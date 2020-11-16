Oak Associates Ltd Buys DraftKings Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Seagate Technology PLC, International Business Machines Corp, Juniper Networks Inc

Investment company Oak Associates Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys DraftKings Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, NextGen Healthcare Inc, sells Seagate Technology PLC, International Business Machines Corp, Juniper Networks Inc, Capital One Financial Corp, The Travelers Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oak Associates Ltd . As of 2020Q3, Oak Associates Ltd owns 130 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DKNG, MYL,

DKNG, MYL, Added Positions: PYPL, ISRG, DLR, AKAM, REGN, NXGN, UTHR, PCTY, CRUS, KLIC, JKHY, PRFT, AEIS, ATGE, APEI, HOLI, AMBA, DIOD,

PYPL, ISRG, DLR, AKAM, REGN, NXGN, UTHR, PCTY, CRUS, KLIC, JKHY, PRFT, AEIS, ATGE, APEI, HOLI, AMBA, DIOD, Reduced Positions: STX, IBM, JNPR, MSFT, AMZN, TRV, GPN, CHKP, RHHBY, NTAP, STT, EBAY, GILD, KLAC, PEP, SCHW, XLNX, GOOG, AAPL, PFE, DGX, GOOGL, AMGN, BIIB, HPQ, GSK, CSCO, LOW, CRL, CAH, QCOM, PAYX, NVS, CB, LH, ZBH, TCEHY, SEDG, ALC, CTSH,

STX, IBM, JNPR, MSFT, AMZN, TRV, GPN, CHKP, RHHBY, NTAP, STT, EBAY, GILD, KLAC, PEP, SCHW, XLNX, GOOG, AAPL, PFE, DGX, GOOGL, AMGN, BIIB, HPQ, GSK, CSCO, LOW, CRL, CAH, QCOM, PAYX, NVS, CB, LH, ZBH, TCEHY, SEDG, ALC, CTSH, Sold Out: COF, SYF, VLO, CVS, EGRX, AAN, TAP,

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 46,501 shares, 9.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.69% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 52,517 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.7% Facebook Inc (FB) - 284,255 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 594,085 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.45% KLA Corp (KLAC) - 355,105 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.6%

Oak Associates Ltd initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $58.84, with an estimated average price of $38.76. The stock is now traded at around $41.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 159,505 shares as of .

Oak Associates Ltd initiated holding in Mylan NV. The purchase prices were between $14.21 and $17, with an estimated average price of $15.96. The stock is now traded at around $15.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 18,120 shares as of .

Oak Associates Ltd added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 197.61%. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $191.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 45,415 shares as of .

Oak Associates Ltd added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 778.90%. The purchase prices were between $571.29 and $765.11, with an estimated average price of $673.15. The stock is now traded at around $758.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 9,580 shares as of .

Oak Associates Ltd added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 116.61%. The purchase prices were between $544.75 and $658.21, with an estimated average price of $606.19. The stock is now traded at around $561.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of .

Oak Associates Ltd added to a holding in United Therapeutics Corp by 51.93%. The purchase prices were between $99.9 and $121.13, with an estimated average price of $109.82. The stock is now traded at around $142.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 21,885 shares as of .

Oak Associates Ltd added to a holding in NextGen Healthcare Inc by 83.69%. The purchase prices were between $10.37 and $14.82, with an estimated average price of $12.75. The stock is now traded at around $15.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 123,210 shares as of .

Oak Associates Ltd added to a holding in Paylocity Holding Corp by 57.47%. The purchase prices were between $127.1 and $162.33, with an estimated average price of $140.94. The stock is now traded at around $180.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,220 shares as of .

Oak Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $58.35 and $76.17, with an estimated average price of $66.88.

Oak Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Synchrony Financial. The sale prices were between $21.34 and $27.64, with an estimated average price of $24.28.

Oak Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $43.32 and $59.69, with an estimated average price of $52.42.

Oak Associates Ltd sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23.

Oak Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $37.02 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $43.72.

Oak Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Aarons Holdings Co Inc. The sale prices were between $42.41 and $59.2, with an estimated average price of $52.57.