PPG Appoints Scott Bartlett as Vice President, Operations, Global Architectural Coatings

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced the appointment of Scott Bartlett as vice president, operations, global architectural coatings (AC), effective Nov. 1, 2020. Reporting to Tim Knavish, executive vice president, Bartlett will drive synergies across PPG’s global AC portfolio of operations, including standardization, operating cadence, complexity reduction, footprint initiatives and overall operational efficiency.

Bartlett joined PPG in 2015 as head, supply chain, AC, U.S. and Canada (USCA). In his most recent role as director, supply chain, AC USCA, Bartlett has driven continuous improvement, including optimization and right-sizing of the network footprint to best service customers, drive profitability, improve inventory health and simplify processes. Prior to joining PPG, Bartlett held roles of increasing responsibility at ConAgra Foods, McCain Foods, Merisant Worldwide, Monsanto and DuPont, with more than 30 years of experience managing large supply chain networks and leading multiple supply chain transformations to deliver sustainable operational excellence.Bartlett earned a Master of Business Administration in operations management from Webster University and a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from West Virginia University.At PPG ( NYSE:NYSE:PPG ), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.1 billion in 2019. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit [url="]www.ppg.com[/url].is a trademark and theis a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.CATEGORY Architectural Coatings Americas and Asia PacificCATEGORY Architectural Coatings Europe Middle East and Africa

