  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
ACCESSWIRE
ACCESSWIRE
Articles 

CORRECTION: KORR Acquisitions Group Sends Letter to the Board of Directors of TC Pipelines, LP Demanding a Fair Price

November 16, 2020 | About: NYSE:TCP +1.92%

The following corrects a release issued earlier today by KORR Acquisitions Group. A sentence in the release was inadvertently included.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2020 / KORR Acquisitions Group:

image-20201116093453-1.jpeg

KORR Acquisitions Group, Inc. (together with its affiliates, including KORR Value, LP, "KORR"), a unit holder with a substantial position in TC Pipelines, LP
(NYSE:NYSE:TCP) ("TCP" or the "Company"), today announced that it has delivered a letter to both the Board of Directors and the Conflict Committee regarding the proposed purchase by TC Energy Corporation (TSX:TRP). KORR demands a fair price which KORR believes is well north of $40 per unit.

The full text of KORR's letter can be viewed at the following link:
https://korracquisitions.com/tc-pipelines-lp/.

About KORR Value

KORR Acquisitions Group, Inc. is a New York based investment adviser that is focused on investing in undervalued publicly traded companies. KORR actively engages with managements to identify ways to unlock value for all shareholders and stakeholders.

Investor contact:

Korr Acquisitions Group, Inc.
Kenny Orr, (855)-KORRVLU

SOURCE: KORR Acquisitions Group, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/616958/CORRECTION-KORR-Acquisitions-Group-Sends-Letter-to-the-Board-of-Directors-of-TC-Pipelines-LP-Demanding-a-Fair-Price

img.ashx?id=616958

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by ACCESSWIRE

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)