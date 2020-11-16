MFP Investors LLC Buys FirstEnergy Corp, Kansas City Southern, Bunge, Sells Tiffany, FMC Corp, FLIR Systems Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company MFP Investors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys FirstEnergy Corp, Kansas City Southern, Bunge, Alphabet Inc, Arista Networks Inc, sells Tiffany, FMC Corp, FLIR Systems Inc, AT&T Inc, MSB Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MFP Investors LLC. As of 2020Q3, MFP Investors LLC owns 116 stocks with a total value of $551 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: FE, KSU, ANET, LPRO, NBL, BSFO, BHC, CPT, IPAR, EQR, NATH, PLTR,
- Added Positions: INTC, BG, GOOGL, RUTH, OLP, MSGE, VNO, BEN, KALU, IRWD, MSGS, JEF, BB, EPC, ATEX, CB, KRNY, FFBW, ALSN,
- Reduced Positions: FLIR, DLB, VERY,
- Sold Out: TIF, FMC, T, MSBF,
- Intel Corp (INTC) - 2,222,025 shares, 20.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.05%
- S&W Seed Company (SANW) - 15,977,491 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio.
- Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) - 497,355 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.45%
- Bunge Ltd (BG) - 435,000 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.85%
- Anterix Inc (ATEX) - 500,000 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04%
MFP Investors LLC initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.09 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $31.47. The stock is now traded at around $28.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of . New Purchase: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
MFP Investors LLC initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $142.84 and $193.78, with an estimated average price of $172.99. The stock is now traded at around $185.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 29,500 shares as of . New Purchase: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)
MFP Investors LLC initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $195.1 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $219.5. The stock is now traded at around $272.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of . New Purchase: Open Lending Corp (LPRO)
MFP Investors LLC initiated holding in Open Lending Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.15 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $19.42. The stock is now traded at around $28.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of . New Purchase: Noble Energy Inc (NBL)
MFP Investors LLC initiated holding in Noble Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.49 and $10.97, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $8.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 275,000 shares as of . New Purchase: Bank of San Francisco New (BSFO)
MFP Investors LLC initiated holding in Bank of San Francisco New. The purchase prices were between $19.12 and $20.2, with an estimated average price of $19.46. The stock is now traded at around $19.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 102,687 shares as of . Added: Bunge Ltd (BG)
MFP Investors LLC added to a holding in Bunge Ltd by 33.85%. The purchase prices were between $38.23 and $47.61, with an estimated average price of $44.66. The stock is now traded at around $59.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 435,000 shares as of . Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
MFP Investors LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 68.00%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1771.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 6,300 shares as of . Added: Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc (RUTH)
MFP Investors LLC added to a holding in Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc by 43.99%. The purchase prices were between $6.21 and $12.27, with an estimated average price of $9.04. The stock is now traded at around $15.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 627,200 shares as of . Added: Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (MSGE)
MFP Investors LLC added to a holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp by 2777.78%. The purchase prices were between $63.89 and $80.75, with an estimated average price of $72.23. The stock is now traded at around $79.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 17,612 shares as of . Added: One Liberty Properties Inc (OLP)
MFP Investors LLC added to a holding in One Liberty Properties Inc by 44.87%. The purchase prices were between $15.96 and $19.45, with an estimated average price of $17.87. The stock is now traded at around $17.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 228,981 shares as of . Added: Kaiser Aluminum Corp (KALU)
MFP Investors LLC added to a holding in Kaiser Aluminum Corp by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $50.5 and $71.96, with an estimated average price of $64.18. The stock is now traded at around $78.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 27,000 shares as of . Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
MFP Investors LLC sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $113.19 and $127.25, with an estimated average price of $121.51. Sold Out: FMC Corp (FMC)
MFP Investors LLC sold out a holding in FMC Corp. The sale prices were between $97.89 and $112.85, with an estimated average price of $106.95. Sold Out: MSB Financial Corp (MSBF)
MFP Investors LLC sold out a holding in MSB Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $10.19 and $12.42, with an estimated average price of $10.96. Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
MFP Investors LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59. Reduced: FLIR Systems Inc (FLIR)
MFP Investors LLC reduced to a holding in FLIR Systems Inc by 97.09%. The sale prices were between $33.55 and $42.83, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $37.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.94%. MFP Investors LLC still held 3,822 shares as of .
