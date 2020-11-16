  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

New Vernon Investment Management Llc Buys WR Berkley Corp, Cincinnati Financial Corp, American Financial Group Inc, Sells Allstate Corp, Old Republic International Corp, MGIC Investment Corp

November 16, 2020 | About: PGR +0.25% V +1.05% WRB +2.34% CINF +1.35% AFG +2.93% AON +1.76% QCOM +3.33% MRK -1.12% ALL +1.4% ORI +2.36% MTG +5.96% CSCO +2.75% T +0.21%

Highland Park, IL, based Investment company New Vernon Investment Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys WR Berkley Corp, Cincinnati Financial Corp, American Financial Group Inc, Aon PLC, Progressive Corp, sells Allstate Corp, Old Republic International Corp, MGIC Investment Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New Vernon Investment Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, New Vernon Investment Management Llc owns 40 stocks with a total value of $44 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NEW VERNON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/new+vernon+investment+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NEW VERNON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) - 17,514 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio.
  2. Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) - 95,670 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio.
  3. Alleghany Corp (Y) - 4,980 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio.
  4. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) - 69,274 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio.
  5. Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) - 63,819 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: WR Berkley Corp (WRB)

New Vernon Investment Management Llc initiated holding in WR Berkley Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.8 and $64.5, with an estimated average price of $61.63. The stock is now traded at around $70.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.31%. The holding were 31,243 shares as of .

New Purchase: Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF)

New Vernon Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.1 and $83.44, with an estimated average price of $77.33. The stock is now traded at around $79.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.03%. The holding were 22,920 shares as of .

New Purchase: American Financial Group Inc (AFG)

New Vernon Investment Management Llc initiated holding in American Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $69.63, with an estimated average price of $64.4. The stock is now traded at around $88.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.91%. The holding were 25,885 shares as of .

New Purchase: Aon PLC (AON)

New Vernon Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $190.17 and $209.73, with an estimated average price of $199.63. The stock is now traded at around $206.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 6,848 shares as of .

New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

New Vernon Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $147.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 3,525 shares as of .

New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

New Vernon Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $79.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 4,370 shares as of .

Added: Progressive Corp (PGR)

New Vernon Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 121.54%. The purchase prices were between $77.37 and $97.36, with an estimated average price of $89.76. The stock is now traded at around $95.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 24,327 shares as of .

Added: Visa Inc (V)

New Vernon Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $212.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 2,180 shares as of .

Sold Out: Allstate Corp (ALL)

New Vernon Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $85.82 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $93.31.

Sold Out: Old Republic International Corp (ORI)

New Vernon Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Old Republic International Corp. The sale prices were between $14.09 and $17.4, with an estimated average price of $15.99.

Sold Out: MGIC Investment Corp (MTG)

New Vernon Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in MGIC Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $7.22 and $9.59, with an estimated average price of $8.53.

Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

New Vernon Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

New Vernon Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59.

Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

New Vernon Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $43.34 and $53.1, with an estimated average price of $47.83.



Here is the complete portfolio of NEW VERNON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. NEW VERNON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. NEW VERNON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NEW VERNON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NEW VERNON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)