Benjamin F. Edwards & Company, Inc. Buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

St. Louis, MO, based Investment company Benjamin F. Edwards & Company, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES SILVER TST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, sells Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, FIRST TRUST EXCH 2 during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company, Inc. owns 1538 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of BENJAMIN F. EDWARDS & COMPANY, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/benjamin+f.+edwards+%26+company%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYG) - 759,823 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.69% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 318,505 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.75% SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYV) - 1,198,770 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.89% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 335,447 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.36% ISHARES GOLD TRUST (IAU) - 1,686,332 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.94%

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company, Inc. initiated holding in L Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.1 and $31.81, with an estimated average price of $25.2. The stock is now traded at around $34.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 23,751 shares as of .

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company, Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.44 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.24. The stock is now traded at around $61.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,906 shares as of .

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company, Inc. initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.86 and $76.97, with an estimated average price of $68.05. The stock is now traded at around $74.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,400 shares as of .

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS. The purchase prices were between $100.2 and $114.24, with an estimated average price of $109.8. The stock is now traded at around $122.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,162 shares as of .

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Entegris Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.65 and $74.34, with an estimated average price of $66.91. The stock is now traded at around $87.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of .

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company, Inc. initiated holding in JANUS DETROIT STR. The purchase prices were between $50.18 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $50.36. The stock is now traded at around $50.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of .

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 53.89%. The purchase prices were between $28.64 and $31.68, with an estimated average price of $30.38. The stock is now traded at around $33.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 1,198,770 shares as of .

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 399.41%. The purchase prices were between $54.31 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 142,337 shares as of .

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 66.90%. The purchase prices were between $46.51 and $54.78, with an estimated average price of $51.29. The stock is now traded at around $60.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 225,136 shares as of .

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES SILVER TST by 109.66%. The purchase prices were between $16.71 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.68. The stock is now traded at around $23.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 360,440 shares as of .

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company, Inc. added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 39.33%. The purchase prices were between $104.66 and $127.03, with an estimated average price of $112.96. The stock is now traded at around $121.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 106,046 shares as of .

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company, Inc. added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 633.11%. The purchase prices were between $58.69 and $66.84, with an estimated average price of $63.12. The stock is now traded at around $67.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 58,238 shares as of .

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $70.14 and $74.24, with an estimated average price of $71.69.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf Eq Inc Fd. The sale prices were between $10.69 and $11.73, with an estimated average price of $11.11.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $438.66 and $548.61, with an estimated average price of $493.9.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Flowserve Corp. The sale prices were between $26.57 and $32.34, with an estimated average price of $29.13.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $42.07 and $56.19, with an estimated average price of $50.31.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Silgan Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $32.55 and $39.49, with an estimated average price of $36.62.