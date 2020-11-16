Voya Financial Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index for Fifth Consecutive Year

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) announced that it has been named to the 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). This is the fifth consecutive year that Voya has earned this recognition.Launched in 1999, the DJSI represents the gold standard for corporate sustainability and is the first global index to track the leading sustainability-driven companies based on financially material economic, environmental and social factors and S&P DJSI’s robust index methodology. Of the 33 companies in the diversified financial services industry invited to disclose data for the 2020 DJSI North America, only eight were selected for inclusion in the index.“Voya Financial is proud to earn this distinguished honor for the fifth consecutive year,” said Chairman and CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. “Our continued inclusion in this prestigious index reflects our conscious — and continuous — effort to integrate sustainable and ethical business practices across all aspects of our company. This recognition also underscores investors’ increasing interest in companies’ environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices.”Voya scored in the 90percentile, five points above the average for North America. The company scored highly in a number of key focus areas, including corporate governance, customer relationship management, information security, policy influence, privacy protection, environmental reporting and human capital development.More information about the Dow Jones' Sustainability Indices is available at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.spglobal.com%2Fesg%2Fcsa%2Findices%2Fdjsi-index-family[/url].Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), helps Americans plan, invest and protect their savings — to get ready to retire better. Serving the financial needs of approximately 13.8 million individual and institutional customers in the United States, Voya is acompany that had $7.5 billion in revenue in 2019. The company had $657 billion in total assets under management and administration as of Sept. 30, 2020. With a clear mission to make a secure financial future possible — one person, one family, one institution at a time — Voya’s vision is to be America’s Retirement Company. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to WorkInstitute, Voya is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has been recognized as a 2020 World’s Most Admired Company bymagazine; one of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companiesby the Ethisphere Institute; as a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index; and as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index by Disability:IN. For more information, visit [url="]voya.com[/url]. Follow Voya Financial on [url="]Facebook[/url], [url="]LinkedIn[/url] and Twitter [url="]%40Voya[/url].VOYA-CR

