New Vernon Investment Management Llc Buys WR Berkley Corp, Cincinnati Financial Corp, American Financial Group Inc, Sells Allstate Corp, Old Republic International Corp, MGIC Investment Corp

Highland Park, IL, based Investment company New Vernon Investment Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys WR Berkley Corp, Cincinnati Financial Corp, American Financial Group Inc, Aon PLC, Progressive Corp, sells Allstate Corp, Old Republic International Corp, MGIC Investment Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New Vernon Investment Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, New Vernon Investment Management Llc owns 40 stocks with a total value of $44 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: WRB, CINF, AFG, AON, QCOM, MRK, STC,

WRB, CINF, AFG, AON, QCOM, MRK, STC, Added Positions: PGR, V,

PGR, V, Sold Out: ALL, ORI, MTG, CSCO, T, LVS,

For the details of NEW VERNON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/new+vernon+investment+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) - 17,514 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) - 95,670 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Alleghany Corp (Y) - 4,980 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) - 69,274 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) - 63,819 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio.

New Vernon Investment Management Llc initiated holding in WR Berkley Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.8 and $64.5, with an estimated average price of $61.63. The stock is now traded at around $70.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.31%. The holding were 31,243 shares as of .

New Vernon Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.1 and $83.44, with an estimated average price of $77.33. The stock is now traded at around $79.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.03%. The holding were 22,920 shares as of .

New Vernon Investment Management Llc initiated holding in American Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $69.63, with an estimated average price of $64.4. The stock is now traded at around $88.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.91%. The holding were 25,885 shares as of .

New Vernon Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $190.17 and $209.73, with an estimated average price of $199.63. The stock is now traded at around $206.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 6,848 shares as of .

New Vernon Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $147.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 3,525 shares as of .

New Vernon Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $79.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 4,370 shares as of .

New Vernon Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 121.54%. The purchase prices were between $77.37 and $97.36, with an estimated average price of $89.76. The stock is now traded at around $95.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 24,327 shares as of .

New Vernon Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $212.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 2,180 shares as of .

New Vernon Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $85.82 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $93.31.

New Vernon Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Old Republic International Corp. The sale prices were between $14.09 and $17.4, with an estimated average price of $15.99.

New Vernon Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in MGIC Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $7.22 and $9.59, with an estimated average price of $8.53.

New Vernon Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58.

New Vernon Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59.

New Vernon Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $43.34 and $53.1, with an estimated average price of $47.83.