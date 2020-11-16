  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Optimum Quantvest Corp Buys Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

November 16, 2020 | About: BAB -0.2%

Investment company Optimum Quantvest Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Optimum Quantvest Corp. As of 2020Q3, Optimum Quantvest Corp owns 16 stocks with a total value of $52 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • Added Positions: BAB,
  • Reduced Positions: MBB,

For the details of Optimum Quantvest Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/optimum+quantvest+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Optimum Quantvest Corp
  1. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 173,260 shares, 18.37% of the total portfolio.
  2. SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLK) - 56,207 shares, 12.66% of the total portfolio.
  3. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 78,285 shares, 12.52% of the total portfolio.
  4. SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLV) - 44,715 shares, 9.11% of the total portfolio.
  5. iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 40,840 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.66%
Added: Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (BAB)

Optimum Quantvest Corp added to a holding in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 39.37%. The purchase prices were between $32.65 and $33.71, with an estimated average price of $33.28. The stock is now traded at around $33.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 106,200 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of Optimum Quantvest Corp. Also check out:

1. Optimum Quantvest Corp's Undervalued Stocks
2. Optimum Quantvest Corp's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Optimum Quantvest Corp's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Optimum Quantvest Corp keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)