214.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 2,021,728 shares as of .

Troy Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 48.09%. The purchase prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01. The stock is now traded at around $144.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 200,174 shares as of .

Troy Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 42.68%. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $150.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 180,537 shares as of .

Troy Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 78.87%. The purchase prices were between $128.72 and $150.73, with an estimated average price of $140.27. The stock is now traded at around $176.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 127,000 shares as of .

Troy Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 55.89%. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58. The stock is now traded at around $42.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 410,000 shares as of .

Troy Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in News Corp. The sale prices were between $11.73 and $15.64, with an estimated average price of $13.95.