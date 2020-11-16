Kepos Capital LP Buys Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, iShares MBS ETF, B Riley Principal Merger Corp II, Sells Far Point Acquisition Corp, Jaws Acquisition Corp, Churchill Capital Corp III

Investment company Kepos Capital LP (Current Portfolio) buys Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, iShares MBS ETF, B Riley Principal Merger Corp II, CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II, Target Corp, sells Far Point Acquisition Corp, Jaws Acquisition Corp, Churchill Capital Corp III, Gores Holdings IV Inc, Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kepos Capital LP. As of 2020Q3, Kepos Capital LP owns 145 stocks with a total value of $446 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Kepos Capital LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kepos+capital+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH) - 1,085,000 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. New Position SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLP) - 359,932 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.78% iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 154,500 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 278.68% Haymaker Acquisition Corp II (HYAC) - 1,700,000 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. CF Finance Acquisition Corp (CFFA) - 1,300,000 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.25%

Kepos Capital LP initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.6 and $23.11, with an estimated average price of $22.47. The stock is now traded at around $23.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.52%. The holding were 1,085,000 shares as of .

Kepos Capital LP initiated holding in B Riley Principal Merger Corp II. The purchase prices were between $10 and $11.05, with an estimated average price of $10.34. The stock is now traded at around $10.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 1,156,800 shares as of .

Kepos Capital LP initiated holding in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $10.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 1,070,000 shares as of .

Kepos Capital LP initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $117.7 and $157.42, with an estimated average price of $137.09. The stock is now traded at around $165.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of .

Kepos Capital LP initiated holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III. The purchase prices were between $10.39 and $13.14, with an estimated average price of $11.06. The stock is now traded at around $9.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 825,000 shares as of .

Kepos Capital LP initiated holding in Gores Holdings V Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.08 and $10.38, with an estimated average price of $10.21. The stock is now traded at around $10.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 938,652 shares as of .

Kepos Capital LP added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 278.68%. The purchase prices were between $110.22 and $110.82, with an estimated average price of $110.58. The stock is now traded at around $110.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 154,500 shares as of .

Kepos Capital LP added to a holding in South Mountain Merger Corp by 42.36%. The purchase prices were between $10.02 and $10.75, with an estimated average price of $10.31. The stock is now traded at around $12.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 505,748 shares as of .

Kepos Capital LP added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 393.99%. The purchase prices were between $29.95 and $38.58, with an estimated average price of $35.52. The stock is now traded at around $35.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 38,220 shares as of .

Kepos Capital LP added to a holding in JPMORGAN CHASE &CO by 138.80%. The purchase prices were between $10.55 and $13.58, with an estimated average price of $12.32. The stock is now traded at around $13.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 150,611 shares as of .

Kepos Capital LP added to a holding in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 302.83%. The purchase prices were between $26.78 and $28.33, with an estimated average price of $27.62. The stock is now traded at around $28.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 42,700 shares as of .

Kepos Capital LP added to a holding in BGC Partners Inc by 21.21%. The purchase prices were between $2.24 and $2.9, with an estimated average price of $2.61. The stock is now traded at around $3.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of .

Kepos Capital LP sold out a holding in Far Point Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.78 and $12, with an estimated average price of $10.32.

Kepos Capital LP sold out a holding in Jaws Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.4 and $12.19, with an estimated average price of $11.07.

Kepos Capital LP sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp III. The sale prices were between $10.51 and $12.6, with an estimated average price of $11.48.

Kepos Capital LP sold out a holding in Gores Holdings IV Inc. The sale prices were between $10.4 and $11.45, with an estimated average price of $10.89.

Kepos Capital LP sold out a holding in Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.71 and $17.39, with an estimated average price of $13.61.

Kepos Capital LP sold out a holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $65.29 and $80.19, with an estimated average price of $73.13.