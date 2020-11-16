  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Casey's Announces Timing of Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call and Participation in Stephen's Annual Investment Conference

November 16, 2020 | About: NAS:CASY +0.2%


Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (“Casey’s” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq symbol CASY) will issue second quarter fiscal year 2021 results after the market closes on December 7th, 2020. Casey’s will hold a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, December 8th at 7:30am CST to review the quarterly results.



A live webcast of the event will be available on Casey’s website on the Investor Relations page at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.caseys.com%2Fevents-and-presentations[/url]. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an audio replay will be available on Casey’s for twelve months.



Casey’s will be participating virtually at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 3pm CST. The webcast can be accessed through the Casey’s website on the Investor Relations page and at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fkvgo.com%2Fstephens%2Fcaseys-general-stores-november-2020[/url] .



About Casey’s General Stores



Casey’s General Stores is a Fortune 500 Company (NASDAQ: CASY) operating over 2,200 convenience stores in 16 states. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the fourth-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel, and friendly service at every location. Guests can enjoy famous, made-from-scratch pizza, donuts and other assorted bakery items, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at [url="]www.caseys.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201116005979/en/


