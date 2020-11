Mutual Of America Capital Management Corp Buys ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sunrun Inc, Sells Teradyne Inc, Etsy Inc, Catalent Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Mutual Of America Capital Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sunrun Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, UFP Industries Inc, sells Teradyne Inc, Etsy Inc, Catalent Inc, Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mutual Of America Capital Management Corp. As of 2020Q3, Mutual Of America Capital Management Corp owns 1632 stocks with a total value of $7.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VCSH, UFPI, REXR, UPWK, NVAX, TBPH, CHX, CTO, PODD, NK, RCM, BKU, LPI, COOP, TRUP, FHB, FBK, FLGT, PRK, IWN,

For the details of MUTUAL OF AMERICA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mutual+of+america+capital+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

ISHARES TRUST (EFA) - 4,366,904 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.73% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,174,036 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.01% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,027,416 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.37% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 55,489 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.35% ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 2,451,367 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.23%

Mutual Of America Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 234,008 shares as of .

Mutual Of America Capital Management Corp initiated holding in UFP Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.03 and $63.63, with an estimated average price of $56.29. The stock is now traded at around $53.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 111,500 shares as of .

Mutual Of America Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.7 and $48.9, with an estimated average price of $45.3. The stock is now traded at around $50.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 116,091 shares as of .

Mutual Of America Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Upwork Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.4 and $17.51, with an estimated average price of $14.95. The stock is now traded at around $32.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 152,889 shares as of .

Mutual Of America Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Novavax Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.44 and $178.51, with an estimated average price of $120.77. The stock is now traded at around $86.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 20,897 shares as of .

Mutual Of America Capital Management Corp initiated holding in ChampionX Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.97 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $9.64. The stock is now traded at around $11.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 175,250 shares as of .

Mutual Of America Capital Management Corp added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 37.76%. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3. The stock is now traded at around $136.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 1,076,331 shares as of .

Mutual Of America Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Sunrun Inc by 4877.68%. The purchase prices were between $19.84 and $77.07, with an estimated average price of $46.69. The stock is now traded at around $55.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 192,238 shares as of .

Mutual Of America Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc by 98.67%. The purchase prices were between $29.74 and $58.98, with an estimated average price of $43.98. The stock is now traded at around $61.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 346,964 shares as of .

Mutual Of America Capital Management Corp added to a holding in IAA Inc by 151.71%. The purchase prices were between $38.04 and $53.62, with an estimated average price of $46.52. The stock is now traded at around $61.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 190,818 shares as of .

Mutual Of America Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 587.70%. The purchase prices were between $8.68 and $12.64, with an estimated average price of $10.54. The stock is now traded at around $12.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 551,107 shares as of .

Mutual Of America Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc by 1402.42%. The purchase prices were between $27.91 and $52.49, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $52.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 86,224 shares as of .

Mutual Of America Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Cronus Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.92 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $12.25.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in UFP Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $41 and $53.5, with an estimated average price of $47.75.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in LogMeIn Inc. The sale prices were between $85.36 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.76.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Legg Mason Inc. The sale prices were between $49.71 and $49.99, with an estimated average price of $49.88.