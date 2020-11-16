Brant Point Investment Management Llc Buys Assurant Inc, PPG Industries Inc, Berry Global Group Inc, Sells Science Applications International Corp, Valvoline Inc, National Fuel Gas Co

New York, NY, based Investment company Brant Point Investment Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Assurant Inc, PPG Industries Inc, Berry Global Group Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Gibraltar Industries Inc, sells Science Applications International Corp, Valvoline Inc, National Fuel Gas Co, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc, PetIQ Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brant Point Investment Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Brant Point Investment Management Llc owns 127 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: AIZ, PPG, BERY, ROCK, VRT, PRPB.U, NVST, AVTR, GFF, FRTA, DT, SDGR, FEAC, INFO, FOXF, CNMD, CCX, CCX, PSTH, CCXX, AACQU, BRP, OMI,
- Added Positions: PYPL, WERN, SYNH, KNX, PRI, HIG, PSN, FTDR, WCC, SAIA, TREX, TPX, AAP, MAN, EA, PLMR, CTXS, NEO, GPN, TMX, YUM, FOUR, AZEK, CCMP, NICE,
- Reduced Positions: VVV, SPB, NLOK, DBX, CDNS, CNNE, DLTR, ASGN, GMHI, AAWW, PE, GLW, SSNC, CMG, SHW, WPF.U, EAT, ORLY, CDW, HCA, KRE, COO, ALL, WTFC, CCK, SBH, FIS, UTZ, CHDN, NXPI, PTC, JACK, CACI,
- Sold Out: SAIC, NFG, PETQ, NXST, ZNGA, MLM, ZI, ABCB, ARW, CMD, SUM, VRM, KEYS, MTN, SNX, TW, CVCO, ECHO, QTWO,
For the details of BRANT POINT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brant+point+investment+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 900,000 shares, 26.26% of the total portfolio.
- ISHARES TRUST (IWM) - 1,070,000 shares, 13.96% of the total portfolio.
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 250,000 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio.
- ISHARES TRUST (IWM) - 270,000 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio.
- Pool Corp (POOL) - 44,994 shares, 1.31% of the total portfolio.
Brant Point Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Assurant Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.56 and $125.07, with an estimated average price of $114.74. The stock is now traded at around $136.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 74,000 shares as of .New Purchase: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)
Brant Point Investment Management Llc initiated holding in PPG Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $130.21, with an estimated average price of $116.84. The stock is now traded at around $144.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 52,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)
Brant Point Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Berry Global Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.16 and $54.39, with an estimated average price of $49.88. The stock is now traded at around $53.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK)
Brant Point Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Gibraltar Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.55 and $68.77, with an estimated average price of $58.87. The stock is now traded at around $64.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 79,025 shares as of .New Purchase: CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PRPB.U)
Brant Point Investment Management Llc initiated holding in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $10.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 467,500 shares as of .New Purchase: Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)
Brant Point Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Vertiv Holdings Co. The purchase prices were between $13.54 and $17.66, with an estimated average price of $15.64. The stock is now traded at around $18.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 275,000 shares as of .Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Brant Point Investment Management Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 768.12%. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $191.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 32,650 shares as of .Added: Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN)
Brant Point Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Werner Enterprises Inc by 211.91%. The purchase prices were between $41.94 and $47.06, with an estimated average price of $44.28. The stock is now traded at around $42.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 127,372 shares as of .Added: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)
Brant Point Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc by 68.14%. The purchase prices were between $40.7 and $46.8, with an estimated average price of $43.9. The stock is now traded at around $41.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of .Added: Syneos Health Inc (SYNH)
Brant Point Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Syneos Health Inc by 64.33%. The purchase prices were between $51.29 and $65.09, with an estimated average price of $59.51. The stock is now traded at around $63.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 163,000 shares as of .Added: Primerica Inc (PRI)
Brant Point Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Primerica Inc by 42.76%. The purchase prices were between $109.27 and $135.8, with an estimated average price of $121.43. The stock is now traded at around $129.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 84,000 shares as of .Added: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)
Brant Point Investment Management Llc added to a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc by 206.01%. The purchase prices were between $35.29 and $43.82, with an estimated average price of $39.85. The stock is now traded at around $46.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 111,406 shares as of .Sold Out: Science Applications International Corp (SAIC)
Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Science Applications International Corp. The sale prices were between $68.97 and $86.18, with an estimated average price of $78.79.Sold Out: National Fuel Gas Co (NFG)
Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in National Fuel Gas Co. The sale prices were between $39.77 and $45.82, with an estimated average price of $42.59.Sold Out: PetIQ Inc (PETQ)
Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in PetIQ Inc. The sale prices were between $29.04 and $37.49, with an estimated average price of $33.33.Sold Out: Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)
Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc. The sale prices were between $76.04 and $102.03, with an estimated average price of $90.3.Sold Out: Zynga Inc (ZNGA)
Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Zynga Inc. The sale prices were between $8.3 and $10.44, with an estimated average price of $9.3.Sold Out: Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM)
Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $202.87 and $235.36, with an estimated average price of $216.25.
