CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. Buys WORLD GOLD TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, Sells HP Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Ann Arbor, MI, based Investment company CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys WORLD GOLD TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, VANGUARD TAX MANAG, Amazon.com Inc, sells HP Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CSat Investment Advisory, L.P.. As of 2020Q3, CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. owns 1086 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GBTC, OPRA, MSTR, IAG, MARA, RUN, RIOT, MGI, CWH, SPCE, SE, HUYA, GRPN, CGC, ACB, CRON,

GBTC, OPRA, MSTR, IAG, MARA, RUN, RIOT, MGI, CWH, SPCE, SE, HUYA, GRPN, CGC, ACB, CRON, Added Positions: GLDM, VTI, VWO, VEA, AMZN, CVS, ALL, AAPL, BHP, HUM, ETSY, HSY, RIO, XOM, PG, HLT, AMD, CVX, COST, GOOG, BRK.B, DE, PTR, RDS.A, TOT, VALE, LUV, ULTA, PINS, SI, SCHW, CSCO, DHI, NVDA, VZ, WMT, BP, ECL, PHM, UTHR, KMPR, LPLA, SNP, GOOGL, EBAY, VIRT, CTVA, FDX, MSFT, TFC, CEO, ICE, SCCO, EQNR, AWK, TSLA, JD, BABA, ACN, BA, E, FMC, TSM, VG, TMUS, CNHI, SHOP, LN, CAN, ADBE, HES, BIDU, BIIB, CF, CME, EOG, HD, IEX, INTC, NTES, NFLX, NTAP, PEP, PXD, SAP, SMG, TTC, SQM, EC, FB, VEDL, OCFT, MMM, AGCO, ABT, AKAM, ALB, MO, AMGN, ATO, BAC, CCL, C, DHR, LLY, NEE, FCX, GILD, IBM, ING, JNJ, LMT, LOW, MAN, MCD, MDT, MRK, MOH, NDAQ, OXY, OSK, PGR, QCOM, RY, CRM, SBNY, SSYS, TER, TXN, TMO, UNP, UNH, WM, WETF, EVR, TREE, AVGO, FAF, MOS, XYL, APTV, ABBV, TWOU, MTLS, SYF, PYPL, ROKU, LTHM, MRNA, LYFT, ZM, BYND, UBER, WORK, AOS, ACAD, CB, ALE, PLD, SRPT, ATVI, AYI, RAMP, AFL, A, ADC, APD, ARE, ALKS, LNT, ALNY, DOX, AMED, UHAL, ACC, AEP, AFG, AWR, AMP, ABC, AMTD, APH, ADI, NLY, ANSS, AON, APA, AIV, AMAT, ATR, ACGL, ADM, ARW, ARWR, AJG, ASH, AZPN, AGO, AN, AZO, ADP, AVY, AVA, AVT, AXS, BOKF, BCPC, BLL, BOH, BK, OZK, BAX, BDX, BMRN, BKH, BLKB, BLK, SAM, BXP, BSX, BRO, BRKR, BC, BG, CACI, CBRE, CMS, CNA, CCMP, COG, CDNS, CPT, BXMT, CAH, CSL, CRI, CASY, CAT, CNC, CERN, CRL, CHE, LNG, CHH, CHDN, CIEN, CI, XEC, CRUS, CTXS, CLH, CSGP, TPR, KO, CCOI, CGNX, CTSH, COHR, COLM, CMCSA, CMA, CBSH, NNN, CBU, CAG, STZ, INGR, GLW, OFC, CUZ, CR, CACC, CREE, CCI, CCK, CFR, CMI, CW, LIVN, XRAY, DTE, DAR, DVA, DECK, DVN, DXCM, DLR, DISCA, DLB, DCI, DOV, DUK, EXP, EWBC, EGP, ETN, EV, EW, EA, EME, EMR, ENS, ENTG, EFX, EQT, EQR, ERIE, ESS, EL, EEFT, EXAS, EXEL, EXC, EXPO, EXR, FNB, FFIV, FLIR, FCN, FDS, FICO, FAST, FRT, FNF, FITB, CLGX, FCFS, FFIN, FHN, FR, FE, FISV, FLO, FLS, BEN, GRMN, IT, AJRD, GD, GE, GNTX, GPC, GBCI, GPN, GGG, GPK, EQC, HAE, HALO, THG, MNST, LHX, HIG, HAS, HE, PEAK, WELL, HR, EHC, HEI, HELE, HP, HLF, HXL, HIW, HRC, HFC, HON, HRL, HST, HUBB, HBAN, HUN, MTCH, ICUI, ITT, IDA, IDXX, ITW, ILMN, INCY, TT, IART, IFF, IPG, INTU, ISRG, ISBC, IRM, IONS, JCOM, JBL, JKHY, JCI, JLL, JNPR, KLAC, KEY, KRC, KMB, KIM, KEX, KNX, MDLZ, LHCG, LH, SR, LRCX, LAMR, LANC, LSTR, LVS, LAZ, LII, JEF, LB, LECO, LNC, LFUS, MTB, MTG, MKSI, MSM, MIC, MANH, MRO, MKTX, MMC, MTZ, MAT, MXIM, MMS, SPGI, MCK, MPW, MRCY, MET, MTD, MCHP, MU, MAA, MIDD, MSA, MHK, TAP, MNTA, MPWR, MCO, MSI, NRG, NFG, NATI, NOV, NAV, NKTR, NEOG, NYCB, NWL, NXST, NBL, NDSN, NSC, ES, NTRS, NOC, NWE, NUVA, NUAN, NUE, ORLY, OGE, ON, ORI, OLN, OHI, OMCL, OMC, ASGN, OKE, ORA, OSTK, PCAR, PCG, PNM, PPG, PPL, PSB, PKG, PH, PAYX, PEGA, PBCT, PRGO, PPC, PNFP, PNW, PII, LIN, BKNG, PFG, PB, STL, PRU, PEG, QDEL, ROLL, RLI, RPM, RJF, RYN, O, RBC, REG, REGN, RF, RS, RGEN, RSG, RMD, RHI, ROK, ROP, ROST, RGLD, SBAC, POOL, SEIC, SLG, SLM, SLB, STX, SGEN, XPO, SIGI, SMTC, SCI, SHW, SLGN, SLAB, SPG, SIRI, SKX, SWKS, SON, SWX, LSI, TRV, SWK, STT, STLD, SRCL, STE, SF, SYK, SUI, SNX, SNPS, SNV, SYY, TROW, TCF, TCO, TECH, TDY, TFX, TTEK, THO, TIF, TKR, TOL, TSCO, ACIW, TREX, WEN, TRMB, TYL, TSN, CUBE, UGI, UMBF, UMPQ, PAG, UBSI, UDR, RTX, OLED, MTN, VLO, VLY, VMI, VRSN, VRNT, VRTX, VNO, VMC, WPC, GRA, GWW, WAB, WBA, WAT, WSO, WBS, ANTM, WFC, EVRG, WAL, WDC, WLK, WSM, WLTW, WTFC, WWD, WEX, WYNN, XLNX, ZBRA, ZBH, ZION, NEO, TDG, POR, QRTEA, HOMB, EDU, WU, LDOS, AWI, DEI, OC, EBS, FSLR, IPGP, BR, TFSL, IBKR, ACM, PODD, CLR, FOLD, JAZZ, BX, DFS, TEL, G, MASI, VMW, MELI, MSCI, MRTX, FTI, PM, TNET, IRDM, AGNC, DISCK, RGA, LOPE, CCXI, STWD, FTNT, VRSK, DG, CHTR, TRNO, GNRC, ST, SSNC, PRI, CBOE, HPP, KKR, LYB, ENV, BWXT, RP, COR, IPHI, HHC, SBRA, BAH, FRC, FLT, NLSN, WMGI, KMI, HCA, HII, STAG, AL, MPC, VER, UI, VAC, WPX, GWRE, EPAM, POST, PRLB, ALSN, RXN, PFPT, SPLK, HTA, NOW, FIVE, PANW, GMED, GLIBA, QLYS, BERY, FANG, WDAY, YY, NCLH, BFAM, ZTS, VOYA, IQV, NRZ, BLUE, PTCT, HDS, CDW, DOC, REXR, AGIO, AMH, MUSA, XLRN, SAIC, RNG, BURL, QTS, VEEV, OMF, GLPI, BRX, ESNT, TNDM, ALLE, ARMK, AAL, ALLY, SC, OGS, RARE, QTWO, PCTY, FIVN, GRUB, PAYC, ARES, ZEN, PE, ANET, TMX, NEP, CTLT, HQY, CFG, W, CDK, HUBS, KEYS, LC, NVRO, SYNH, AXTA, FGEN, LBRDK, PRAH, STOR, MOMO, NEWR, QRVO, BOX, GDDY, BPMC, BKI, WING, UNVR, CABO, ENR, TRU, TDOC, NTRA, KHC, OLLI, PLNT, Z, PEN, PFGC, PSTG, HPE, MYOK, ADSW, AGR, MGP, SITE, USFD, RETA, FTV, TWLO, FHB, MEDP, TTD, EVBG, VVV, NTNX, COUP, BL, ATH, INVH, SNAP, AYX, OKTA, FND, CVNA, CLDR, JBGS, BHF, MDB, VICI, ADT, GTES, COLD, ZS, NVT, CDAY, SMAR, EQH, WH, PRSP, AVLR, BJ, PDD, FTDR, ELAN, EB, UPWK, GH, ESTC, PLAN, DELL, FOXA, FOX, DOW, TW, JMIA, PSN, AVTR, CRWD, CHWY, IAA, GO, ADPT, MDLA, LVGO, ORCC, DT, IAC,

ACGL, ADM, ARW, ARWR, AJG, ASH, AZPN, AGO, AN, AZO, ADP, AVY, AVA, AVT, AXS, BOKF, BCPC, BLL, BOH, BK, OZK, BAX, BDX, BMRN, BKH, BLKB, BLK, SAM, BXP, BSX, BRO, BRKR, BC, BG, CACI, CBRE, CMS, CNA, CCMP, COG, CDNS, CPT, BXMT, CAH, CSL, CRI, CASY, CAT, CNC, CERN, CRL, CHE, LNG, CHH, CHDN, CIEN, CI, XEC, CRUS, CTXS, CLH, CSGP, TPR, KO, CCOI, CGNX, CTSH, COHR, COLM, CMCSA, CMA, CBSH, NNN, CBU, CAG, STZ, INGR, GLW, OFC, CUZ, CR, CACC, CREE, CCI, CCK, CFR, CMI, CW, LIVN, XRAY, DTE, DAR, DVA, DECK, DVN, DXCM, DLR, DISCA, DLB, DCI, DOV, DUK, EXP, EWBC, EGP, ETN, EV, EW, EA, EME, EMR, ENS, ENTG, EFX, EQT, EQR, ERIE, ESS, EL, EEFT, EXAS, EXEL, EXC, EXPO, EXR, FNB, FFIV, FLIR, FCN, FDS, FICO, FAST, FRT, FNF, FITB, CLGX, FCFS, FFIN, FHN, FR, FE, FISV, FLO, FLS, BEN, GRMN, IT, AJRD, GD, GE, GNTX, GPC, GBCI, GPN, GGG, GPK, EQC, HAE, HALO, THG, MNST, LHX, HIG, HAS, HE, PEAK, WELL, HR, EHC, HEI, HELE, HP, HLF, HXL, HIW, HRC, HFC, HON, HRL, HST, HUBB, HBAN, HUN, MTCH, ICUI, ITT, IDA, IDXX, ITW, ILMN, INCY, TT, IART, IFF, IPG, INTU, ISRG, ISBC, IRM, IONS, JCOM, JBL, JKHY, JCI, JLL, JNPR, KLAC, KEY, KRC, KMB, KIM, KEX, KNX, MDLZ, LHCG, LH, SR, LRCX, LAMR, LANC, LSTR, LVS, LAZ, LII, JEF, LB, LECO, LNC, LFUS, MTB, MTG, MKSI, MSM, MIC, MANH, MRO, MKTX, MMC, MTZ, MAT, MXIM, MMS, SPGI, MCK, MPW, MRCY, MET, MTD, MCHP, MU, MAA, MIDD, MSA, MHK, TAP, MNTA, MPWR, MCO, MSI, NRG, NFG, NATI, NOV, NAV, NKTR, NEOG, NYCB, NWL, NXST, NBL, NDSN, NSC, ES, NTRS, NOC, NWE, NUVA, NUAN, NUE, ORLY, OGE, ON, ORI, OLN, OHI, OMCL, OMC, ASGN, OKE, ORA, OSTK, PCAR, PCG, PNM, PPG, PPL, PSB, PKG, PH, PAYX, PEGA, PBCT, PRGO, PPC, PNFP, PNW, PII, LIN, BKNG, PFG, PB, STL, PRU, PEG, QDEL, ROLL, RLI, RPM, RJF, RYN, O, RBC, REG, REGN, RF, RS, RGEN, RSG, RMD, RHI, ROK, ROP, ROST, RGLD, SBAC, POOL, SEIC, SLG, SLM, SLB, STX, SGEN, XPO, SIGI, SMTC, SCI, SHW, SLGN, SLAB, SPG, SIRI, SKX, SWKS, SON, SWX, LSI, TRV, SWK, STT, STLD, SRCL, STE, SF, SYK, SUI, SNX, SNPS, SNV, SYY, TROW, TCF, TCO, TECH, TDY, TFX, TTEK, THO, TIF, TKR, TOL, TSCO, ACIW, TREX, WEN, TRMB, TYL, TSN, CUBE, UGI, UMBF, UMPQ, PAG, UBSI, UDR, RTX, OLED, MTN, VLO, VLY, VMI, VRSN, VRNT, VRTX, VNO, VMC, WPC, GRA, GWW, WAB, WBA, WAT, WSO, WBS, ANTM, WFC, EVRG, WAL, WDC, WLK, WSM, WLTW, WTFC, WWD, WEX, WYNN, XLNX, ZBRA, ZBH, ZION, NEO, TDG, POR, QRTEA, HOMB, EDU, WU, LDOS, AWI, DEI, OC, EBS, FSLR, IPGP, BR, TFSL, IBKR, ACM, PODD, CLR, FOLD, JAZZ, BX, DFS, TEL, G, MASI, VMW, MELI, MSCI, MRTX, FTI, PM, TNET, IRDM, AGNC, DISCK, RGA, LOPE, CCXI, STWD, FTNT, VRSK, DG, CHTR, TRNO, GNRC, ST, SSNC, PRI, CBOE, HPP, KKR, LYB, ENV, BWXT, RP, COR, IPHI, HHC, SBRA, BAH, FRC, FLT, NLSN, WMGI, KMI, HCA, HII, STAG, AL, MPC, VER, UI, VAC, WPX, GWRE, EPAM, POST, PRLB, ALSN, RXN, PFPT, SPLK, HTA, NOW, FIVE, PANW, GMED, GLIBA, QLYS, BERY, FANG, WDAY, YY, NCLH, BFAM, ZTS, VOYA, IQV, NRZ, BLUE, PTCT, HDS, CDW, DOC, REXR, AGIO, AMH, MUSA, XLRN, SAIC, RNG, BURL, QTS, VEEV, OMF, GLPI, BRX, ESNT, TNDM, ALLE, ARMK, AAL, ALLY, SC, OGS, RARE, QTWO, PCTY, FIVN, GRUB, PAYC, ARES, ZEN, PE, ANET, TMX, NEP, CTLT, HQY, CFG, W, CDK, HUBS, KEYS, LC, NVRO, SYNH, AXTA, FGEN, LBRDK, PRAH, STOR, MOMO, NEWR, QRVO, BOX, GDDY, BPMC, BKI, WING, UNVR, CABO, ENR, TRU, TDOC, NTRA, KHC, OLLI, PLNT, Z, PEN, PFGC, PSTG, HPE, MYOK, ADSW, AGR, MGP, SITE, USFD, RETA, FTV, TWLO, FHB, MEDP, TTD, EVBG, VVV, NTNX, COUP, BL, ATH, INVH, SNAP, AYX, OKTA, FND, CVNA, CLDR, JBGS, BHF, MDB, VICI, ADT, GTES, COLD, ZS, NVT, CDAY, SMAR, EQH, WH, PRSP, AVLR, BJ, PDD, FTDR, ELAN, EB, UPWK, GH, ESTC, PLAN, DELL, FOXA, FOX, DOW, TW, JMIA, PSN, AVTR, CRWD, CHWY, IAA, GO, ADPT, MDLA, LVGO, ORCC, DT, IAC, Reduced Positions: HPQ, JPM, GS, UPS, V, KDP, SAN, CLX, JBLU, NYT, ALK, CNP, DOCU, AXP, CL, ED, GIS, RDN, MA, LEA, EXPE, DIS, SPR, T, COF, DRI, D, GPS, NI, NKE, SO, TGT, MAR, PFE, WEC, GM, CBRL, FL, F, TXRH, DNKN, COTY, AEE, AMT, CPB, DLTR, DPZ, EIX, ETR, SJM, K, MS, PNC, SRE, TJX, USB, VFC, YUM, DAL, TRIP, BMY, VIAC, DISH, HOG, KR, JWN, RL, AAXN, UAL, WHR, XEL, TWTR, AMG, ALXN, Y, AIG, ADSK, AVB, Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) - 1,167,200 shares, 37.44% of the total portfolio. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 553,138 shares, 9.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.24% VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO) - 1,331,071 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.42% WORLD GOLD TRUST (GLDM) - 2,867,690 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 260.06% VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 936,056 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.17%

CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. initiated holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The purchase prices were between $9.31 and $14.75, with an estimated average price of $11.83. The stock is now traded at around $10.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 141,167 shares as of .

CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. initiated holding in Opera Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.7 and $10.77, with an estimated average price of $9.35. The stock is now traded at around $8.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 121,864 shares as of .

CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. initiated holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.79 and $174.9, with an estimated average price of $135.07. The stock is now traded at around $201.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,180 shares as of .

CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. initiated holding in Iamgold Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.61 and $5.2, with an estimated average price of $4.33. The stock is now traded at around $3.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 177,245 shares as of .

CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. initiated holding in Marathon Patent Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.88 and $5.09, with an estimated average price of $2.13. The stock is now traded at around $2.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 247,803 shares as of .

CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. initiated holding in Sunrun Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.84 and $77.07, with an estimated average price of $46.69. The stock is now traded at around $55.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,283 shares as of .

CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. added to a holding in WORLD GOLD TRUST by 260.06%. The purchase prices were between $17.67 and $20.57, with an estimated average price of $19.05. The stock is now traded at around $18.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 2,867,690 shares as of .

CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 35.24%. The purchase prices were between $157.44 and $181.24, with an estimated average price of $168.12. The stock is now traded at around $184.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 553,138 shares as of .

CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. added to a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI by 31.42%. The purchase prices were between $40.14 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $43.45. The stock is now traded at around $47.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 1,331,071 shares as of .

CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. added to a holding in VANGUARD TAX MANAG by 40.17%. The purchase prices were between $38.92 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $41.01. The stock is now traded at around $44.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 936,056 shares as of .

CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 29.08%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3105.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 4,301 shares as of .

CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 170.35%. The purchase prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23. The stock is now traded at around $73.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 57,523 shares as of .

CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $100.71 and $109.44, with an estimated average price of $105.21.

CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $216.42 and $233.31, with an estimated average price of $225.51.

CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. sold out a holding in First BanCorp. The sale prices were between $5.05 and $6.1, with an estimated average price of $5.57.

CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. sold out a holding in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV. The sale prices were between $9.78 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.12.

CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. sold out a holding in First Citizens BancShares Inc. The sale prices were between $311.5 and $426.16, with an estimated average price of $386.12.

CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. sold out a holding in Popular Inc. The sale prices were between $34.5 and $39.39, with an estimated average price of $37.02.