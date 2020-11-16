SRB Corp Buys Leidos Holdings Inc, Tyson Foods Inc, Franklin Resources Inc, Sells PPG Industries Inc, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company SRB Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Leidos Holdings Inc, Tyson Foods Inc, Franklin Resources Inc, General Mills Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc, sells PPG Industries Inc, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Stanley Black & Decker Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SRB Corp. As of 2020Q3, SRB Corp owns 145 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NDAQ, ICE, JNJ, KR, LDOS, LEN, WMT, LOW, MCK, HCA, NOC, URI, ORLY, PAYX, TSN, RF, RSG, TSCO, CME, ADP, BRK.B, BIO, CBOE, CDW, CI, CINF, CTXS, GIS, CL, CMCSA, DG, LLY, ATO, ALGN, BEN, AON, VLO, WAT, WU, REGN, NRG, MTB, LKQ, JNPR, FFIV,

NDAQ, ICE, JNJ, KR, LDOS, LEN, WMT, LOW, MCK, HCA, NOC, URI, ORLY, PAYX, TSN, RF, RSG, TSCO, CME, ADP, BRK.B, BIO, CBOE, CDW, CI, CINF, CTXS, GIS, CL, CMCSA, DG, LLY, ATO, ALGN, BEN, AON, VLO, WAT, WU, REGN, NRG, MTB, LKQ, JNPR, FFIV, Added Positions: INTC, PG, COP, NEM, NTAP, MU, LMT, PKG, HII, HUM, PFE, FOXA, SCHW, CSCO, STX, BIIB, ANET, ANTM, AMGN, ALL, ALXN, VZ, HPQ, AOS, DGX, SNA, PM, TGT, UHS, UNH, KMB, MMM, HSIC, GL, EMN, CSX, CBRE, COG, BLK, AVY, AZO, ABC, AFL,

INTC, PG, COP, NEM, NTAP, MU, LMT, PKG, HII, HUM, PFE, FOXA, SCHW, CSCO, STX, BIIB, ANET, ANTM, AMGN, ALL, ALXN, VZ, HPQ, AOS, DGX, SNA, PM, TGT, UHS, UNH, KMB, MMM, HSIC, GL, EMN, CSX, CBRE, COG, BLK, AVY, AZO, ABC, AFL, Reduced Positions: SYF, BWA, PWR, PHM, DHI, ALB, LRCX, LEG, GRMN, VMC, UNM, SIVB, PNR, PCAR, NVR, MLM, EBAY, ETN, ETFC, DOV, CMI, CTSH, CF, BBY, AIZ, AME,

SYF, BWA, PWR, PHM, DHI, ALB, LRCX, LEG, GRMN, VMC, UNM, SIVB, PNR, PCAR, NVR, MLM, EBAY, ETN, ETFC, DOV, CMI, CTSH, CF, BBY, AIZ, AME, Sold Out: ALK, LW, DAL, UPS, SWK, LUV, RCL, PPG, MHK, KSS, JBHT, CCL, EOG, AAP, HPE, TWTR, ABBV, APTV, FBHS, ULTA, CHRW, XRX, GWW, WRB, COF, TJX, DRI, IPG, ROST, RJF, PRU, BKNG, RL, PXD, GILD, ORCL, NUE, JWN, ITW, MXIM, MAS, MRO, IP,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,758,667 shares, 30.95% of the total portfolio. Intel Corp (INTC) - 4,238,549 shares, 18.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.57% Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 1,850,934 shares, 12.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04% CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 2,062,482 shares, 10.08% of the total portfolio. Safety Insurance Group Inc (SAFT) - 1,582,095 shares, 9.15% of the total portfolio.

SRB Corp initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.72 and $150.73, with an estimated average price of $140.27. The stock is now traded at around $176.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,175 shares as of .

SRB Corp initiated holding in Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $454.43 and $535.6, with an estimated average price of $505.43. The stock is now traded at around $594.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,121 shares as of .

SRB Corp initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.32 and $65.74, with an estimated average price of $62.5. The stock is now traded at around $60.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,107 shares as of .

SRB Corp initiated holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $85 and $96.46, with an estimated average price of $90.07. The stock is now traded at around $89.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,480 shares as of .

SRB Corp initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $285.95 and $348.99, with an estimated average price of $325.99. The stock is now traded at around $313.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,720 shares as of .

SRB Corp initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $160.5 and $190.5, with an estimated average price of $176.27. The stock is now traded at around $219.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,192 shares as of .

SRB Corp added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 23.59%. The purchase prices were between $42.66 and $52.64, with an estimated average price of $48.39. The stock is now traded at around $61.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,191 shares as of .

SRB Corp added to a holding in Fox Corp by 29.81%. The purchase prices were between $24.37 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $26.48. The stock is now traded at around $27.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 22,861 shares as of .

SRB Corp added to a holding in NetApp Inc by 32.78%. The purchase prices were between $41 and $48.15, with an estimated average price of $43.67. The stock is now traded at around $51.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,456 shares as of .

SRB Corp added to a holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc by 32.36%. The purchase prices were between $137.83 and $180.95, with an estimated average price of $160.89. The stock is now traded at around $165.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,616 shares as of .

SRB Corp added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 26.67%. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58. The stock is now traded at around $42.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,879 shares as of .

SRB Corp added to a holding in Allstate Corp by 23.58%. The purchase prices were between $85.82 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $93.31. The stock is now traded at around $97.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,138 shares as of .

SRB Corp sold out a holding in JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. The sale prices were between $117.65 and $142.8, with an estimated average price of $132.92.

SRB Corp sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $30.89 and $42.1, with an estimated average price of $35.57.

SRB Corp sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $13.07 and $18.53, with an estimated average price of $15.51.

SRB Corp sold out a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $59.32 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $64.01.

SRB Corp sold out a holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The sale prices were between $47.12 and $71.95, with an estimated average price of $58.93.

SRB Corp sold out a holding in Kohl's Corp. The sale prices were between $18.41 and $23.82, with an estimated average price of $21.17.