Pioneer Investment Management Inc Buys Qualcomm Inc, Linde PLC, FedEx Corp, Sells Motorola Solutions Inc, Lam Research Corp, Crown Castle International Corp

Boston, MA, based Investment company Pioneer Investment Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Qualcomm Inc, Linde PLC, FedEx Corp, Danaher Corp, Starbucks Corp, sells Motorola Solutions Inc, Lam Research Corp, Crown Castle International Corp, Biogen Inc, Global Payments Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pioneer Investment Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Pioneer Investment Management Inc owns 1524 stocks with a total value of $95 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 20,610,816 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 31,600,680 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.07% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,064,369 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.47% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 5,322,225 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.93% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,042,179 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.65%