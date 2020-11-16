Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC Buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD SPECIALIZ, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, SPDR S&P MIDCAP 40, VANGUARD INDEX FDS

Investment company Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD SPECIALIZ, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, SPDR S&P MIDCAP 40, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES INC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC. As of 2020Q3, Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC owns 52 stocks with a total value of $412 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ISHARES TRUST (IWF) - 431,960 shares, 22.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.76% ISHARES TRUST (AOR) - 955,561 shares, 11.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.65% ISHARES TRUST (IVE) - 361,020 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.09% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 109,865 shares, 8.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.03% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 215,074 shares, 8.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36%

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $120.94 and $122.81, with an estimated average price of $121.74. The stock is now traded at around $119.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,801 shares as of .

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 82.52%. The purchase prices were between $204.41 and $245.48, with an estimated average price of $221.4. The stock is now traded at around $238.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 10,079 shares as of .

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD SPECIALIZ by 32.65%. The purchase prices were between $117.2 and $133.84, with an estimated average price of $125.74. The stock is now traded at around $138.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 20,547 shares as of .

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 40. The sale prices were between $318.46 and $358.67, with an estimated average price of $341.12.

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $164.39 and $185, with an estimated average price of $174.21.

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES INC. The sale prices were between $48.22 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $52.43.

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.7 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $110.72.