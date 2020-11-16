Maverick Capital ltd Buys Lam Research Corp, Corning Inc, TG Therapeutics Inc, Sells Netflix Inc, Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Alphabet Inc

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Maverick Capital ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Lam Research Corp, Corning Inc, TG Therapeutics Inc, Logitech International SA, Blackstone Group Inc, sells Netflix Inc, Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Alphabet Inc, British American Tobacco PLC, Avantor Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Maverick Capital ltd. As of 2020Q3, Maverick Capital ltd owns 561 stocks with a total value of $5.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: BX, NKE, GPN, BECN, GPRO, DGNR.U, OSH, GME, MCD, LB, TGT, CPB, BBBY, NWL, CMLFU, CHD, ORLY, MXIM, NEM, ENR, BSX, CAKE, GILD, TJX, EXC, CMG, FIVE, WDAY, TMHC, ALGN, CSX, LH, AWI, LULU, V, MSGN, BAH, SUPN, SABR, ZEN, PYPL, DOW, ABM, BAC, BDX, BRK.B, BLDR, GIB, KMX, XEC, CMCSA, CAG, DLB, FHN, GGG, IMMU, BCOR, IART, LPX, MOH, MLI, NCR, NOV, PTC, RSG, RYAAY, SBUX, TEVA, UPS, OSPN, SPB, LBTYK, IPGP, KAR, ST, VEON, NOAH, BITA, AL, NOW, EVTC, SHAK, MIME, LSXMK, SAIL, QFIN, AEM, AKAM, AMKR, AU, ATR, AZPN, BGFV, CHKP, CNMD, LLY, FFIV, FLIR, HOG, HL, HRC, IEX, INTU, ISRG, KGC, MAN, MET, NVO, ORCL, OSTK, PDCE, RL, QDEL, REGN, SWBI, STAA, SLF, TTWO, TFX, USB, URBN, DIS, WEX, SBH, SRNE, BUD, WKHS, TAL, CPRI, SSTK, NGHC, GLOB, VSTO, ROKU, AAP, ASH, BLK, EAT, CCL, CRL, COHR, COP, COST, DHI, DXCM, EXAS, LMNX, MIC, MAR, NVDA, NYCB, NBL, NUVA, PEGA, PXD, RBC, SSB, SKY, THC, TKR, WBA, WW, DK, QRTEA, VG, ALGT, APPS, KDP, CHTR, WMGI, VAC, REGI, PBF, ABBV, KODK, TCS, WB, VSLR, QSR, PFGC, PSTG, ACMR, DLPH, PS, BE, TENB, NIO, SWAV,
- Added Positions: LRCX, GLW, TGTX, LOGI, FLT, PRSP, LIVN, AMAT, DD, AXP, ZNGA, XP, ONEM, CNC, FTDR, NKTR, MS, GPS, SWKS, BF.B, DNKN, AAPL, WEN, DEO, PG, SHW, SEAS, T, ANSS, PH, SIG, AVGO, TRGP, CBRL, D, DUK, MKC, LEA, BBY, CASY, C, CLH, EOG, ECL, FDX, JJSF, KSU, MKTX, MCO, SMCI, TMUS, MSCI, FAF, MIK, FND, FTCH, CVS, CALM, CAH, CRUS, CCOI, CFR, ETN, FICO, FAST, HOLX, HUBB, INO, LKQ, LZB, MED, MD, TRV, STLD, TER, URI, UNH, ANTM, WFC, SSNC, APTV, LGIH, HLT, ALLY, ANET, HUBS, AXTA, NEWR, AA, BKR, ABT, CBSH, DHT, EA, ECPG, ENDP, CLGX, FOSL, HBAN, KEX, KR, MCK, NTGR, ROP, RDS.A, RGLD, SIVB, SEE, SSD, SIRI, STRA, NLOK, AAXN, TECH, UNP, ZBH, L, CVLT, CLR, ULTA, PM, IRDM, DOOR, BLMN, GLIBA, PNR, BCC, DOOO, FEYE, OMF, ALLE, PLNT, BTU, CARG, EYE, TME,
- Reduced Positions: NFLX, FB, GOOG, AVTR, AMZN, MSFT, HUM, DLTR, APD, ALNY, KKR, BABA, DECK, DPZ, AZO, SAM, MDLZ, CCK, HD, HON, LOW, THS, GRUB, STZ, WHR, PZZA, PFE, SMG, ZBRA, BGS, BMY, DKS, KSS, HBI, TWNK, CTSH, ITW, MU, SKX, FTNT, HCA, AAL, TRU, EMN, FLO, JACK, UAL, ABMD, AMD, AN, CTAS, DXC, ETFC, EXPE, NEE, HPQ, PDCO, SLB, VFC, ACHC, WIX, SPWH, HOME, ATVI, AYI, ABG, CACC, DAR, GE, GNW, GES, HIBB, MTH, OMC, OI, PEP, BKNG, SLAB, LUV, TSN, VRSN, WM, OC, ACM, AMCX, UI, QRVO, GDDY, ELF, ZS, DELL, BIIB, CAT, CI, DVA, DISCA, EW, EL, HEI, JPM, LAD, MTD, NOC, PVH, SCVL, SNPS, TPX, TYL, UAA, GWW, WSM, AUY, ZUMZ, EBAY, LPLA, MPC, BSIG, Z, TEAM, HUYA, AMAG, ALXN, AEO, AIG, ABC, AMTD, BLL, BK, BHC, BWA, BG, CACI, CRI, LNG, COO, TCOM, DENN, GS, EHC, ITT, IDXX, LEG, MTG, MPWR, MYL, FIZZ, NSC, ODFL, PPG, PII, RBA, SXT, SCCO, SYNA, SYY, WERN, ZION, DFS, HBM, TNET, RGA, PRI, ENV, KMI, PVG, XYL, ANGI, VIPS, APAM, VOYA, SYF, KHC, LITE, NVCR, TWLO, YUMC, CVNA, APRN, PLAN, CTVA, AOS, RAMP, AMG, BAX, CAL, CNI, CGNX, CORT, EPC, GNTX, HP, HLF, HRL, JKHY, JEF, MSM, MRK, NATI, PCAR, PKG, PHM, QGEN, RRGB, R, SINA, SLM, CRM, STX, SSRM, SBGI, TROW, UBS, UHS, AAWW, MA, WU, AER, MLCO, BTG, FTI, GDOT, NLSN, MUSA, ATHM, FIVN, BOX, ETSY, ACIA, BL,
- Sold Out: MNTA, BTI, STNE, STAY, IRBT, SCHW, GIS, NTAP, FL, CHGG, BIG, PLCE, JBLU, M, MAT, NAV, NVRO, NSP, A, CF, K, SWK, BURL, ALK, ADI, IBKC, PNC, SNBR, SO, UNFI, GM, PANW, W, SFIX, AVLR, AGCO, AVT, COF, CVX, CLX, GTN, NYT, ODP, MEET, TDY, EURN, ALSN, SC, HQY, CABO, EVBG, ALTR, ADT, SDC, APA, AVY, BMI, BIDU, BRC, CHRW, CDNS, FIS, DDS, ERIC, EXTR, FHI, FISV, HSIC, IMKTA, INTC, IDCC, IP, LVS, LM, MGM, NTES, PBR, PWR, RJF, RCL, SEIC, XPO, SYK, TCBI, TXN, VRNT, VSH, CMPR, WTS, WBS, XLNX, CNK, CZZ, GNRC, SPSC, FANG, RH, NCLH, KN, JD, FWONK, FTV, SE, AON, ASB, ADP, OZK, BIO, BKD, BAM, COG, CCJ, CERN, BAP, CMI, CW, XRAY, DHR, EXPO, FNF, FITB, BEN, FRO, TGNA, IIVI, ICE, KEY, LFUS, MLM, MRCY, MCHP, MINI, NVR, ON, OII, QCOM, RLI, RF, STMP, STT, RGR, TIF, VMC, WSO, WTFC, WYNN, YUM, GWRE, POST, CDW, PE, CFG, PRAH, RPD, OKTA, SMAR, EQH, ANF, ALL, CME, CTXS, FCFS, GRMN, HMSY, HXL, DIN, TT, JBHT, JNPR, MTZ, NDAQ, PGR, PSEC, PEG, WCC, XRX, TDG, EDU, TEL, DG, SAVE, SFM, INGN, TDOC, SNAP,
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,360,848 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.8%
- DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) - 6,076,911 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.62%
- Humana Inc (HUM) - 665,987 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.2%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,206,388 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.95%
- Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 735,657 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 217.25%
Maverick Capital ltd initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.95 and $58, with an estimated average price of $53.54. The stock is now traded at around $56.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 1,634,535 shares as of . New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)
Maverick Capital ltd initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3. The stock is now traded at around $129.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 664,714 shares as of . New Purchase: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Maverick Capital ltd initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $160.77 and $184.85, with an estimated average price of $173. The stock is now traded at around $190.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 315,536 shares as of . New Purchase: Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN)
Maverick Capital ltd initiated holding in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.12 and $35.19, with an estimated average price of $30.14. The stock is now traded at around $37.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 1,200,186 shares as of . New Purchase: GoPro Inc (GPRO)
Maverick Capital ltd initiated holding in GoPro Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.75 and $5.6, with an estimated average price of $4.69. The stock is now traded at around $7.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 7,462,276 shares as of . New Purchase: Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp (DGNR.U)
Maverick Capital ltd initiated holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.68 and $12.73, with an estimated average price of $11.86. The stock is now traded at around $12.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 2,671,003 shares as of . Added: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Maverick Capital ltd added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 217.25%. The purchase prices were between $293.99 and $384.96, with an estimated average price of $344.01. The stock is now traded at around $436.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 735,657 shares as of . Added: Corning Inc (GLW)
Maverick Capital ltd added to a holding in Corning Inc by 3389.42%. The purchase prices were between $25.66 and $33.7, with an estimated average price of $30.85. The stock is now traded at around $36.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 4,131,089 shares as of . Added: TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX)
Maverick Capital ltd added to a holding in TG Therapeutics Inc by 3277.60%. The purchase prices were between $18.49 and $27.24, with an estimated average price of $22.98. The stock is now traded at around $29.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 4,392,196 shares as of . Added: Logitech International SA (LOGI)
Maverick Capital ltd added to a holding in Logitech International SA by 1211.47%. The purchase prices were between $64.59 and $77.31, with an estimated average price of $71.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 1,290,943 shares as of . Added: Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)
Maverick Capital ltd added to a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc by 147.53%. The purchase prices were between $230.57 and $265.79, with an estimated average price of $247.07. The stock is now traded at around $264.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 550,059 shares as of . Added: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)
Maverick Capital ltd added to a holding in Perspecta Inc by 277.77%. The purchase prices were between $18.94 and $23.26, with an estimated average price of $21.12. The stock is now traded at around $22.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 4,579,435 shares as of . Sold Out: Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (MNTA)
Maverick Capital ltd sold out a holding in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $27.91 and $52.49, with an estimated average price of $41.42. Sold Out: British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)
Maverick Capital ltd sold out a holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The sale prices were between $33.22 and $39.54, with an estimated average price of $35.07. Sold Out: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)
Maverick Capital ltd sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.39 and $53.72, with an estimated average price of $47.69. Sold Out: Extended Stay America Inc (STAY)
Maverick Capital ltd sold out a holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The sale prices were between $10.76 and $12.88, with an estimated average price of $11.99. Sold Out: iRobot Corp (IRBT)
Maverick Capital ltd sold out a holding in iRobot Corp. The sale prices were between $70.24 and $87.98, with an estimated average price of $77.1. Sold Out: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Maverick Capital ltd sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $33.02 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $34.79. Reduced: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Maverick Capital ltd reduced to a holding in Netflix Inc by 36.89%. The sale prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66. The stock is now traded at around $478.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.66%. Maverick Capital ltd still held 296,254 shares as of . Reduced: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Maverick Capital ltd reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 28.3%. The sale prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89. The stock is now traded at around $1775.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.57%. Maverick Capital ltd still held 134,059 shares as of .
