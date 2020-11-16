Keysight Continues to Gain Recognition for Corporate Social Responsibility Efforts











Continued constituent of the FTSE4 Good Index Series (since June 2018)



Continued constituent of the MSCI ESG Leaders Indexes (since April 2018)



ISS ESG Corporate ESG Performance, Prime designation (September 2020)



Certified as a great workplace by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work® (August 2020)



Continue to receive the highest Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (ISS) Quality Score for the social category (since May 2018)



Ranked #38 on the 2019 Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies (February 2020)



Awarded Gold Medal as a Recognition of EcoVadis CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) Rating (July 2020)



Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced the company has been selected as a constituent of the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI), as well as named industrial goods industry leader in America's Most JUST Companies byand JUST Capital. This is the second year in a row that Keysight has been included in the DJSI and third year ranking in the top industry spot for America’s Most JUST Companies.The DJSI combine transparent rules-based index methodology from S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI) with robust data from the SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), an annual evaluation of companies’ sustainability practices. Keysight's inclusion -- among only five companies in the Technology Hardware & Equipment industry group selected for the North America index this year -- exemplifies the company's continued commitment to building a better planet through its CSR efforts.The JUST Capital Rankings evaluate the 1,000 largest public U.S. companies on a range of factors, including fair pay, upholding human rights across the supply chain, investing in worker training, acting ethically and with integrity, cultivating a diverse and inclusive workplace, and providing good benefits and work-life balance. By striving to meet the needs of all stakeholders, JUST 100 leaders demonstrate that profits and purpose can go hand in hand."The JUST 100 companies demonstrate what good looks like in delivering value to all stakeholders – employees, customers, communities, as well as shareholders," said Forbes Chief Content Officer Randall Lane. "These companies are leading the way in building long-term value.""We are humbled by the continued leadership recognition of Keysight's commitment to building a better planet through its corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts," said Hamish Gray, senior vice president and executive sponsor of Keysight's CSR program. "These, and other recent recognitions, highlight the company’s accomplishments in positively impacting the global community through our business framework of ethical, environmentally sustainable and socially responsible operations."In addition to the recent DJSI North America inclusion and JUST 100 results, Keysight's recent recognitions and awards from the past year include:The full list of Keysight CSR awards and recognition is available at [url="]www.keysight.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fabout%2Fcorporate-social-responsibility%2Fcsr-news--awards--and-recognition.html[/url] and the Keysight 2019 CSR report is available at [url="]www.keysight.com%2Fgo%2Fcsrreport[/url].The SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), established by RobecoSAM, is now issued by S&P Global. The CSA is an annual ESG analysis of over 7,000 companies, established by RobecoSAM, an asset manager focused entirely on sustainable investing, in 1999. The acquisition of the CSA platform and the transition of the SAM ESG Ratings and Benchmarking teams to S&P Global, closed in January 2020. The CSA has become the basis for numerous S&P ESG Indices over the last two decades attracting billions of USD in assets. S&P Global is uniquely positioned in the financial markets as a provider of indices, ratings and data. The S&P Global ESG Scores are available to investors globally through S&P Global Market Intelligence’s Xpressfeed product. We expect to include scores derived from the CSA in S&P Global’s existing and future product offerings. SAM is a registered trademark of S&P Global.FTSE Russell (the trading name of FTSE International Limited and Frank Russell Company) confirms that Keysight Technologies has been independently assessed according to the FTSE4Good criteria and has satisfied the requirements to become a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series. Created by the global index provider FTSE Russell, the FTSE4Good Index Series is designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. The FTSE4Good indices are used by a wide variety of market participants to create and assess responsible investment funds and other products.The inclusion of Keysight Technologies, Inc. in any MSCI index, and the use of MSCI logos, trademarks, service marks or index names herein, do not constitute a sponsorship, endorsement or promotion of Keysight Technologies, Inc. by MSCI or any of its affiliates. The MSCI indexes are the exclusive property of MSCI. MSCI and the MSCI index names and logos are trademarks or service marks of MSCI or its affiliates.Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.3B in fiscal year 2019. More information is available at [url="]www.keysight.com[/url].Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.keysight.com%2Fgo%2Fnews[/url] and on [url="]Facebook[/url], [url="]LinkedIn[/url], [url="]Twitter[/url] and [url="]YouTube[/url].Source: IR-KEYS

