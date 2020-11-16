  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Lumbard Investment Counseling, LLC Buys Kinder Morgan Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Lundin Mining Corp, Sells Alphabet Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, FedEx Corp

November 16, 2020 | About: NEE -0.25% SPY +0.77% KMI +4.34% FCX +3.68% LUNMF +4.02% LYB +2.77% SGAPY +0.55% V +1.42% KMB +1.07%

Hollis, NH, based Investment company Lumbard Investment Counseling, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Kinder Morgan Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Lundin Mining Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, LyondellBasell Industries NV, sells Alphabet Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, FedEx Corp, Facebook Inc, KeyCorp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lumbard Investment Counseling, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Lumbard Investment Counseling, LLC owns 46 stocks with a total value of $129 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lumbard Investment Counseling, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lumbard+investment+counseling%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Lumbard Investment Counseling, LLC
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 30,800 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
  2. Kraton Corp (KRA) - 263,978 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58%
  3. FedEx Corp (FDX) - 26,452 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.15%
  4. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 40,400 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.86%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,031 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.96%
New Purchase: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Lumbard Investment Counseling, LLC initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.23 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $13.95. The stock is now traded at around $13.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 333,715 shares as of .

New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Lumbard Investment Counseling, LLC initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.49 and $17.03, with an estimated average price of $14.41. The stock is now traded at around $20.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 180,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Lundin Mining Corp (LUNMF)

Lumbard Investment Counseling, LLC initiated holding in Lundin Mining Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.28 and $6.45, with an estimated average price of $5.97. The stock is now traded at around $7.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 446,649 shares as of .

New Purchase: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Lumbard Investment Counseling, LLC initiated holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The purchase prices were between $62.13 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $69.13. The stock is now traded at around $79.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,955 shares as of .

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Lumbard Investment Counseling, LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93. The stock is now traded at around $77.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 17,984 shares as of .

Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

Lumbard Investment Counseling, LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 38.93%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $360.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,042 shares as of .

Sold Out: Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (SGAPY)

Lumbard Investment Counseling, LLC sold out a holding in Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.37 and $18.36, with an estimated average price of $17.12.

Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)

Lumbard Investment Counseling, LLC sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76.

Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Lumbard Investment Counseling, LLC sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $141.89 and $158.84, with an estimated average price of $150.09.



Here is the complete portfolio of Lumbard Investment Counseling, LLC. Also check out:

1. Lumbard Investment Counseling, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Lumbard Investment Counseling, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lumbard Investment Counseling, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lumbard Investment Counseling, LLC keeps buying

