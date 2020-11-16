Optimum Quantvest Corp Buys Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

Investment company Optimum Quantvest Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Optimum Quantvest Corp. As of 2020Q3, Optimum Quantvest Corp owns 16 stocks with a total value of $52 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 173,260 shares, 18.37% of the total portfolio. SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLK) - 56,207 shares, 12.66% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 78,285 shares, 12.52% of the total portfolio. SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLV) - 44,715 shares, 9.11% of the total portfolio. iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 40,840 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.66%

Optimum Quantvest Corp added to a holding in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 39.37%. The purchase prices were between $32.65 and $33.71, with an estimated average price of $33.28. The stock is now traded at around $33.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 106,200 shares as of .