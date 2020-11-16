Maverick Capital ltd Buys Lam Research Corp, Corning Inc, TG Therapeutics Inc, Sells Netflix Inc, Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Alphabet Inc

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Maverick Capital ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Lam Research Corp, Corning Inc, TG Therapeutics Inc, Logitech International SA, Blackstone Group Inc, sells Netflix Inc, Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Alphabet Inc, British American Tobacco PLC, Avantor Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Maverick Capital ltd. As of 2020Q3, Maverick Capital ltd owns 561 stocks with a total value of $5.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,360,848 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.8% DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) - 6,076,911 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.62% Humana Inc (HUM) - 665,987 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.2% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,206,388 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.95% Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 735,657 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 217.25%