Berry Group, Llc Buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Sunrun Inc, NextEra Energy Inc

November 16, 2020 | About: VTV +1.09% NEE -0.25% ARKK -0.25% ES +0.13% RUN -0.09% RSP +1.55% GLD -0.05% CAT +0.24% FRPT +0.68% CRSP +2.04%

Investment company Berry Group, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Sunrun Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight ETF, SPDR GOLD TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Berry Group, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Berry Group, Llc owns 111 stocks with a total value of $186 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BERRY GROUP, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/berry+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BERRY GROUP, LLC
  1. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 80,089 shares, 9.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 106,745 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.72%
  3. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTV) - 86,741 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.75%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (IWF) - 31,441 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.07%
  5. ISHARES TRUST (IJH) - 34,899 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.19%
New Purchase: Sunrun Inc (RUN)

Berry Group, Llc initiated holding in Sunrun Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.84 and $77.07, with an estimated average price of $46.69. The stock is now traded at around $55.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 9,864 shares as of .

New Purchase: Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Berry Group, Llc initiated holding in Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.38 and $113.96, with an estimated average price of $107.89. The stock is now traded at around $122.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,159 shares as of .

New Purchase: SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD)

Berry Group, Llc initiated holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $177.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,930 shares as of .

New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Berry Group, Llc initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.73 and $153.87, with an estimated average price of $140.4. The stock is now traded at around $174.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,691 shares as of .

New Purchase: Freshpet Inc (FRPT)

Berry Group, Llc initiated holding in Freshpet Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.07 and $115, with an estimated average price of $101.65. The stock is now traded at around $130.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Berry Group, Llc initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $78.5 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $88.47. The stock is now traded at around $105.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,700 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTV)

Berry Group, Llc added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 52.75%. The purchase prices were between $98.37 and $109.49, with an estimated average price of $104.76. The stock is now traded at around $115.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 86,741 shares as of .

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Berry Group, Llc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 58.15%. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93. The stock is now traded at around $77.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 19,996 shares as of .

Added: ARK ETF TR (ARKK)

Berry Group, Llc added to a holding in ARK ETF TR by 58.76%. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $97.21, with an estimated average price of $85.6. The stock is now traded at around $99.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,700 shares as of .

Added: Eversource Energy (ES)

Berry Group, Llc added to a holding in Eversource Energy by 31.31%. The purchase prices were between $78.02 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $85.6. The stock is now traded at around $93.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,565 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of BERRY GROUP, LLC. Also check out:

