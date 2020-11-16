Kynikos Associates LP Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, ISHARES TRUST, WISDOMTREE TRUST, Sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SELECT SECTOR SPDR

New York, NY, based Investment company Kynikos Associates LP (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, ISHARES TRUST, WISDOMTREE TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SELECT SECTOR SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kynikos Associates LP. As of 2020Q3, Kynikos Associates LP owns 19 stocks with a total value of $47 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: XLB,
- Added Positions: SPY, EEM, HEDJ, FXI,
- Reduced Positions: VOO, XLK, IVV, XLV, XLC, XLF, XLY, XLI, XLP, XLU,
- Sold Out: XLE,
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 33,679 shares, 23.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.36%
- GSX Techedu Inc (GSX) - 111,500 shares, 21.25% of the total portfolio.
- Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) - 39,300 shares, 13.80% of the total portfolio.
- iRobot Corp (IRBT) - 62,400 shares, 10.02% of the total portfolio.
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 5,900 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio.
Kynikos Associates LP initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $56.47 and $66.87, with an estimated average price of $62.09. The stock is now traded at around $69.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 3,255 shares as of . Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
Kynikos Associates LP added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 54.36%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $360.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.4%. The holding were 33,679 shares as of . Added: ISHARES TRUST (EEM)
Kynikos Associates LP added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 112.72%. The purchase prices were between $40.44 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $43.87. The stock is now traded at around $48.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 24,805 shares as of . Added: WISDOMTREE TRUST (HEDJ)
Kynikos Associates LP added to a holding in WISDOMTREE TRUST by 112.62%. The purchase prices were between $59.43 and $63.49, with an estimated average price of $61.7. The stock is now traded at around $65.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 15,738 shares as of . Added: ISHARES TRUST (FXI)
Kynikos Associates LP added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 113.89%. The purchase prices were between $40.16 and $45.53, with an estimated average price of $42.99. The stock is now traded at around $47.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 21,139 shares as of . Sold Out: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLE)
Kynikos Associates LP sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $29.95 and $38.58, with an estimated average price of $35.52. Reduced: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO)
Kynikos Associates LP reduced to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 64.93%. The sale prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $331.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.85%. Kynikos Associates LP still held 1,283 shares as of .
