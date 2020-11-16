Duquesne Capital Management, LLC Buys Microsoft Corp, Nuance Communications Inc, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Sells JPMorgan Chase, SPDR SERIES TRUST, PayPal Holdings Inc

Investment company Duquesne Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, Nuance Communications Inc, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Penn National Gaming Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, sells JPMorgan Chase, SPDR SERIES TRUST, PayPal Holdings Inc, Workday Inc, The Home Depot Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Duquesne Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Duquesne Capital Management, LLC owns 61 stocks with a total value of $3.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: NUAN, GDX, NEE, XLI, EXPE, CVNA, PANW, ADI, SNE, NET, UBER, QCOM, TECK, ARCE, ZLAB,
- Added Positions: MSFT, PENN, TMUS, SBUX, MELI, BABA, VZ, FIS, GOLD, USB, AMZN, SYF, WEN, SMAR, JD, VAPO, BGNE, RETA,
- Reduced Positions: JPM, PYPL, WDAY, GOOGL, BKNG, LYV, NFLX, CCL, FSLY, FB, REGN, FCX, LVS,
- Sold Out: XBI, HD, WFC, CB, INSM, SRPT, MAR, AZO, CRWD, TCDA, ATVI, ZBH, BNTX, FLT, PLAN, DKNG, DAL, GWRE, KMX, OMF, BILL, DOCU, NXTC, F, PAG, INTEQ,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,645,630 shares, 16.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.99%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 86,717 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74%
- T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 1,994,124 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.91%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 545,755 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.58%
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 981,083 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94%
Duquesne Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.71 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $28.98. The stock is now traded at around $34.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 2,911,525 shares as of . New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Duquesne Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.17 and $44.53, with an estimated average price of $40.76. The stock is now traded at around $37.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 1,808,825 shares as of . New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Duquesne Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93. The stock is now traded at around $77.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 863,536 shares as of . New Purchase: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLI)
Duquesne Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $67.14 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $74.75. The stock is now traded at around $87.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 650,000 shares as of . New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Duquesne Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.74 and $102.94, with an estimated average price of $90.01. The stock is now traded at around $124.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 316,278 shares as of . New Purchase: Carvana Co (CVNA)
Duquesne Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Carvana Co. The purchase prices were between $125.38 and $227.19, with an estimated average price of $176.71. The stock is now traded at around $208.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 91,916 shares as of . Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Duquesne Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 46.99%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $216.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.16%. The holding were 2,645,630 shares as of . Added: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)
Duquesne Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc by 80.79%. The purchase prices were between $28.6 and $74.37, with an estimated average price of $48.86. The stock is now traded at around $64.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 1,892,501 shares as of . Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Duquesne Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 26.91%. The purchase prices were between $104.49 and $118.88, with an estimated average price of $110.82. The stock is now traded at around $128.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 1,994,124 shares as of . Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Duquesne Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 61.39%. The purchase prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $97.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 1,462,100 shares as of . Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Duquesne Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 99.19%. The purchase prices were between $956.62 and $1225.45, with an estimated average price of $1083.57. The stock is now traded at around $1279.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 71,121 shares as of . Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Duquesne Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 25.58%. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $258.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 545,755 shares as of . Sold Out: SPDR SERIES TRUST (XBI)
Duquesne Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $103.87 and $120.36, with an estimated average price of $112.02. Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Duquesne Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Duquesne Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66. Sold Out: Chubb Ltd (CB)
Duquesne Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $113.85 and $136.03, with an estimated average price of $125.61. Sold Out: Insmed Inc (INSM)
Duquesne Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Insmed Inc. The sale prices were between $26 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $28.74. Sold Out: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)
Duquesne Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $127.12 and $172.34, with an estimated average price of $151.84.
