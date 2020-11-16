Coatue Management Llc Buys Snowflake Inc, Tesla Inc, Sunrun Inc, Sells Boeing Co, Liberty Broadband Corp, DexCom Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Coatue Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Snowflake Inc, Tesla Inc, Sunrun Inc, Vivint Solar Inc, Global Payments Inc, sells Boeing Co, Liberty Broadband Corp, DexCom Inc, Howmet Aerospace Inc, Guardant Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Coatue Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Coatue Management Llc owns 72 stocks with a total value of $19 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SNOW, RUN, VSLR, Z, NUAN, LB, ZG, GPS, DECK, AEO, URBN, EXPE, BEKE, PINS, UA, KODK, COUP, NAT, LI, LUMN, EAF, BBY, MAC,

SNOW, RUN, VSLR, Z, NUAN, LB, ZG, GPS, DECK, AEO, URBN, EXPE, BEKE, PINS, UA, KODK, COUP, NAT, LI, LUMN, EAF, BBY, MAC, Added Positions: TSLA, GPN, UBER, SHOP, PLAN, SQ, DOCU, FB, NKLA, UAA, DIS, TJX, NFLX, INO,

TSLA, GPN, UBER, SHOP, PLAN, SQ, DOCU, FB, NKLA, UAA, DIS, TJX, NFLX, INO, Reduced Positions: LBRDK, DXCM, PYPL, GH, SMAR, CRWD, OKTA, SE, ZM, JD, DDOG, SRNE, SDC,

LBRDK, DXCM, PYPL, GH, SMAR, CRWD, OKTA, SE, ZM, JD, DDOG, SRNE, SDC, Sold Out: BA, HWM, SFIX, NOW, TDG, BBBY, TWTR, SKT, CHGG, ZNGA, TLYS, CHUY, NGVC, RH, NDLS, WWE, LE, HOME, FND, UPWK, RVLV, REAL, NKE, AZO, CVS, CATO, KO, COST, FDX, HD, JBLU, VRA, ODP, SKX, LUV, TGT, TXRH, TSCO, AAP,

PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 6,776,793 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.95% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 3,107,175 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.54% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 9,428,261 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.49% Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) - 2,474,695 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85% Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 4,044,220 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. New Position

Coatue Management Llc initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $217.39 and $259.13, with an estimated average price of $238.1. The stock is now traded at around $240.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.33%. The holding were 4,044,220 shares as of .

Coatue Management Llc initiated holding in Sunrun Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.84 and $77.07, with an estimated average price of $46.69. The stock is now traded at around $55.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.35%. The holding were 8,260,971 shares as of .

Coatue Management Llc initiated holding in Vivint Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $42.35, with an estimated average price of $25.56. The stock is now traded at around $43.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 11,627,907 shares as of .

Coatue Management Llc initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.85 and $101.59, with an estimated average price of $77.91. The stock is now traded at around $106.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 3,066,462 shares as of .

Coatue Management Llc initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.71 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $28.98. The stock is now traded at around $34.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 9,058,552 shares as of .

Coatue Management Llc initiated holding in L Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.1 and $31.81, with an estimated average price of $25.2. The stock is now traded at around $34.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 6,743,189 shares as of .

Coatue Management Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 100.54%. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $408.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.51%. The holding were 3,107,175 shares as of .

Coatue Management Llc added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 225.30%. The purchase prices were between $160.77 and $184.85, with an estimated average price of $173. The stock is now traded at around $190.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 3,800,889 shares as of .

Coatue Management Llc added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 463.23%. The purchase prices were between $29.42 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $32.98. The stock is now traded at around $49.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 11,832,404 shares as of .

Coatue Management Llc added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 163.80%. The purchase prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38. The stock is now traded at around $911.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 439,602 shares as of .

Coatue Management Llc added to a holding in Anaplan Inc by 40.85%. The purchase prices were between $42.39 and $62.8, with an estimated average price of $51.59. The stock is now traded at around $63.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 12,158,094 shares as of .

Coatue Management Llc added to a holding in Square Inc by 27.30%. The purchase prices were between $113.39 and $166.66, with an estimated average price of $140.85. The stock is now traded at around $177.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 5,507,425 shares as of .

Coatue Management Llc sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $146.05 and $187.94, with an estimated average price of $170.6.

Coatue Management Llc sold out a holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc. The sale prices were between $14.77 and $18.78, with an estimated average price of $16.7.

Coatue Management Llc sold out a holding in Stitch Fix Inc. The sale prices were between $22.13 and $31.38, with an estimated average price of $25.73.

Coatue Management Llc sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $401.87 and $499.69, with an estimated average price of $446.12.

Coatue Management Llc sold out a holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The sale prices were between $410.98 and $519.01, with an estimated average price of $470.25.

Coatue Management Llc sold out a holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. The sale prices were between $7.73 and $14.98, with an estimated average price of $11.55.