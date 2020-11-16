Lumbard Investment Counseling, LLC Buys Kinder Morgan Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Lundin Mining Corp, Sells Alphabet Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, FedEx Corp

Hollis, NH, based Investment company Lumbard Investment Counseling, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Kinder Morgan Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Lundin Mining Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, LyondellBasell Industries NV, sells Alphabet Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, FedEx Corp, Facebook Inc, KeyCorp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lumbard Investment Counseling, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Lumbard Investment Counseling, LLC owns 46 stocks with a total value of $129 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: KMI, FCX, LUNMF, LYB,
- Added Positions: T, NEE, TAK, TSN, MDC, PRU, SPY, GMS,
- Reduced Positions: GOOG, VTI, FDX, FB, KEY, VT, HSIC, AAPL, LMT, GLW, GS, BHF, NOC, LLY, HON,
- Sold Out: SGAPY, V, KMB,
These are the top 5 holdings of Lumbard Investment Counseling, LLC
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 30,800 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
- Kraton Corp (KRA) - 263,978 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58%
- FedEx Corp (FDX) - 26,452 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.15%
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 40,400 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.86%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,031 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.96%
Lumbard Investment Counseling, LLC initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.23 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $13.95. The stock is now traded at around $13.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 333,715 shares as of .New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Lumbard Investment Counseling, LLC initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.49 and $17.03, with an estimated average price of $14.41. The stock is now traded at around $20.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 180,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Lundin Mining Corp (LUNMF)
Lumbard Investment Counseling, LLC initiated holding in Lundin Mining Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.28 and $6.45, with an estimated average price of $5.97. The stock is now traded at around $7.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 446,649 shares as of .New Purchase: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)
Lumbard Investment Counseling, LLC initiated holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The purchase prices were between $62.13 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $69.13. The stock is now traded at around $79.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,955 shares as of .Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Lumbard Investment Counseling, LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93. The stock is now traded at around $77.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 17,984 shares as of .Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
Lumbard Investment Counseling, LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 38.93%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $360.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,042 shares as of .Sold Out: Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (SGAPY)
Lumbard Investment Counseling, LLC sold out a holding in Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.37 and $18.36, with an estimated average price of $17.12.Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)
Lumbard Investment Counseling, LLC sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76.Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Lumbard Investment Counseling, LLC sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $141.89 and $158.84, with an estimated average price of $150.09.
