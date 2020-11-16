  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Girard Partners Ltd. Buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, Leidos Holdings Inc, TJX Inc, Sells SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, The Travelers Inc, VF Corp

November 16, 2020 | About: TJX +1.64% DHI +0.89% SYK +0.71% MDLZ +0.57% ULTA +4.44% EFV +1.39% SPLG +0.81% LDOS +1.72% CDW +1.02% EA -1.98% NOW -0.95% CIE +0%

King Of Prussia, PA, based Investment company Girard Partners Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, Leidos Holdings Inc, TJX Inc, CDW Corp, D.R. Horton Inc, sells SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, The Travelers Inc, VF Corp, CVS Health Corp, United Parcel Service Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Girard Partners Ltd.. As of 2020Q3, Girard Partners Ltd. owns 210 stocks with a total value of $598 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GIRARD PARTNERS LTD.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/girard+partners+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GIRARD PARTNERS LTD.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 398,822 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.56%
  2. SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPAB) - 912,522 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.17%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 98,748 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
  4. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 50,736 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.58%
  5. BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 24,741 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.81%
New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPLG)

Girard Partners Ltd. initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $42.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 352,493 shares as of .

New Purchase: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)

Girard Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.04 and $98.3, with an estimated average price of $90.4. The stock is now traded at around $100.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 39,653 shares as of .

New Purchase: CDW Corp (CDW)

Girard Partners Ltd. initiated holding in CDW Corp. The purchase prices were between $108.81 and $119.53, with an estimated average price of $114.43. The stock is now traded at around $138.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 21,089 shares as of .

New Purchase: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

Girard Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.3 and $146.95, with an estimated average price of $136.17. The stock is now traded at around $117.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 16,593 shares as of .

New Purchase: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Girard Partners Ltd. initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $401.87 and $499.69, with an estimated average price of $446.12. The stock is now traded at around $498.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,018 shares as of .

New Purchase: Ciena Corp (CIEN)

Girard Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Ciena Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.82 and $60.99, with an estimated average price of $52.51. The stock is now traded at around $44.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 30,277 shares as of .

Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Girard Partners Ltd. added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 248.97%. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $53.88. The stock is now traded at around $60.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 72,670 shares as of .

Added: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Girard Partners Ltd. added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 151.37%. The purchase prices were between $53.86 and $76.97, with an estimated average price of $68.05. The stock is now traded at around $74.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 53,987 shares as of .

Added: Stryker Corp (SYK)

Girard Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Stryker Corp by 111.12%. The purchase prices were between $177.77 and $215.81, with an estimated average price of $194.27. The stock is now traded at around $233.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 17,702 shares as of .

Added: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Girard Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 42.88%. The purchase prices were between $50.26 and $59.01, with an estimated average price of $55.64. The stock is now traded at around $58.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 70,091 shares as of .

Added: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Girard Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc by 61.77%. The purchase prices were between $191.29 and $240.51, with an estimated average price of $215.37. The stock is now traded at around $273.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,353 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (EFV)

Girard Partners Ltd. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 27.70%. The purchase prices were between $39.83 and $42.77, with an estimated average price of $41.36. The stock is now traded at around $45.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 102,333 shares as of .

Sold Out: SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (ELR)

Girard Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Girard Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Girard Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66.

Sold Out: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Girard Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The sale prices were between $33.38 and $42.97, with an estimated average price of $39.12.

Sold Out: Aflac Inc (AFL)

Girard Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in Aflac Inc. The sale prices were between $33.97 and $38.07, with an estimated average price of $36.42.

Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Girard Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $285.95 and $348.99, with an estimated average price of $325.99.



Here is the complete portfolio of GIRARD PARTNERS LTD..

1. GIRARD PARTNERS LTD.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. GIRARD PARTNERS LTD.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. GIRARD PARTNERS LTD.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GIRARD PARTNERS LTD. keeps buying

Comments

