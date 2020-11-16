  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
American Equity Declares Annual Cash Dividend on Common Stock

November 16, 2020


American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared an annual cash dividend of $0.32 per share to owners of its common stock. This is a 6% increase from the $0.30 per share annual dividend declared on November 22, 2019. This marks the twenty second consecutive year a cash dividend has been declared and the seventeenth year in a row that the Company has increased its cash dividend.



The dividend will be payable on December 10, 2020 to shareholders of record as of November 25, 2020. There are approximately 91 million shares of common stock outstanding as of today.



ABOUT AMERICAN EQUITY



American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a leading issuer of fixed index annuities through independent agents, banks and broker-dealers. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, a New York Stock Exchange listed company (NYSE: AEL), is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, please visit [url="]www.american-equity.com[/url].

