Oak Associates Ltd Buys DraftKings Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Seagate Technology PLC, International Business Machines Corp, Juniper Networks Inc

Investment company Oak Associates Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys DraftKings Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, NextGen Healthcare Inc, sells Seagate Technology PLC, International Business Machines Corp, Juniper Networks Inc, Capital One Financial Corp, The Travelers Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oak Associates Ltd . As of 2020Q3, Oak Associates Ltd owns 130 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: DKNG, MYL,
- Added Positions: PYPL, ISRG, DLR, AKAM, REGN, NXGN, UTHR, PCTY, CRUS, KLIC, JKHY, PRFT, AEIS, ATGE, APEI, HOLI, AMBA, DIOD,
- Reduced Positions: STX, IBM, JNPR, MSFT, AMZN, TRV, GPN, CHKP, RHHBY, NTAP, STT, EBAY, GILD, KLAC, PEP, SCHW, XLNX, GOOG, AAPL, PFE, DGX, GOOGL, AMGN, BIIB, HPQ, GSK, CSCO, LOW, CRL, CAH, QCOM, PAYX, NVS, CB, LH, ZBH, TCEHY, SEDG, ALC, CTSH,
- Sold Out: COF, SYF, VLO, CVS, EGRX, AAN, TAP,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 5 Warning Signs with PYPL. Click here to check it out.
- PYPL 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of PYPL
- Peter Lynch Chart of PYPL
For the details of OAK ASSOCIATES LTD 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oak+associates+ltd+/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of OAK ASSOCIATES LTD
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 46,501 shares, 9.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.69%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 52,517 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.7%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 284,255 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 594,085 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.45%
- KLA Corp (KLAC) - 355,105 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.6%
Oak Associates Ltd initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $58.84, with an estimated average price of $38.76. The stock is now traded at around $41.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 159,505 shares as of .New Purchase: Mylan NV (MYL)
Oak Associates Ltd initiated holding in Mylan NV. The purchase prices were between $14.21 and $17, with an estimated average price of $15.96. The stock is now traded at around $15.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 18,120 shares as of .Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Oak Associates Ltd added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 197.61%. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $191.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 45,415 shares as of .Added: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Oak Associates Ltd added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 778.90%. The purchase prices were between $571.29 and $765.11, with an estimated average price of $673.15. The stock is now traded at around $758.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 9,580 shares as of .Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Oak Associates Ltd added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 116.61%. The purchase prices were between $544.75 and $658.21, with an estimated average price of $606.19. The stock is now traded at around $561.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of .Added: United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR)
Oak Associates Ltd added to a holding in United Therapeutics Corp by 51.93%. The purchase prices were between $99.9 and $121.13, with an estimated average price of $109.82. The stock is now traded at around $142.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 21,885 shares as of .Added: NextGen Healthcare Inc (NXGN)
Oak Associates Ltd added to a holding in NextGen Healthcare Inc by 83.69%. The purchase prices were between $10.37 and $14.82, with an estimated average price of $12.75. The stock is now traded at around $15.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 123,210 shares as of .Added: Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY)
Oak Associates Ltd added to a holding in Paylocity Holding Corp by 57.47%. The purchase prices were between $127.1 and $162.33, with an estimated average price of $140.94. The stock is now traded at around $180.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,220 shares as of .Sold Out: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)
Oak Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $58.35 and $76.17, with an estimated average price of $66.88.Sold Out: Synchrony Financial (SYF)
Oak Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Synchrony Financial. The sale prices were between $21.34 and $27.64, with an estimated average price of $24.28.Sold Out: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)
Oak Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $43.32 and $59.69, with an estimated average price of $52.42.Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Oak Associates Ltd sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23.Sold Out: Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX)
Oak Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $37.02 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $43.72.Sold Out: Aarons Holdings Co Inc (AAN)
Oak Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Aarons Holdings Co Inc. The sale prices were between $42.41 and $59.2, with an estimated average price of $52.57.
Here is the complete portfolio of OAK ASSOCIATES LTD . Also check out:
1. OAK ASSOCIATES LTD 's Undervalued Stocks
2. OAK ASSOCIATES LTD 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. OAK ASSOCIATES LTD 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that OAK ASSOCIATES LTD keeps buying