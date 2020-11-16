Rathbone Brothers plc Buys Match Group Inc, Shopify Inc, Chegg Inc, Sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Cisco Systems Inc, Intel Corp

Liverpool, X0, based Investment company Rathbone Brothers plc (Current Portfolio) buys Match Group Inc, Shopify Inc, Chegg Inc, LivePerson Inc, GoDaddy Inc, sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Cisco Systems Inc, Intel Corp, Bank of Nova Scotia, Intuitive Surgical Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rathbone Brothers plc. As of 2020Q3, Rathbone Brothers plc owns 367 stocks with a total value of $5.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Visa Inc (V) - 1,822,308 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.08% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 113,395 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,480,931 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.85% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,559,690 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.62% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 107,053 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.91%

Rathbone Brothers plc initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $134.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 691,785 shares as of .

Rathbone Brothers plc initiated holding in Chegg Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.1 and $86.98, with an estimated average price of $73.49. The stock is now traded at around $67.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 618,000 shares as of .

Rathbone Brothers plc initiated holding in LivePerson Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.98 and $63.02, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $51.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 782,000 shares as of .

Rathbone Brothers plc initiated holding in GoDaddy Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.97 and $85.23, with an estimated average price of $75.39. The stock is now traded at around $73.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 346,228 shares as of .

Rathbone Brothers plc initiated holding in Ansys Inc. The purchase prices were between $293.51 and $350.59, with an estimated average price of $313.12. The stock is now traded at around $322.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 47,723 shares as of .

Rathbone Brothers plc initiated holding in Axon Enterprise Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.23 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $87.12. The stock is now traded at around $119.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 37,037 shares as of .

Rathbone Brothers plc added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 3671.81%. The purchase prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38. The stock is now traded at around $899.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 52,315 shares as of .

Rathbone Brothers plc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 52.40%. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $231.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 331,100 shares as of .

Rathbone Brothers plc added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 27.78%. The purchase prices were between $304.75 and $358.86, with an estimated average price of $335.76. The stock is now traded at around $379.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 223,610 shares as of .

Rathbone Brothers plc added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 26.72%. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $53.88. The stock is now traded at around $60.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,089,120 shares as of .

Rathbone Brothers plc added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 81.38%. The purchase prices were between $162.35 and $177.03, with an estimated average price of $168.41. The stock is now traded at around $169.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 173,243 shares as of .

Rathbone Brothers plc added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 38.75%. The purchase prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66. The stock is now traded at around $142.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 265,065 shares as of .

Rathbone Brothers plc sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $31.83 and $38.38, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Rathbone Brothers plc sold out a holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The sale prices were between $76.19 and $93.3, with an estimated average price of $85.1.

Rathbone Brothers plc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $24.68 and $26.63, with an estimated average price of $25.66.

Rathbone Brothers plc sold out a holding in CNOOC Ltd. The sale prices were between $95.82 and $119.42, with an estimated average price of $110.11.

Rathbone Brothers plc sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $79.74 and $102.94, with an estimated average price of $90.01.

Rathbone Brothers plc sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $22.1 and $30.68, with an estimated average price of $26.76.