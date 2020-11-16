Pioneer Investment Management Inc Buys Qualcomm Inc, Linde PLC, FedEx Corp, Sells Motorola Solutions Inc, Lam Research Corp, Crown Castle International Corp

Boston, MA, based Investment company Pioneer Investment Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Qualcomm Inc, Linde PLC, FedEx Corp, Danaher Corp, Starbucks Corp, sells Motorola Solutions Inc, Lam Research Corp, Crown Castle International Corp, Biogen Inc, Global Payments Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pioneer Investment Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Pioneer Investment Management Inc owns 1524 stocks with a total value of $95 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SHAK, LVGO, SNOW, VRT, PLUG, OMI, CC, STMP, FTCH, POR, PTCT, FEYE, AMC, ENTA, RLGY, QLYS, RVNC, ENBL, TBPH, TRUP, GLIBA, GTLS, FRGI, KOD, VSTA, WMG, GFL, CRNC, REAL, BBIO, SILK, TWST, AIMT, CPLG, SFIX, ALTR, SWCH, HGV, CNDT, SMPL, ADSW, CIGI, TGTX, MDC, LMNX, LPX, LPSN, HT, HVT, HMY, GBCI, HZO, ERIC, CPSI, CETV, CAR, CWST, CSV, BLKB, AVT, STAA, ALGT, ECOL, IRBT, WLL, VLY, USNA, URBN, SYKE, SVM, SSB, RYN, BPOP, AVNT, PDCO, PCG, NUVA, TIGO,
- Added Positions: QCOM, LIN, MA, FDX, DHR, SBUX, DIS, BABA, ACN, CAT, VZ, HD, AMT, CSCO, TJX, AKAM, ZTS, ITW, NKE, TSLA, ADBE, ADSK, HPQ, PPL, TXN, PM, CME, HON, IBM, V, CDW, PLD, CNC, CPRT, EW, KR, LOW, MRK, MCO, PFE, UPS, TMUS, AGNC, BAND, BLK, DHI, DAR, GILD, GOOGL, INTC, SPGI, RHI, WFC, ZBH, PODD, FCAU, NXPI, YNDX, PANW, RNG, GOOG, SMAR, CCC, ABT, AXP, AMGN, ADI, CP, KO, CCEP, DE, LLY, EXAS, FMC, MRVL, MCD, PG, SHW, SYK, TMO, UNH, AVGO, BAH, MPC, TWTR, ZEN, W, QRVO, ETSY, KHC, LITE, AEP, WTRG, BLL, CNI, CRL, C, GLW, DLR, EXR, GE, IDXX, INTU, JNJ, MAS, OHI, PCAR, BKNG, ROK, CRM, SPG, TSCO, UBS, VAR, VTR, EBAY, LULU, FTI, TAL, ENPH, IQV, CHGG, TRU, AGR, TWLO, AYX, SPOT, TENB, PLMR, PINS, CRWD, CARR, AMD, AFL, APD, ALB, ARE, ALXN, ALGN, AFG, AMP, APH, ANSS, AON, TFC, GOLD, BDX, BA, BWA, BXP, BSX, EAT, BF.B, CHRW, CSX, CAH, CNP, CERN, FIS, CHD, CINF, STZ, COST, CCK, CMI, D, DOV, DUK, ETN, EIX, EQIX, EQT, EL, EXPE, NEE, FAST, FR, F, GS, GPK, HIG, HUM, INFO, TT, IPG, ISRG, JPM, JCI, KLAC, KSU, LEN, LNN, MANH, MLM, MTD, MIDD, NGD, NSC, ES, OMC, PAAS, PAYX, PRU, PSA, QGEN, RCII, RMD, ROP, RY, SJW, SLB, STX, SSRM, SUI, TGT, TDY, TER, TTC, TYL, RTX, WBA, WM, WST, WY, WEC, CMG, EDU, FSLR, DAL, TEL, MASI, CZZ, ULTA, FNV, BTG, KL, CBOE, GM, MOS, HZNP, XYL, SPLK, PNR, HDS, FATE, GLPI, CTLT, GKOS, NTRA, Z, INVH, APPN, JHG, ROKU, VICI, AQUA, COLD, BJ, ESTC, ZM, UBER, NOVA, PING, DDOG, PTON, AOS, AGCO, ABMD, AKR, AAP, ADC, ALX, Y, ALNY, MO, AMED, HES, AEE, AMX, ACC, AEO, AWR, IVZ, NLY, AIV, APOG, ACGL, AJG, ATO, AN, AZO, ALV, AVB, BCE, BBD, BMO, BNS, B, BAX, BIG, BIO, BRO, BRKR, BC, BG, CF, GIB, CMS, CSGS, CVS, COG, CDNS, CCJ, CPB, CM, CNQ, PRDO, CASY, CATY, CX, CHKP, LNG, CTAS, CLX, CSGP, CGNX, COLB, COLM, CMA, CBSH, NNN, CIG, BVN, CNMD, ED, INGR, CUZ, CVA, CREE, TCOM, CFR, CW, XRAY, DVA, SITC, DRH, DDS, DISCA, DPZ, RDY, DRE, EWBC, EGP, EMN, EMR, ENB, EFX, ELS, EQR, ERIE, ETH, RE, EXC, EXPD, XOM, FFIV, FLIR, FDS, FICO, M, FHI, FLEX, BEN, TGNA, GRMN, RHP, GD, BPYU, GIS, GNTX, GPC, GTY, GT, GGG, HRB, EQC, HAE, THG, LHX, PEAK, WELL, HR, HEI, HSIC, MLHR, HIW, SVC, HBAN, HUN, ITT, IEX, INFY, INSM, IP, IRET, IRM, IONS, JKHY, JACK, JNPR, K, KEY, KGC, KRG, KNX, KSS, LH, LII, LXP, LBTYA, LFUS, LMT, MTB, MDU, MGM, MAC, CLI, MAN, MFC, MKL, MKTX, MKC, MRCY, MEI, MCHP, MAA, MSA, MBT, MOH, TAP, MNR, MYL, NRG, NDAQ, NHI, NATI, NOV, NTES, NBIX, NYT, NXST, NOC, NUE, OGE, ON, OXY, IOSP, ODFL, ASGN, OKE, ORA, OSK, PICO, PPG, PSB, PKG, PTC, PH, PKI, PRGO, PDCE, PVH, PNW, RL, NTR, POWI, PFG, STL, PEG, PHM, DGX, QDEL, O, REG, REGN, RF, RS, RNR, RSG, BB, RBA, ROL, RCL, SINA, SLM, SEE, XPO, SMTC, SJR, SHEN, SCVL, WPM, SIRI, LSI, STLD, STE, STRA, SLF, SU, SHO, SYNA, TTMI, TSM, TCO, TECH, TEO, VIV, TFX, TU, TTEK, TEVA, TPL, TOL, GL, TD, TRMB, TSN, CUBE, USPH, UAL, UGI, USB, UCBI, UDR, X, OLED, UHT, UHS, MTN, VLO, VMI, VSAT, VNO, WPC, WRB, GWW, WAB, WDR, WRE, WAT, WRI, WMK, WDC, WSM, WIT, WWD, WEX, XRX, XLNX, ZBRA, ZION, HEI.A, FTS, TX, ET, TDG, QRTEA, MWA, HOMB, KALU, TECK, HBI, DEI, OC, LBTYK, PRIM, IPGP, MLCO, BWEN, JAZZ, BX, CXO, G, VMW, MELI, AWK, LRN, KW, IGT, AGI, AQN, AG, DISCK, RGA, PBR.A, LOPE, OPI, PMT, IOVA, CLNY, LEA, PEB, CVE, TRNO, PDM, ST, PBA, SSNC, VEON, HPP, RP, AAT, NLSN, AGRO, STAG, RLJ, PVG, APTV, EPAM, MTSI, RXN, RPAI, PSX, CG, HTA, SRC, AMBA, FANG, WDAY, MPLX, GMRE, CONE, NCLH, APAM, HASI, NRZ, BLUE, NWS, NWSA, DOC, REXR, AMH, EQX, IRT, FOXF, MUSA, ESRT, QTS, CXP, WIX, GRP.U, TNDM, ALLE, ARMK, TSLX, TWOU, PAYC, PAHC, CGC, NAVI, AY, GLOB, SAGE, FWONK, SYF, NOMD, CFG, CYBR, CDK, GWB, LBRDA, AXTA, FGEN, PGRE, STOR, QSR, UE, BOX, DEA, INOV, XHR, GDDY, KRNT, NXRT, NSA, SHOP, CHCT, BKI, CABO, PLNT, MYOK, AXSM, FCPT, BGNE, MGP, LSXMA, LSXMK, CRON, VVV, NTNX, COUP, LW, IIPR, ATH, LAUR, SNAP, ATUS, SAFE, AFIN, BKR, MDB, APLS, DLPH, ILPT, PAGS, WHD, DBX, PS, EPRT, ALLK, ARCE, LTHM, DELL, CVET, DHRPA.PFD, FOXA, FOX, LYFT, DOW, BYND, AVTR, CTVA, AMCR, CHNG, AFYA, VIST, DT, TXG, XP, ONEM, SDGR, IAC, KSA,
- Reduced Positions: AMZN, AAPL, MSI, FB, LRCX, NVDA, BAC, CCI, BIIB, GPN, PGR, FISV, ETFC, EVRG, EA, ILMN, MCK, VIAC, MMC, TTWO, LYB, PYPL, HOLX, INCY, MXIM, MU, PEP, VRSN, HLT, ADP, BRK.B, SCHW, CMCSA, DD, ICE, ANTM, DFS, SEDG, ELAN, SRPT, A, BBY, BMRN, COP, COO, ESS, MDT, GNRC, HCA, HII, TDOC, HPE, TTD, ALC, AVY, BK, CI, CTXS, DB, DLTR, ECL, MET, NTAP, NDSN, ORLY, PXD, SIVB, SWKS, NLOK, TROW, TIF, UNP, URI, LDOS, DG, GWRE, ANET, FTV, VST, YUMC, T, AEM, LNT, AME, AMAT, AZN, BSAC, CBRE, FUN, CVX, CIEN, DRI, EOG, ETR, EPR, EEFT, FRT, FNF, FITB, FE, HAS, HSY, HST, MTCH, IMMU, IFF, JBHT, KIM, MDLZ, NVR, NFG, NFLX, NTRS, NUAN, PNC, PII, ROST, SLG, SPXC, SRE, SO, TRV, STT, SNX, SNPS, SYY, VFC, VRTX, WMB, WLTW, XEL, EVR, SQM, MRTX, CHTR, FRC, APO, FBHS, NOW, ABBV, LBRDK, RACE, SQ, EVBG, HWM, ZS, EQH, MRNA, MMM, EGHT, CB, AES, ATVI, ALK, AB, ADS, ALL, AMRN, DOX, UHAL, AIG, AMTD, AU, HCKT, APA, AIZ, ATRI, BHP, BIDU, ITUB, OZK, BHC, BDN, BLDR, CEVA, ELY, CPT, CCL, CRI, CE, LUMN, CHH, XEC, CRUS, CLH, TPR, CCOI, CTSH, ELP, VALE, SBS, DXC, CAG, CNSL, CWCO, OFC, BAP, LIVN, DSGX, DVN, ESE, EPC, ENTG, EPD, FHN, FLS, FMX, FL, GPS, IT, GIL, GFI, GRC, HDB, HAIN, HAL, HOG, HRC, HFC, HRL, IBN, ICUI, IIVI, IMO, INO, IBOC, ITRI, JJSF, SJM, JCOM, JW.A, JLL, KBH, KFRC, KRC, KMB, LKQ, LTC, LAMR, LANC, LSTR, LVS, LEG, JEF, LGND, LB, LNC, LYV, LOGI, MSM, MMP, MGA, MANT, MRO, MAR, MMS, MPW, MED, MSEX, MHK, MPWR, EGOV, NICE, FIZZ, NNI, NTCT, NWL, NEM, NI, NBL, JWN, NWE, ORI, OTEX, ORCL, PENN, PBCT, PPC, PCH, PRGS, PWR, RPM, RJF, RWT, RIO, WRK, RCI, RGLD, SBAC, POOL, SNBR, DHC, SCI, SNA, SNE, SCCO, LUV, SXI, SCS, SRCL, AAXN, TXRH, TKR, TRP, THS, TREX, WEN, UMPQ, UFPI, VMC, WCN, WERN, WLK, WHR, WGO, WTFC, WYNN, YPF, YUM, AKO.B, L, EBR, CROX, VG, WYND, LMAT, EXLS, CSIQ, AER, OMAB, AIMC, EIG, BR, TFSL, CNK, CLR, MAG, MSCI, ROIC, EURN, ICL, KDP, FF, HTHT, SPSC, KKR, NOVT, MMYT, COR, SBRA, TRGP, FLT, VC, INN, KMI, CSOD, VNET, SAND, ACHC, TRIP, REGI, YY, BFAM, LAND, GWPH, VOYA, ESPR, AGIO, SFM, SAIC, BURL, VEEV, PAGP, COMM, BRX, XNCR, ATHM, AAL, ALLY, PCTY, GRUB, PE, CTRE, OR, HUBS, KEYS, UNIT, APLE, GNL, WING, BLD, ALRM, OLLI, RUN, PEN, MIME, TEAM, UA, RETA, TPIC, KNSL, PK, OKTA, FND, CLDR, IR, JBGS, EYE, DOCU, TRTN, SVMK, ETRN, SAMA, TW, ACAM, HCAC, CRSA, CHWY, IAA, GO, LINX, KRTX, CPAAU, NET, INDA, IWF, VUG,
- Sold Out: NEWR, WUBA, SGEN, CCMP, SLQT, EPZM, TOT, PLAN, GRAF, AGO, MDLA, CBRL, MMX, GLUU, EIGI, AR, COTY, VIACA, ALEX, VRTU, PBYI, GRFS, GRPN, CZR, CZR, CZR, IRWD, LOGM, TREE, OESX, SILV, VIE, CPAA, EVLO, CDLX, PLYM, HLNE, CLPR, ACIA, QURE, COLL, SNR, CZR, TERP, SABR, MC, CIO, FPI, OVV, MGLN, LXRX, LM, KNL, ISBC, BCOR, HXL, HSII, GLNG, FORM, MGIC, CXW, CDR, CMO, CALM, BKE, OPCH, ATRC, AMKR, IEP, STN, EHTH, AGYS, CMPR, UBA, TGS, TSEM, GEO, TTM, TCF, MDGL, BFS, SNY, SANM, SAFM, RDN, PLXS, TLK, OLP, NVS,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 20,610,816 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 31,600,680 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.07%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,064,369 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.47%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 5,322,225 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.93%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,042,179 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.65%
Pioneer Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Shake Shack Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.98 and $72.16, with an estimated average price of $58.04. The stock is now traded at around $78.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,550,188 shares as of . New Purchase: Livongo Health Inc (LVGO)
Pioneer Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Livongo Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $144.53, with an estimated average price of $121.16. The stock is now traded at around $132.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 433,954 shares as of . New Purchase: Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)
Pioneer Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Vertiv Holdings Co. The purchase prices were between $13.54 and $17.66, with an estimated average price of $15.64. The stock is now traded at around $18.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,685,234 shares as of . New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Pioneer Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $217.39 and $259.13, with an estimated average price of $238.1. The stock is now traded at around $240.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 103,328 shares as of . New Purchase: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)
Pioneer Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Plug Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.71 and $14.13, with an estimated average price of $11.01. The stock is now traded at around $25.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,590,287 shares as of . New Purchase: Owens & Minor Inc (OMI)
Pioneer Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Owens & Minor Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.28 and $25.11, with an estimated average price of $14.51. The stock is now traded at around $23.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 223,000 shares as of . Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Pioneer Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 382.00%. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $147.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 6,812,197 shares as of . Added: Linde PLC (LIN)
Pioneer Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Linde PLC by 31.50%. The purchase prices were between $214.77 and $260.23, with an estimated average price of $242.24. The stock is now traded at around $253.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 5,612,889 shares as of . Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Pioneer Investment Management Inc added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 190.38%. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $279.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,175,264 shares as of . Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Pioneer Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 35.40%. The purchase prices were between $177.16 and $215.33, with an estimated average price of $200.25. The stock is now traded at around $229.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,130,643 shares as of . Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Pioneer Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 50.35%. The purchase prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $97.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,089,164 shares as of . Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Pioneer Investment Management Inc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 29.93%. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $144.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,011,144 shares as of . Sold Out: New Relic Inc (NEWR)
Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in New Relic Inc. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $73.5, with an estimated average price of $61.14. Sold Out: 58.com Inc (WUBA)
Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in 58.com Inc. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.88, with an estimated average price of $55.31. Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGEN)
Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $145.95 and $195.69, with an estimated average price of $167.15. Sold Out: CMC Materials Inc (CCMP)
Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in CMC Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $133.39 and $168.97, with an estimated average price of $149.1. Sold Out: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL)
Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. The sale prices were between $98.16 and $138.68, with an estimated average price of $117.33. Sold Out: SelectQuote Inc (SLQT)
Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in SelectQuote Inc. The sale prices were between $17.27 and $25.78, with an estimated average price of $20.88.
