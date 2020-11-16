Concierge Technologies Subsidiary Original Sprout Partners with the Universal Pictures Home Entertainment Release of "Dr Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas"

SAN CLEMENTE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2020 / Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:CNCG), a diversified global holding firm, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Original Sprout, is partnering with Universal Pictures Home Entertainment and their 20th Anniversary celebration of the motion picture "Dr Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" due to release in November 2020.

Original Sprout who offers a complete line of safe, effective, dermatologist tested,100% vegan, hair and body products for the entire family, is pleased to announce its partnership with the Theatrical anniversary. Original Sprout customers will be invited to enter an on-line Sweepstakes from today until November 30, 2020, where fifteen lucky winners will receive the "Grinchmas Edition" of "Dr Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" Blu-ray + DVD Combo packs along with Original Sprout product. Each prize pack is valued at $140.45 retail value.

"What better way to kick off the holiday season then to partner with a classic Dr. Seuss story. The "Dr Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" 20th Anniversary edition will be a fun way to celebrate safely at home with children and families. We are always looking for new ways to engage and to reward our loyal customers," said Mary Byrd, Marketing Director at Original Sprout.

"We look forward to celebrating the holidays with Original Sprout and "The Grinch"and cross-promoting our brand with entertainment that the whole family can enjoy." Ms. Byrd concluded.

Details for the "Original Sprout Grinch Sweepstakes" will be announced and updated on the Original Sprout website www.originalsprout.com and through their social media outlets.

Fusion Promotional Marketing helped secure and execute the partnership on behalf of their clients at Orginal Sprout, working in conjunction with Allied Global Marketing and Universal Pictures Home entertainment.

About Original Sprout

Original Sprout, founded in 2003, offers a complete line of hair and skin care products, including their Classic line, Tahitian Collection and the Worry-Free selection, all formulated and packaged in San Clemente, CA USA. All products are completely non-toxic, 100% vegan & cruelty free, gluten & dairy free, have no petroleum oils, parabens or phytoestrogens, dioxanes, harmful sulfates, phthalates, formaldehyde & propylene glycol. Free of clove (eye numbing agent), soy, strawberry & peanut. The luxury Tahitian Collection products perform at salon quality level, the Classics are blended especially for babies and toddlers, while the Worry-Free selection is the perfect combination of cost savings and performance sought after by our Gen-Z clientele; all without the worry of harmful ingredients. Original Sprout products can be found at retailers in the U.S. such as Wholefoods, Sprouts Farmers Market, Target, Lassens, Mothers Market & Kitchen, specialty salons including Pigtails and Crewcuts, Regis Salons, CoolCuts4Kids, Disneyland and Disneyworld resorts, and Costco.com. Internationally, products can be found throughout the U.K, the E.U., Malaysia, Singapore, New Zealand, Dubai, Africa, Canada, Saudi Arabia and the Philippines. Original Sprout has been a wholly owned subsidiary of Concierge Technologies since 2017.

About Concierge Technologies, Inc.

Concierge Technologies is a publicly traded global holding firm headquartered in California, with operating subsidiaries in financial services, food manufacturing, commercial printing, security systems and beauty products. Offices and manufacturing operations are in the U.S., New Zealand and Canada. For more information, visit www.conciergetechnology.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events and future financial and operating performance. Such forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Concierge Technologies or its subsidiary companies, please refer to the Company's recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at the Company's website: (http://www.conciergetechnology.net) or at www.sec.gov.

