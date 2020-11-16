New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC Buys VANGUARD INTL EQUI, MSCI GERMANY ETF, Infosys, Sells Genpact, MercadoLibre Inc, DBX ETF TRUST

Jersey City, NJ, based Investment company New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INTL EQUI, MSCI GERMANY ETF, Infosys, MSCI SOUTH KOREA ETF, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, sells Genpact, MercadoLibre Inc, DBX ETF TRUST, MSCI MEXICO ETF, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC. As of 2020Q3, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC owns 48 stocks with a total value of $263 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EWG, EWY, VOO, TSM, EWD, IAU, ATVI, EA, FDX, TTWO, WMT, SPLK, DPZ, CRM, UPS, MTCH, SBUX, WMG, TMUS, ULTA, AMD, AAPL, MNST,

EWG, EWY, VOO, TSM, EWD, IAU, ATVI, EA, FDX, TTWO, WMT, SPLK, DPZ, CRM, UPS, MTCH, SBUX, WMG, TMUS, ULTA, AMD, AAPL, MNST, Added Positions: VEU, INFY, EWT, HDB, GLD, SUB, EWJ, VWO, RDY, INDA, EWU,

VEU, INFY, EWT, HDB, GLD, SUB, EWJ, VWO, RDY, INDA, EWU, Reduced Positions: IVV, G, ASHR, AMZN, GOOGL, FB, MSFT, SE, MUB, PYPL, NFLX, KWEB, BABA,

IVV, G, ASHR, AMZN, GOOGL, FB, MSFT, SE, MUB, PYPL, NFLX, KWEB, BABA, Sold Out: MELI, EWW, IBN, EWC, SHOP,

For the details of New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/new+vernon+capital+holdings+ii+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 129,431 shares, 16.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.56% VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VEU) - 806,191 shares, 15.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.10% SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 126,830 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.33% MSCI GERMANY ETF (EWG) - 589,464 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. New Position Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 1,130,928 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 182.11%

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC initiated holding in MSCI GERMANY ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.09 and $30.72, with an estimated average price of $29.32. The stock is now traded at around $29.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.52%. The holding were 589,464 shares as of .

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC initiated holding in MSCI SOUTH KOREA ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.46 and $66.88, with an estimated average price of $62.7. The stock is now traded at around $74.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 100,507 shares as of .

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $331.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 17,510 shares as of .

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $99.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 53,686 shares as of .

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC initiated holding in MSCI SWEDEN ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.42 and $36.31, with an estimated average price of $34.77. The stock is now traded at around $38.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 80,089 shares as of .

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC initiated holding in ISHARES GOLD TRUST. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 47,087 shares as of .

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI by 79.10%. The purchase prices were between $47.85 and $52.43, with an estimated average price of $50.71. The stock is now traded at around $55.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.82%. The holding were 806,191 shares as of .

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC added to a holding in Infosys Ltd by 182.11%. The purchase prices were between $9.68 and $13.84, with an estimated average price of $12.45. The stock is now traded at around $15.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 1,130,928 shares as of .

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC added to a holding in MSCI TAIWAN ETF by 47.09%. The purchase prices were between $40.69 and $45.93, with an estimated average price of $44.25. The stock is now traded at around $49.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 327,875 shares as of .

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC added to a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd by 49.92%. The purchase prices were between $45.76 and $52.05, with an estimated average price of $48.54. The stock is now traded at around $68.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 180,764 shares as of .

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 52.04%. The purchase prices were between $107.69 and $108.53, with an estimated average price of $108.11. The stock is now traded at around $107.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 64,597 shares as of .

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC added to a holding in MSCI JAPAN ETF NEW by 48.18%. The purchase prices were between $54.33 and $59.58, with an estimated average price of $57.27. The stock is now traded at around $63.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 107,370 shares as of .

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $956.62 and $1225.45, with an estimated average price of $1083.57.

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC sold out a holding in MSCI MEXICO ETF. The sale prices were between $31.02 and $34.68, with an estimated average price of $33.05.

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC sold out a holding in ICICI Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.26 and $11.24, with an estimated average price of $9.96.

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC sold out a holding in MSCI CANADA ETF. The sale prices were between $25.9 and $29, with an estimated average price of $27.63.

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38.