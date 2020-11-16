  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Lexington Partners L.P. Buys Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Sells Avantor Inc, IVERIC bio Inc

November 16, 2020 | About: KDP -0.36% ISEE -2.01%

Investment company Lexington Partners L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, sells Avantor Inc, IVERIC bio Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lexington Partners L.P.. As of 2020Q3, Lexington Partners L.P. owns 3 stocks with a total value of $160 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: KDP,
  • Reduced Positions: AVTR,
  • Sold Out: ISEE,

These are the top 5 holdings of Lexington Partners L.P.
  1. Avantor Inc (AVTR) - 3,414,595 shares, 47.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.55%
  2. SolarWinds Corp (SWI) - 2,624,268 shares, 33.33% of the total portfolio.
  3. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) - 1,086,627 shares, 18.73% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. IVERIC bio Inc (ISEE) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
New Purchase: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)

Lexington Partners L.P. initiated holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.11 and $31.26, with an estimated average price of $29.29. The stock is now traded at around $29.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.73%. The holding were 1,086,627 shares as of .

Sold Out: IVERIC bio Inc (ISEE)

Lexington Partners L.P. sold out a holding in IVERIC bio Inc. The sale prices were between $4.01 and $6.29, with an estimated average price of $4.77.



