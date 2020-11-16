Duquesne Capital Management, LLC Buys Microsoft Corp, Nuance Communications Inc, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Sells JPMorgan Chase, SPDR SERIES TRUST, PayPal Holdings Inc

Investment company Duquesne Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, Nuance Communications Inc, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Penn National Gaming Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, sells JPMorgan Chase, SPDR SERIES TRUST, PayPal Holdings Inc, Workday Inc, The Home Depot Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Duquesne Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Duquesne Capital Management, LLC owns 61 stocks with a total value of $3.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NUAN, GDX, NEE, XLI, EXPE, CVNA, PANW, ADI, SNE, NET, UBER, QCOM, TECK, ARCE, ZLAB,

NUAN, GDX, NEE, XLI, EXPE, CVNA, PANW, ADI, SNE, NET, UBER, QCOM, TECK, ARCE, ZLAB, Added Positions: MSFT, PENN, TMUS, SBUX, MELI, BABA, VZ, FIS, GOLD, USB, AMZN, SYF, WEN, SMAR, JD, VAPO, BGNE, RETA,

MSFT, PENN, TMUS, SBUX, MELI, BABA, VZ, FIS, GOLD, USB, AMZN, SYF, WEN, SMAR, JD, VAPO, BGNE, RETA, Reduced Positions: JPM, PYPL, WDAY, GOOGL, BKNG, LYV, NFLX, CCL, FSLY, FB, REGN, FCX, LVS,

JPM, PYPL, WDAY, GOOGL, BKNG, LYV, NFLX, CCL, FSLY, FB, REGN, FCX, LVS, Sold Out: XBI, HD, WFC, CB, INSM, SRPT, MAR, AZO, CRWD, TCDA, ATVI, ZBH, BNTX, FLT, PLAN, DKNG, DAL, GWRE, KMX, OMF, BILL, DOCU, NXTC, F, PAG, INTEQ,