Towercrest Capital Management Buys ISHARES TRUST, Tesla Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, American International Group Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Newtown, PA, based Investment company Towercrest Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Tesla Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, StoneCo, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, American International Group Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Towercrest Capital Management. As of 2020Q3, Towercrest Capital Management owns 77 stocks with a total value of $407 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TSLA, NEE, STNE, PEG,

TSLA, NEE, STNE, PEG, Added Positions: AGG, SCHZ, FLRN, SHYG, MUB, PCY, SPIB, FLOT, TFI, SPAB, PHB, CORP, HYG, LQD, SCHO, EMB, SCHF, IEFA, SHY, FB, SPSB, SPYD, JNJ, PFE,

AGG, SCHZ, FLRN, SHYG, MUB, PCY, SPIB, FLOT, TFI, SPAB, PHB, CORP, HYG, LQD, SCHO, EMB, SCHF, IEFA, SHY, FB, SPSB, SPYD, JNJ, PFE, Reduced Positions: SPY, SCHX, SPDW, SPLG, IJH, SPEM, SCHM, IJR, SCHA, ITOT, AIG, IVV, SPMD, SCHB, SPSM, SCHD, AAPL, SPTM, SCHG, BRK.B, CL, QCOM, IEMG, T, DGRO, AMZN, VEU, VZ, IWF, IWD,

SPY, SCHX, SPDW, SPLG, IJH, SPEM, SCHM, IJR, SCHA, ITOT, AIG, IVV, SPMD, SCHB, SPSM, SCHD, AAPL, SPTM, SCHG, BRK.B, CL, QCOM, IEMG, T, DGRO, AMZN, VEU, VZ, IWF, IWD, Sold Out: BMY, PNC,

SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHX) - 424,651 shares, 8.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.11% ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 242,895 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.90% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHZ) - 499,153 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.07% SPDR SERIES TRUST (FLRN) - 601,384 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.45% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 52,949 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71%

Towercrest Capital Management initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $407.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 665 shares as of .

Towercrest Capital Management initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93. The stock is now traded at around $77.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,280 shares as of .

Towercrest Capital Management initiated holding in StoneCo Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.39 and $53.72, with an estimated average price of $47.69. The stock is now traded at around $65.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of .

Towercrest Capital Management initiated holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.75 and $55.94, with an estimated average price of $52.9. The stock is now traded at around $59.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,834 shares as of .

Towercrest Capital Management added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 22.75%. The purchase prices were between $42.81 and $44.47, with an estimated average price of $43.94. The stock is now traded at around $44.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 166,491 shares as of .

Towercrest Capital Management sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $57.43 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $60.17.

Towercrest Capital Management sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $98.85 and $114.18, with an estimated average price of $107.55.