Absher Wealth Management, Llc Buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Tapestry Inc, Sells FedEx Corp, Hexcel Corp, Wells Fargo

Investment company Absher Wealth Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Tapestry Inc, sells FedEx Corp, Hexcel Corp, Wells Fargo, Ubiquiti Inc, Truist Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Absher Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Absher Wealth Management, Llc owns 68 stocks with a total value of $416 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VTI,

VTI, Added Positions: TPR, GOOGL, PAYX, BIIB, DIS,

TPR, GOOGL, PAYX, BIIB, DIS, Reduced Positions: FDX, DE, MMM, PII, NKE, BA, EMR, MSFT, BF.B, CMI, TROW, PM, RL, ADI, AMGN, GE, TFC, MCD, XOM, TSLA, CVS, SKX, MO, MRK, DUK, CSCO, AMZN, HD, F, PG, SNE, D, TXN, UPS,

FDX, DE, MMM, PII, NKE, BA, EMR, MSFT, BF.B, CMI, TROW, PM, RL, ADI, AMGN, GE, TFC, MCD, XOM, TSLA, CVS, SKX, MO, MRK, DUK, CSCO, AMZN, HD, F, PG, SNE, D, TXN, UPS, Sold Out: HXL, WFC, UI,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 103,393 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51% Mercury General Corp (MCY) - 506,750 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69% Walmart Inc (WMT) - 141,252 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67% FedEx Corp (FDX) - 76,001 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.13% Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 70,369 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%

Absher Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $157.44 and $181.24, with an estimated average price of $168.12. The stock is now traded at around $184.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,230 shares as of .

Absher Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Tapestry Inc by 22.12%. The purchase prices were between $12.34 and $18.1, with an estimated average price of $14.69. The stock is now traded at around $27.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 23,758 shares as of .

Absher Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Hexcel Corp. The sale prices were between $32.57 and $46.71, with an estimated average price of $40.39.

Absher Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Ubiquiti Inc. The sale prices were between $152.24 and $194.94, with an estimated average price of $176.09.

Absher Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66.