White Square Capital Llp Buys Caesars Entertainment Inc, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources

Investment company White Square Capital Llp (Current Portfolio) buys Caesars Entertainment Inc, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, American Airlines Group Inc, Evertec Inc, sells Apple Inc, Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources, Taubman Centers Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, White Square Capital Llp. As of 2020Q3, White Square Capital Llp owns 14 stocks with a total value of $66 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CZR, DAL, AAL, EVTC, CCL,

CZR, DAL, AAL, EVTC, CCL, Added Positions: SEAS, UAL, V, MA, SABR,

SEAS, UAL, V, MA, SABR, Reduced Positions: AAPL, OUT, EPR,

AAPL, OUT, EPR, Sold Out: CZR, CZR, CZR, TCO, FSCT, AMTD, CETV,

For the details of WHITE SQUARE CAPITAL LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/white+square+capital+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 141,032 shares, 24.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.97% Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 191,228 shares, 16.29% of the total portfolio. New Position SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) - 386,087 shares, 11.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 109.04% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 12,967 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.02% Visa Inc (V) - 21,861 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.50%

White Square Capital Llp initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.74 and $58.98, with an estimated average price of $43.98. The stock is now traded at around $61.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.29%. The holding were 191,228 shares as of .

White Square Capital Llp initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.94 and $34.57, with an estimated average price of $28.86. The stock is now traded at around $37.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.84%. The holding were 104,107 shares as of .

White Square Capital Llp initiated holding in American Airlines Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.08 and $14, with an estimated average price of $12.55. The stock is now traded at around $12.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.83%. The holding were 258,803 shares as of .

White Square Capital Llp initiated holding in Evertec Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.46 and $35.92, with an estimated average price of $32.15. The stock is now traded at around $36.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.3%. The holding were 62,518 shares as of .

White Square Capital Llp initiated holding in Carnival Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.07 and $18.53, with an estimated average price of $15.51. The stock is now traded at around $17.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 105,212 shares as of .

White Square Capital Llp added to a holding in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc by 109.04%. The purchase prices were between $14.47 and $21.85, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $26.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.04%. The holding were 386,087 shares as of .

White Square Capital Llp added to a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc by 80.53%. The purchase prices were between $30.17 and $38.36, with an estimated average price of $34.64. The stock is now traded at around $41.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 91,699 shares as of .

White Square Capital Llp added to a holding in Visa Inc by 41.50%. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $214.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 21,861 shares as of .

White Square Capital Llp added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 29.02%. The purchase prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95. The stock is now traded at around $336.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 12,967 shares as of .

White Square Capital Llp sold out a holding in Cronus Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.92 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $12.25.

White Square Capital Llp sold out a holding in Cronus Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.92 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $12.25.

White Square Capital Llp sold out a holding in Cronus Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.92 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $12.25.

White Square Capital Llp sold out a holding in Taubman Centers Inc. The sale prices were between $33.29 and $38.77, with an estimated average price of $37.32.

White Square Capital Llp sold out a holding in ForeScout Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $21.13 and $29, with an estimated average price of $27.42.

White Square Capital Llp sold out a holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $35.65 and $39.18, with an estimated average price of $37.63.