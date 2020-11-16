Mariner Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, Arista Networks Inc, Xilinx Inc, Sells iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, AbbVie Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co

Leawood, KS, based Investment company Mariner Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Arista Networks Inc, Xilinx Inc, LyondellBasell Industries NV, AT&T Inc, sells iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, AbbVie Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, ISHARES TRUST, Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mariner Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Mariner Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 672 stocks with a total value of $10.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 2,028,152 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.66% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,638,981 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.14% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,186,698 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04% ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 1,951,266 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.23% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 651,224 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38%

Mariner Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $195.1 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $219.5. The stock is now traded at around $272.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 123,336 shares as of .

Mariner Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.27 and $111.87, with an estimated average price of $102.54. The stock is now traded at around $130.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 230,805 shares as of .

Mariner Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.73 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.15. The stock is now traded at around $334.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 42,446 shares as of .

Mariner Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $183.75 and $249.42, with an estimated average price of $211.52. The stock is now traded at around $177.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 38,927 shares as of .

Mariner Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Proofpoint Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.69 and $125.27, with an estimated average price of $111.41. The stock is now traded at around $99.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 30,521 shares as of .

Mariner Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.48 and $153.1, with an estimated average price of $142.09. The stock is now traded at around $143.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 19,798 shares as of .

Mariner Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 23.23%. The purchase prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,951,266 shares as of .

Mariner Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 2729.77%. The purchase prices were between $62.13 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $69.13. The stock is now traded at around $79.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 314,727 shares as of .

Mariner Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 79.12%. The purchase prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $29.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,283,583 shares as of .

Mariner Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 50.14%. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93. The stock is now traded at around $77.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 404,476 shares as of .

Mariner Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 28.64%. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $60.17. The stock is now traded at around $64.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 699,911 shares as of .

Mariner Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 22.39%. The purchase prices were between $294.76 and $398.29, with an estimated average price of $333.7. The stock is now traded at around $331.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 130,433 shares as of .

Mariner Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.02 and $133.81, with an estimated average price of $133.34.

Mariner Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The sale prices were between $232.22 and $282.96, with an estimated average price of $260.13.

Mariner Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $386.25 and $453.18, with an estimated average price of $415.55.

Mariner Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The sale prices were between $48.81 and $57.01, with an estimated average price of $53.56.

Mariner Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in DIREXION SH ETF TR. The sale prices were between $4.93 and $7.66, with an estimated average price of $6.23.

Mariner Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Voya Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $45.32 and $52.34, with an estimated average price of $49.2.