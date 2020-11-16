Benjamin F. Edwards & Company, Inc. Buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

St. Louis, MO, based Investment company Benjamin F. Edwards & Company, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES SILVER TST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, sells Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, FIRST TRUST EXCH 2 during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company, Inc. owns 1538 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: LB, DHI, USIG, CWST, DXCM, ENTG, GMF, SRVR, VNLA, CUB, MTCH, NARI, AZEK, IAC, EWT, SHM, VCR, ABB, Y, ATRC, SNP, CHU, CSGP, WIRE, ESGR, FHN, FMS, ROCK, LODE, GRC, TV, HXL, HUBB, MTZ, MSA, MS, NICE, NGG, NWL, OSK, PUK, PCYO, SNN, SWX, TDY, UFCS, VAR, ZUMZ, IRBT, FTS, PFO, FFC, GLV, GLQ, BBL, GLO, EDU, CVLT, PRIM, IBKR, IGT, FTI, SSNT, TFII, KRA, SPSC, THR, RXN, MANU, FOXF, CINR, KODK, VX8B, CHGG, PCTY, WMS, TEAM, RIV, SITE, EVBG, CWH, GDS, AQUA, AVLR, NIO, ELAN, STNE, PHUN, FOX, CCC, GO, DT, VRM, NKLA, DKNG, SNOW, PLTR, GDRX, EMQQ, ESGE, ESGU, EZU, IBUY, ICVT, IQLT, IXN, OIH, RMI, RMI, SHYG, SIVR, SLQD, VPU, VRP, XRT,
- Added Positions: SPYV, IGSB, SLYV, SLV, XLK, XLP, IAU, XLU, IUSV, XLB, XLI, VCIT, XLV, MBB, CWB, VCSH, FTA, SLYG, NNN, FIXD, SCHH, VBR, VNQ, VOE, XLC, ABMD, AMD, ASTE, LMNX, NVDA, OKE, AVGO, PYPL, JNK, SCHF, T, CGEN, GLW, VFC, SHY, TIP, XLY, AFL, AMT, DUK, XOM, GIS, MKC, V, PSX, ARKK, HYG, IJH, IJR, ITB, JPST, SCHM, ATVI, MO, AMAT, BMY, C, CCI, EEFT, GRMN, GD, IFF, INTU, PEP, RPM, ROST, SMG, SLAB, SBUX, SYK, UNH, WEC, DG, TSLA, XYL, SWCH, WORK, FDN, LMBS, VCLT, VGIT, VGSH, XHB, MMM, CB, ABC, AME, APH, ATR, AZN, AVID, BSX, CVS, COF, CAT, KO, CMCSA, COST, CMI, DE, EA, EME, FFIV, FAST, RHP, GE, GVA, J, K, KEY, KNX, MMC, MLM, NTRS, PKG, PTC, BKNG, PB, DGX, RYN, O, RS, RGEN, RMD, SJW, CRM, SLB, XPO, SNA, SO, STAA, TER, TSN, RTX, VZ, DIS, WEX, CMG, VMO, DMF, NBH, BSD, PFL, PML, NMZ, BR, LULU, AWK, VRSK, HII, APO, MMD, GMED, ABBV, BLUE, QTWO, NEP, BOX, TRU, BL, EYE, UBER, AOK, ARKG, BND, BSV, DIA, EEM, FEM, FLJP, FRI, FV, FXI, HACK, HYLS, IWM, QTEC, QYLD, SCHA, SCHR, SHV, SPEM, SUB, VOO, AES, ADBE, A, AKAM, ALXN, ADS, AEP, ANSS, ARCC, AJG, AIZ, ADSK, ADP, TFC, BIDU, BK, GOLD, BRK.B, BBY, BMRN, BLK, BTI, BF.B, CBRE, VIAC, CAH, CCL, FUN, CNC, LUMN, FIS, CHKP, CL, FIX, COP, ENLC, DLR, DOV, EOG, EMR, FNF, F, FCX, GILD, GPN, GGG, HSBC, MNST, WELL, HFC, SVC, HBAN, ING, IEX, ILMN, ISRG, KMB, KSS, KR, LRCX, LNC, MRO, MCS, MRK, MLAB, MCHP, MU, MIDD, MPWR, NVR, NOC, INSG, NUAN, PNC, PPL, PDCO, PPC, LIN, GALT, PGR, RJF, RSG, ROL, SAP, SBAC, SLG, SRE, SHW, SPG, TRV, SHOO, TJX, TEF, TIF, RIG, TREX, WEN, USPH, UL, URBN, VOD, WRB, WPP, WY, WMB, XEL, SPB, EBAY, ET, RDS.B, MMT, MCR, MCI, PMO, VGM, PCN, PMX, PMF, UTG, FEN, IGD, SBH, FSLR, QQQX, AVAV, TMUS, BX, GOF, VMW, GAIN, BUD, LEA, GNRC, BAH, KMI, HCA, GWRE, TCPC, WES, KNOP, TWTR, GLPI, TNDM, AAL, VRNS, ZEN, HQY, ETSY, ALRM, TDOC, KHC, RPD, OLLI, MEDP, SSTI, RDFN, ROKU, LASR, UPWK, MRNA, SWAV, PINS, LVGO, PTON, ALTY, ANGL, BOND, BOTZ, IGIB, CSM, DTN, EFG, EMB, FCG, FDD, FEP, FEX, FYX, GOVT, GSLC, HYMB, IDV, IGV, IHI, IXJ, IYC, IYG, IYW, KBE, MGK, NORW, PBW, PCEF, PDBC, PFF, PGF, PNQI, PSCH, PSI, PSJ, PSK, PTF, PTH, QCLN, QDF, SCHD, SCHO, SCHP, SCZ, SJNK, SOXX, SPAB, SPHD, TDIV, VIGI, VMBS, VT, VXF, XAR, XBI, XMMO,
- Reduced Positions: BSCK, LQD, TLT, FXN, SPYG, MDYG, IUSG, FTCS, AAPL, FPX, TLH, SPLK, VO, JPC, VB, INTC, AGG, SPY, SPOT, VEA, CVX, UNIT, FTC, VTI, ALK, BA, CBSH, FE, ORCL, TSCO, WSO, OKTA, FVD, RDVY, VWO, AMZN, D, JPM, QCOM, REGN, STX, TGT, VRTX, MA, FB, CRWD, DFNL, EFA, EMLP, FDT, FTSM, FXG, IBB, MTUM, SPLV, USMV, VTV, VUG, XMLV, PLD, ACN, AMGN, ADI, BCE, CPB, CSCO, CCEP, CFR, DEO, DD, EIX, LLY, FDS, FLO, PEAK, HD, HUN, IBM, ITW, JCI, KNL, LAMR, MDC, MMP, MKL, MCD, NDAQ, NEM, OGE, ODFL, OMC, PAYX, PFE, PII, NTR, RDS.A, SYY, TMO, CUBE, UPS, VLO, WFC, XLNX, RVT, FFA, MELI, ULTA, FTNT, GBAB, ZTS, OGS, GOOG, ANET, TMST, AKTS, SHOP, SQ, DOCU, DOW, BYND, FSLY, CTVA, CHNG, ASHR, CIBR, DGRO, EWC, FDL, FGD, FIW, FPE, FXD, FXH, FXR, GLD, IEMG, IJK, INDA, IVV, IVW, IXUS, MUB, QQEW, RSP, VIG, AAP, AXL, ACC, AXP, AIG, AMP, AIV, WTRG, ADM, ASH, BP, BAC, OZK, BDX, BBBY, BDN, BAM, BRO, BG, CBRL, CHRW, CRH, CDNS, CCJ, KMX, CUK, CASY, CNP, CERN, SCHW, CME, CHL, CIEN, CINF, CTSH, CNX, STZ, INGR, CS, XRAY, DTE, DHR, DISCA, DPZ, E, EMN, EV, ECL, ERJ, ENB, ETR, EPR, EL, EXC, FLIR, FDX, FISV, FVE, GATX, IT, AJRD, GPC, GSK, GS, HAL, HAS, HSY, HSKA, HPQ, HMC, HON, INCY, INFY, IP, IONS, LH, LSTR, LVS, MGA, TGTX, MAN, MAR, MRVL, MXIM, MMS, SPGI, MCK, MPW, MET, MAA, MHK, MORN, MUR, NJR, NEU, NKE, JWN, NSC, NVO, NUE, ORLY, OXY, OLN, OHI, ASGN, PCAR, PBCT, PHG, PNW, PXD, PBI, WSTG, PRU, RF, RIO, WRK, ROP, RCL, SEIC, SNY, SGEN, DHC, SIRI, SWKS, STMP, STT, STLD, SNPS, TSM, TTEC, VIV, TXN, TXRH, TXT, TD, TOT, TM, TRP, UAL, UBS, UN, URI, X, UTL, MTN, VTR, WPC, WAB, WBA, WM, WCC, WHR, KTOS, ZBH, NEO, XAN, TDG, GAB, USA, PDT, AFB, RQI, EVV, NZF, NAD, NEA, PTY, ERC, GDV, UTF, CSQ, ETO, LGI, EFT, NFJ, ETV, AWI, OC, DAL, BGY, JAZZ, PRO, TAK, AGNC, KL, STWD, LYB, FSD, BWXT, NXPI, NMFC, MPC, FBHS, NOW, FIVE, PANW, PNR, SUN, WDAY, PCI, DSL, IVH, GGM, VEEV, ALLE, AMC, OUT, GRUB, CGC, JD, CFG, HUBS, KEYS, LBRDK, QRVO, BKI, CWEN, RUN, RMR, ENIC, NGVT, USFD, TTD, AA, LW, AYX, IR, BHF, MDB, ZS, CDAY, TRTN, TLRY, GH, REZI, LYFT, ALC, ZM, KTB, DDOG, CARR, OTIS, AMLP, BSCL, BSCM, DEW, DLN, DON, DUSA, DVY, DWLD, EFAV, EMLC, EWG, EWQ, FFTY, FINX, FLRN, FMB, FXU, GDX, HEFA, IEF, IEFA, IJT, ITA, ITOT, IVE, IWP, IWR, IYT, KIE, KRE, KWEB, LIT, MDY, MOAT, MOO, MUNI, ONEQ, PBE, PCY, PGX, PTLC, SCHE, SDY, USO, VFH, VGT, VLUE, VOX, VSS, XLE, XLF,
- Sold Out: IGLB, MKTX, ETY, FLS, SLGN, SSNC, UNG, XOP, AAON, ANF, ALGN, ARLP, AON, AZPN, AUDC, BCPC, BECN, BSTC, BLKB, BGGSQ, CACI, CVU, CGNX, CTBI, CPRT, DRE, EGLE, FRT, GNTX, ASR, HDB, IMGN, JCOM, KSU, KGC, LGF.B, TAP, NCR, NHI, NWN, NG, NVAX, RYAAY, WPM, SFNC, SNE, SUI, VVUSQ, YRCW, AAN, DSU, CLM, ASG, HQL, MQT, CHY, HTD, FMO, PGP, GPM, NHF, FEO, NIE, TPZ, FLY, TDC, AG, SRNE, HI, FSM, GSP, LOGM, CLW, SVM, CDNA, ENV, SAVE, SII, WPX, GLIBA, SPPP, FWONA, MODN, HDS, ATHM, MC, PE, FWONK, THQ, CNXM, USDP, LBRDA, CRCQQ, CDTX, NXRT, NTRA, SGRY, HPE, LSXMA, LSXMK, FND, BHVN, GPMT, PLL, LX, GSHD, AGZ, DHS, DXJ, FEMS, FIVG, GDXJ, HDGE, HYD, ICF, IYM, MXI, PIE, PPA, SMIN, VEU, VXUS,
- SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYG) - 759,823 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.69%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 318,505 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.75%
- SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYV) - 1,198,770 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.89%
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 335,447 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.36%
- ISHARES GOLD TRUST (IAU) - 1,686,332 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.94%
Benjamin F. Edwards & Company, Inc. initiated holding in L Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.1 and $31.81, with an estimated average price of $25.2. The stock is now traded at around $34.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 23,751 shares as of .New Purchase: iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (USIG)
Benjamin F. Edwards & Company, Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.44 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.24. The stock is now traded at around $61.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,906 shares as of .New Purchase: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)
Benjamin F. Edwards & Company, Inc. initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.86 and $76.97, with an estimated average price of $68.05. The stock is now traded at around $74.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,400 shares as of .New Purchase: SPDR INDEX SHS FDS (GMF)
Benjamin F. Edwards & Company, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS. The purchase prices were between $100.2 and $114.24, with an estimated average price of $109.8. The stock is now traded at around $122.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,162 shares as of .New Purchase: Entegris Inc (ENTG)
Benjamin F. Edwards & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Entegris Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.65 and $74.34, with an estimated average price of $66.91. The stock is now traded at around $87.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of .New Purchase: JANUS DETROIT STR (VNLA)
Benjamin F. Edwards & Company, Inc. initiated holding in JANUS DETROIT STR. The purchase prices were between $50.18 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $50.36. The stock is now traded at around $50.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of .Added: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYV)
Benjamin F. Edwards & Company, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 53.89%. The purchase prices were between $28.64 and $31.68, with an estimated average price of $30.38. The stock is now traded at around $33.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 1,198,770 shares as of .Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Benjamin F. Edwards & Company, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 399.41%. The purchase prices were between $54.31 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 142,337 shares as of .Added: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SLYV)
Benjamin F. Edwards & Company, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 66.90%. The purchase prices were between $46.51 and $54.78, with an estimated average price of $51.29. The stock is now traded at around $60.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 225,136 shares as of .Added: ISHARES SILVER TST (SLV)
Benjamin F. Edwards & Company, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES SILVER TST by 109.66%. The purchase prices were between $16.71 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.68. The stock is now traded at around $23.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 360,440 shares as of .Added: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLK)
Benjamin F. Edwards & Company, Inc. added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 39.33%. The purchase prices were between $104.66 and $127.03, with an estimated average price of $112.96. The stock is now traded at around $121.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 106,046 shares as of .Added: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLP)
Benjamin F. Edwards & Company, Inc. added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 633.11%. The purchase prices were between $58.69 and $66.84, with an estimated average price of $63.12. The stock is now traded at around $67.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 58,238 shares as of .Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IGLB)
Benjamin F. Edwards & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $70.14 and $74.24, with an estimated average price of $71.69.Sold Out: Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf Eq Inc Fd (ETY)
Benjamin F. Edwards & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf Eq Inc Fd. The sale prices were between $10.69 and $11.73, with an estimated average price of $11.11.Sold Out: MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX)
Benjamin F. Edwards & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $438.66 and $548.61, with an estimated average price of $493.9.Sold Out: Flowserve Corp (FLS)
Benjamin F. Edwards & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Flowserve Corp. The sale prices were between $26.57 and $32.34, with an estimated average price of $29.13.Sold Out: SPDR SERIES TRUST (XOP)
Benjamin F. Edwards & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $42.07 and $56.19, with an estimated average price of $50.31.Sold Out: Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN)
Benjamin F. Edwards & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Silgan Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $32.55 and $39.49, with an estimated average price of $36.62.
