Lexington Partners L.P. Buys Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Sells Avantor Inc, IVERIC bio Inc

Investment company Lexington Partners L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, sells Avantor Inc, IVERIC bio Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lexington Partners L.P.. As of 2020Q3, Lexington Partners L.P. owns 3 stocks with a total value of $160 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: KDP,

KDP, Reduced Positions: AVTR,

AVTR, Sold Out: ISEE,

Avantor Inc (AVTR) - 3,414,595 shares, 47.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.55% SolarWinds Corp (SWI) - 2,624,268 shares, 33.33% of the total portfolio. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) - 1,086,627 shares, 18.73% of the total portfolio. New Position IVERIC bio Inc (ISEE) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Lexington Partners L.P. initiated holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.11 and $31.26, with an estimated average price of $29.29. The stock is now traded at around $29.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.73%. The holding were 1,086,627 shares as of .

Lexington Partners L.P. sold out a holding in IVERIC bio Inc. The sale prices were between $4.01 and $6.29, with an estimated average price of $4.77.