SRB Corp Buys Leidos Holdings Inc, Tyson Foods Inc, Franklin Resources Inc, Sells PPG Industries Inc, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company SRB Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Leidos Holdings Inc, Tyson Foods Inc, Franklin Resources Inc, General Mills Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc, sells PPG Industries Inc, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Stanley Black & Decker Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SRB Corp. As of 2020Q3, SRB Corp owns 145 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: NDAQ, ICE, JNJ, KR, LDOS, LEN, WMT, LOW, MCK, HCA, NOC, URI, ORLY, PAYX, TSN, RF, RSG, TSCO, CME, ADP, BRK.B, BIO, CBOE, CDW, CI, CINF, CTXS, GIS, CL, CMCSA, DG, LLY, ATO, ALGN, BEN, AON, VLO, WAT, WU, REGN, NRG, MTB, LKQ, JNPR, FFIV,
- Added Positions: INTC, PG, COP, NEM, NTAP, MU, LMT, PKG, HII, HUM, PFE, FOXA, SCHW, CSCO, STX, BIIB, ANET, ANTM, AMGN, ALL, ALXN, VZ, HPQ, AOS, DGX, SNA, PM, TGT, UHS, UNH, KMB, MMM, HSIC, GL, EMN, CSX, CBRE, COG, BLK, AVY, AZO, ABC, AFL,
- Reduced Positions: SYF, BWA, PWR, PHM, DHI, ALB, LRCX, LEG, GRMN, VMC, UNM, SIVB, PNR, PCAR, NVR, MLM, EBAY, ETN, ETFC, DOV, CMI, CTSH, CF, BBY, AIZ, AME,
- Sold Out: ALK, LW, DAL, UPS, SWK, LUV, RCL, PPG, MHK, KSS, JBHT, CCL, EOG, AAP, HPE, TWTR, ABBV, APTV, FBHS, ULTA, CHRW, XRX, GWW, WRB, COF, TJX, DRI, IPG, ROST, RJF, PRU, BKNG, RL, PXD, GILD, ORCL, NUE, JWN, ITW, MXIM, MAS, MRO, IP,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 5 Warning Signs with MU. Click here to check it out.
- MU 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of MU
- Peter Lynch Chart of MU
For the details of SRB Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/srb+corp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SRB Corp
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,758,667 shares, 30.95% of the total portfolio.
- Intel Corp (INTC) - 4,238,549 shares, 18.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.57%
- Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 1,850,934 shares, 12.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
- CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 2,062,482 shares, 10.08% of the total portfolio.
- Safety Insurance Group Inc (SAFT) - 1,582,095 shares, 9.15% of the total portfolio.
SRB Corp initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.72 and $150.73, with an estimated average price of $140.27. The stock is now traded at around $176.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,175 shares as of .New Purchase: Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (BIO)
SRB Corp initiated holding in Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $454.43 and $535.6, with an estimated average price of $505.43. The stock is now traded at around $594.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,121 shares as of .New Purchase: General Mills Inc (GIS)
SRB Corp initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.32 and $65.74, with an estimated average price of $62.5. The stock is now traded at around $60.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,107 shares as of .New Purchase: Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)
SRB Corp initiated holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $85 and $96.46, with an estimated average price of $90.07. The stock is now traded at around $89.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,480 shares as of .New Purchase: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
SRB Corp initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $285.95 and $348.99, with an estimated average price of $325.99. The stock is now traded at around $313.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,720 shares as of .New Purchase: Cigna Corp (CI)
SRB Corp initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $160.5 and $190.5, with an estimated average price of $176.27. The stock is now traded at around $219.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,192 shares as of .Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
SRB Corp added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 23.59%. The purchase prices were between $42.66 and $52.64, with an estimated average price of $48.39. The stock is now traded at around $61.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,191 shares as of .Added: Fox Corp (FOXA)
SRB Corp added to a holding in Fox Corp by 29.81%. The purchase prices were between $24.37 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $26.48. The stock is now traded at around $27.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 22,861 shares as of .Added: NetApp Inc (NTAP)
SRB Corp added to a holding in NetApp Inc by 32.78%. The purchase prices were between $41 and $48.15, with an estimated average price of $43.67. The stock is now traded at around $51.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,456 shares as of .Added: Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)
SRB Corp added to a holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc by 32.36%. The purchase prices were between $137.83 and $180.95, with an estimated average price of $160.89. The stock is now traded at around $165.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,616 shares as of .Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
SRB Corp added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 26.67%. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58. The stock is now traded at around $42.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,879 shares as of .Added: Allstate Corp (ALL)
SRB Corp added to a holding in Allstate Corp by 23.58%. The purchase prices were between $85.82 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $93.31. The stock is now traded at around $97.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,138 shares as of .Sold Out: JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT)
SRB Corp sold out a holding in JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. The sale prices were between $117.65 and $142.8, with an estimated average price of $132.92.Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
SRB Corp sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $30.89 and $42.1, with an estimated average price of $35.57.Sold Out: Carnival Corp (CCL)
SRB Corp sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $13.07 and $18.53, with an estimated average price of $15.51.Sold Out: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)
SRB Corp sold out a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $59.32 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $64.01.Sold Out: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)
SRB Corp sold out a holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The sale prices were between $47.12 and $71.95, with an estimated average price of $58.93.Sold Out: Kohl's Corp (KSS)
SRB Corp sold out a holding in Kohl's Corp. The sale prices were between $18.41 and $23.82, with an estimated average price of $21.17.
Here is the complete portfolio of SRB Corp. Also check out:
1. SRB Corp's Undervalued Stocks
2. SRB Corp's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SRB Corp's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SRB Corp keeps buying