Absher Wealth Management, Llc Buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Tapestry Inc, Sells FedEx Corp, Hexcel Corp, Wells Fargo

November 16, 2020 | About: TPR +3.61% VTI +1.22% HXL +8.97% UI -0.13% WFC +3.45%

Investment company Absher Wealth Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Tapestry Inc, sells FedEx Corp, Hexcel Corp, Wells Fargo, Ubiquiti Inc, Truist Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Absher Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Absher Wealth Management, Llc owns 68 stocks with a total value of $416 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of ABSHER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 103,393 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51%
  2. Mercury General Corp (MCY) - 506,750 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
  3. Walmart Inc (WMT) - 141,252 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67%
  4. FedEx Corp (FDX) - 76,001 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.13%
  5. Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 70,369 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%
New Purchase: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI)

Absher Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $157.44 and $181.24, with an estimated average price of $168.12. The stock is now traded at around $184.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,230 shares as of .

Added: Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Absher Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Tapestry Inc by 22.12%. The purchase prices were between $12.34 and $18.1, with an estimated average price of $14.69. The stock is now traded at around $27.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 23,758 shares as of .

Sold Out: Hexcel Corp (HXL)

Absher Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Hexcel Corp. The sale prices were between $32.57 and $46.71, with an estimated average price of $40.39.

Sold Out: Ubiquiti Inc (UI)

Absher Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Ubiquiti Inc. The sale prices were between $152.24 and $194.94, with an estimated average price of $176.09.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Absher Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66.



Here is the complete portfolio of ABSHER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC.

