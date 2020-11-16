Mairs & Power Inc Buys Jamf Holding, Jamf Holding, Alliant Energy Corp, Sells C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc, Pentair PLC, The Travelers Inc

St Paul, MN, based Investment company Mairs & Power Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Jamf Holding, Jamf Holding, Alliant Energy Corp, Texas Instruments Inc, Sleep Number Corp, sells C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc, Pentair PLC, The Travelers Inc, Associated Banc-Corp, Schlumberger during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mairs & Power Inc. As of 2020Q3, Mairs & Power Inc owns 199 stocks with a total value of $8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: JAMF, JAMF, TXN, SHLL, ACN, CARR, CL, CMI, DHR, DE, DUK, TSLA,
- Added Positions: V, LNT, FISV, MSFT, ATVI, MDT, WFC, TTC, ELAN, LFUS, MSI, DGII, HD, SNBR, ENV, IIN, BAX, CFR, NVT, PLXS, AIR, GOOGL, MDY, PLM, NWE, CSII, MA, MCS, EFA, FB,
- Reduced Positions: CHRW, FAST, DIS, HON, ZBH, ECL, AXP, TECH, MMM, ABT, GGG, PFE, NVDA, PNR, DCI, TRV, GOOG, GLW, GIS, HRL, JNJ, GWB, SLB, BMI, CTLT, UPS, CVX, ASB, INSP, APOG, LLY, TGT, CLB, HWKN, UFCS, HUBG, GNRC, SYY, EMR, PRLB, SPY, SNA, IBM, INTC, SCHW, KMB, MGPI, OSK, WK, AAPL, NVEC, THRM, CASY, COP, AMCR, EPAC, XOM, BAC, RAVN, RTX, AMP, BMY, BP, SO, BA, SBUX, SRDX, BX, CCMP, TCF, TMO, ANSS, UNP, BDX, ADP, VZ, WY, T, ABBV, NSC, IVV, ALE, JPM, DLX, CSX, MDU, MRK, COST, MTSC, NKE, PLUG, NVS, GE, CMCSA, KO, OTIS, PDCO, CAT, ADBE, PSX,
- Sold Out: PINC, PCH, VOO, XLE, MO, ADSK, CAH, K, LMT, PII, WABC, RETA, IJH,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,028,850 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.72%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 280,736 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22%
- Ecolab Inc (ECL) - 1,595,498 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.77%
- Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 2,891,372 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41%
- U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 7,830,487 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
Mairs & Power Inc initiated holding in Jamf Holding Corp.. The purchase prices were between $32.3 and $41.28, with an estimated average price of $37.52. The stock is now traded at around $34.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 974,332 shares as of .
Mairs & Power Inc initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.8 and $147.64, with an estimated average price of $135.83. The stock is now traded at around $157.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 19,460 shares as of . New Purchase: Tortoise Acquisition Corp (SHLL)
Mairs & Power Inc initiated holding in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.97 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $32.91. The stock is now traded at around $44.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of . New Purchase: Cummins Inc (CMI)
Mairs & Power Inc initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $170.95 and $213.51, with an estimated average price of $198.91. The stock is now traded at around $230.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 983 shares as of . New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)
Mairs & Power Inc initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $156.85 and $221.97, with an estimated average price of $192.83. The stock is now traded at around $257.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 997 shares as of . Added: Alliant Energy Corp (LNT)
Mairs & Power Inc added to a holding in Alliant Energy Corp by 3903.63%. The purchase prices were between $48.25 and $55.35, with an estimated average price of $52.22. The stock is now traded at around $56.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 224,924 shares as of . Added: Sleep Number Corp (SNBR)
Mairs & Power Inc added to a holding in Sleep Number Corp by 33.75%. The purchase prices were between $41.8 and $53.63, with an estimated average price of $46.93. The stock is now traded at around $69.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 101,262 shares as of . Added: Envestnet Inc (ENV)
Mairs & Power Inc added to a holding in Envestnet Inc by 72.35%. The purchase prices were between $74.11 and $89.04, with an estimated average price of $79.78. The stock is now traded at around $77.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 29,300 shares as of . Added: Plexus Corp (PLXS)
Mairs & Power Inc added to a holding in Plexus Corp by 53.96%. The purchase prices were between $63.79 and $79.31, with an estimated average price of $73.22. The stock is now traded at around $76.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 47,650 shares as of . Sold Out: Premier Inc (PINC)
Mairs & Power Inc sold out a holding in Premier Inc. The sale prices were between $30.56 and $37.05, with an estimated average price of $33.22. Sold Out: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO)
Mairs & Power Inc sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. Sold Out: PotlatchDeltic Corp (PCH)
Mairs & Power Inc sold out a holding in PotlatchDeltic Corp. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $47.48, with an estimated average price of $42.68. Sold Out: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLE)
Mairs & Power Inc sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $29.95 and $38.58, with an estimated average price of $35.52. Sold Out: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
Mairs & Power Inc sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $220.96 and $261.35, with an estimated average price of $237.62. Sold Out: Kellogg Co (K)
Mairs & Power Inc sold out a holding in Kellogg Co. The sale prices were between $61.13 and $70.94, with an estimated average price of $67.56. Reduced: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)
Mairs & Power Inc reduced to a holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc by 26.48%. The sale prices were between $79.09 and $104.06, with an estimated average price of $93.72. The stock is now traded at around $92.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Mairs & Power Inc still held 1,323,296 shares as of . Reduced: Pentair PLC (PNR)
Mairs & Power Inc reduced to a holding in Pentair PLC by 29.46%. The sale prices were between $36.47 and $46.55, with an estimated average price of $43.48. The stock is now traded at around $52.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Mairs & Power Inc still held 379,811 shares as of . Reduced: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)
Mairs & Power Inc reduced to a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc by 22.83%. The sale prices were between $107.44 and $122.24, with an estimated average price of $114.64. The stock is now traded at around $135.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Mairs & Power Inc still held 149,609 shares as of . Reduced: Associated Banc-Corp (ASB)
Mairs & Power Inc reduced to a holding in Associated Banc-Corp by 27%. The sale prices were between $11.86 and $14.25, with an estimated average price of $13.25. The stock is now traded at around $15.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Mairs & Power Inc still held 656,076 shares as of .
